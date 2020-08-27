See More Speed Reads
'massively concerning'
Edit

New jobless claims decline but stay above 1 million

9:51 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of new jobless claims in the United States has surpassed one million for yet another week.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that just over one million more Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, down from about 1.1 million the week prior, CNBC reports. Continuing claims declined to 14.5 million. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the most jobless claims filed in a week on record was 695,000.

This came after last week, the number of new jobless claims unexpectedly rose above one million after previously dipping below that threshold, leading to concerns among experts that the numbers were "trending in the wrong direction." Though the number declined this week, this is the 22nd time in 23 weeks that there were more than one million jobless claims, CNBC notes, and The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote that this latest report shows that there are still "an alarming number of people" out of work.

"We're chipping away at the losses in terms of the number of jobs and some of the weaknesses there," Wells Fargo Securities economist Sarah House told The Wall Street Journal, "but there's still a long ways to go." Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel also told the Journal, "It's massively concerning that five months into this crisis we are still seeing those levels. It's just really pointing to how much economic pain there is right now, and I don't really expect that to change anytime soon." Brendan Morrow

tick tock
Edit

TikTok sale reportedly could be imminent after CEO's surprise resignation

11:07 a.m.

Following TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer's surprise departure, a sale of the company's U.S. operations could reportedly be days away.

Mayer unexpectedly announced this week he would be stepping down as TikTok CEO just three months after being hired, a decision that came as President Trump threatens to ban the Chinese-owned app due to security concerns unless it's sold to an American company. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reported on Thursday that Mayer's resignation indicates "that we're likely to see a deal" with Microsoft or Oracle possibly "in the next 48 hours or so," while separately, a CNBC online report said TikTok is "nearing a deal to sell its U.S. operations" that may be announced "in the coming days."

In fact, Mayer's departure, according to this CNBC report, was intended to be announced alongside the sale, but it was moved up after news of his exit leaked.

As far as why Mayer decided to depart TikTok, he told employees that "as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for." But Boorstin also reports that "one reason" he announced his exit is that he was "excluded" from the talks with Microsoft and Oracle, and he also reportedly "wanted to run a large, powerful company and not be running a division that was part of a large tech company" like Microsoft.

Mayer headed digital streaming at Disney prior to joining TikTok, and he was previously passed over for the position of Disney CEO after Bob Iger's resignation earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

FDA gives emergency-use approval for Abbott's $5, 15-minute COVID-19 test, though not for home use

8:24 a.m.
Abbott rapid-response COVID-19 test
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration had granted it emergency-use authorization for its quick, inexpensive COVID-19 antigen test, and it plans to ship tens of millions of the tests in September. The test, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is about the size of a credit card, will cost $5 each, and returns results in about 15 minutes, Abbott says. It works kind of like a pregnancy test but still involves and nasal swab and needs to be administered by medical professionals, typically in a doctor's office or by a school nurse. It won't be sold directly to consumers for home use.

This isn't the first rapid COVID-19 test given a provisional green light by the FDA. Similar antigen tests are processed in boxlike machines and cost anywhere from $15 to $50, The Wall Street Journal reports. Abbott also makes a rapid-response molecular test used in the White House, though that was shown to be returning frequent false negatives. The newly approved antigen test has been shown to accurately detect positive cases about 97 percent of the time, Abbott said.

The test should help meet a growing demand for cheap, less-accurate COVID-19 tests that some public health officials argue the U.S. needs to return to school and work. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the RNC
Edit

Stephen Colbert says the RNC is too dark to watch, but Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah still make light

6:46 a.m.

Stephen Colbert tried something a little different for his live Republican National Convention recap on Wednesday's Late Show — a boycott. "Now I know that by not watching the RNC, I didn't do my job tonight, and I just wanna say: I feel great about it," he said. They don't acknowledge America's 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, Hurricane Laura, or that "heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets," and "why should we watch their reality show if it doesn't reflect our reality?"

Colbert said he thinks Americans should — and do — care about Trump and his party's serial violations of the Hatch Act and other laws, and offered "a prescription" for anyone "getting too numb to all of this." (It's called "Notnormalzal," and it involves lots of face-slapping.) This RNC is "a multi-headed spineless creature that lives on your fear" for political gain, he said, "but stoking fear is a dangerous game," as the killings in Kenosha illustrate.

This year's RNC has been "scraping the bottom of the barrel for any trolls and racists that have a webcam and a working CompuServe account," Samantha Bee said at Full Frontal. "We hate to give these people attention, but we also can't write them off because, funny story, the Republicans have shown a willingness to let fringe lunatics take over their party."

And "the Republican Party isn't just legitimizing their fringe supporters at the RNC, they're also trying to get them elected to office," Bee said, pointing at the "more than 50 supporters of QAnon" running for national office. "And naturally instead of dismissing them as a domestic terror threat, the president seems pretty happy about their support," she said. "If Trump found out Jeffrey Dahmer liked him, his response would be: 'That's so nice. From what I understand, he had very good taste in people.'"

To be fair to the RNC, "one speaker was pulled at the last minute for tweeting out an antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theory," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, though "I'm worried that this does set a dangerous precedent, because now there's a 95 percent chance that Trump also gets the boot come Thursday." And aside from all the Trumps, "the Republican convention so far has been a standard affair" — well, except for all the taxpayer-funded abuse of power, Noah said. "If Trump can't be bothered to maintain even the cosmetic appearance of democracy, it's not his second term that people should be worried about, it's his third and his fourth." Watch below. Peter Weber

Hurricane Laura
Edit

Hurricane Laura makes landfall, rivaling Louisiana's worst storms

4:10 a.m.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, packing sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane. The storm, which hit at high tide, has already caused flooding in southwestern Louisiana, and the National Hurricane Center warned residents about a potentially "unsurvivable storm surge" of up to 20 feet.

Laura is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in southwest Louisiana, rivaling 2005's Hurricane Katrina in its ferocity, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. Its minimum pressure of 938 millibars is the fourth lowest on record in Louisiana, after Katrina, 2005's Hurricane Rita, and 1856's Last Island hurricane — the lower the pressure, the worse the storm — and its wind speed tops Katrina (125 mph) and Rita (115 mph). Hurricane Harvey hit Texas with 130 mph winds in 2017.

Weather Channel meteorologist Stephanie Abrams demonstrated what winds that high are like in real life when she narrowly escaped being struck by debris in Lake Charles, Louisiana, right in the hurricane's path.

More than 500,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were told to evacuate before the storm, but at least 150 people declined to leave their homes in Cameron Parish. "They're thinking Cameron Parish is going to look like an extension of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days," warned Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

Edwards activated the state's National Guard to help with the hurricane response, and National Guard Brigadier General Keith Waddell suggested "those folks that are staying at home or staying in some other location" bring tools if the floodwaters force them into the attic, since "you may have to cut your way out of there before we can get to you the next day." Edwards also ordered parts of I-10 closed to traffic. You can track the storm at NBC. Peter Weber

the tiktok of destiny
Edit

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer steps down, citing 'sharply changed' political environment

2:47 a.m.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer announced early Thursday that he has stepped down from the company he joined just three months ago. President Trump has threatened to ban TikTok, the short-video social media app owned by China's ByteDance, unless it is sold off to a U.S. company. ByteDance is both suing the Trump administration over the executive order and also talking to Microsoft about a potential sale.

Mayer, who was the head of digital streaming at Walt Disney Co. until he joined TikTok on June 1, alluded to the turmoil he stepped into in a letter to employees. "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," he said. Tech analyst Neil Cybart translates:

TikTok will be led on an interim basis by U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas, Reuters reports. The company thanked Mayer in a statement: "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision." Oddly enough, his resignation came on a mysteriously special date for TikTok users, New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz notes:

At the same time, Aug. 27 is still very young, and there's no telling what else could happen before Friday. Peter Weber

Kenosha
Edit

Wisconsin officials identify Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake, said Blake's car had knife, no gun

1:51 a.m.
Protester in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was holding on to Jacob Blake's shirt, trying to prevent him from getting into his SUV, when he shot Blake seven times in the back, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Wednesday.

Officers arrived at Blake's address responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend wasn't supposed to be there, the state DOJ said. Officers tried to arrest Blake on a domestic warrant uncovered en route to the scene, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. One officer tased Blake, and when he continued trying to leave the scene, three officers followed him at close range. Sheskey grabbed and shot Blake after he "leaned forward" into the driver's side door, the Wisconsin DOJ said. State officers found a knife on the floorboard, but no other weapons in the car, and it is unclear if the Kenosha police officers knew about the knife. Blake was shot less than three minutes after police arrived.

Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police, has been placed on administrative leave, along with the other officers involved. Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for patience Wednesday, saying, "We will only decide whether any Kenosha police officer is going to be charged with a crime and that can only occur if we believe that that crime can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Blake is now paralyzed, his family's lawyer said, and "it's going to take a miracle" for him to ever walk again. The shooting, following multiple other acts of police violence against Black Americans, prompted protests and unrest in Kenosha and elsewhere. A 17-year-old from Illinois who had come to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing two protesters and wounding another Tuesday night. Videos from Tuesday night show Kenosha police handing out water to the gunman and other militia members and thanking them for being there. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Holocaust survivor, 88, awarded diploma she always dreamed about

1:48 a.m.

Because of World War II, Miriam Schreiber couldn't go to school, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to educate herself.

Schreiber taught herself how to speak six languages and "read books day and night," she told The Washington Post. "I still do." The 88-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut, resident was born in Poland and survived the Holocaust. The war broke out right before she was to begin the first grade, and her "entire life was interrupted within minutes," she said. Schreiber survived six years in a Siberian slave labor camp, and soon after the war, she met her husband, Saul Schreiber. In 1960, they emigrated to the United States.

They wanted their children to have the educational opportunities they missed out on, and worked hard to earn the money to send them to school. Son Bernie Schreiber, who became a teacher, told the Post "we became successful because of my parents. My brother Bob was able to buy and build his own business successfully. I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination."

When the seniors at New England Jewish Academy heard Miriam's story, and learned that she regretted never receiving a formal education, they all agreed that she should receive an honorary diploma at their graduation. Because of the pandemic, the event was canceled, but a small, socially distanced ceremony was held on Aug. 16, just for Schreiber. "When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it," she told the Post. "I just couldn't believe it was mine." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.