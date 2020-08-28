See More Speed Reads
Jacob Blake Shooting
Thousands converge on Washington for 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' March

8:43 a.m.
Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March
Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

About 50,000 people are expected at the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March in Washington, D.C., on Friday, planned months ago to coincide with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The headline speakers, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, are scheduled to take the stage at 11 a.m., but people were waiting in line before 8 a.m. for temperature and registration checks. Black mothers who said they lost sons to police brutality were the first in line, The Washington Post reports.

The rally, on the Washington Mall, will also feature speeches by the families of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Eric Garner. After the speeches, attendees will march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The organizers originally expected 100,000 people to attend, but they scaled back their projections citing chartered busses canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Sharpton and other organizers started planning the march after the funeral for Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck fo nine minutes. "The reason why George Floyd laying there with that knee on his neck resonated with so many African Americans is because we have all had a knee on our neck," Sharpton told USA Today. "What we are saying is that these two laws represent taking some of the knee off but the systemic racism is going to take more than two laws."

One group of about two dozen people marched to Washington from Milwaukee starting on Aug. 4, long before police in nearby Kenosha shot Blake in the back seven times. One of the Milwaukee organizers, Tory Lowe, told USA Today they had been greeted warmly, harassed with racial slurs, arrested, and shot at during their 750-mile walk, but the Blake shooting just "brings validation to the fact of why we ever started this march in the first place." Peter Weber

tough crowd
Fox News' Chris Wallace: Trump's RNC speech was 'far too long' and 'surprisingly flat'

9:06 a.m.

The reviews are in for President Trump's Republican National Convention address, and Fox News' Chris Wallace, for one, wasn't overly impressed.

The Fox News anchor on Thursday gave a tough review to the president's RNC speech, saying he was "surprised" by the "lack of fireworks" in it.

"First of all, it was far too long," Wallace said of the speech, which ran 70 minutes.

Though Wallace went on to praise some of Trump's "good lines" dinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he concluded that overall, it certainly wasn't one of the president's best.

"I thought the president, who we've seen really turn on a crowd, was surprisingly flat and didn't seem to have the bite that he usually does have in his speeches," Wallace said.

Wallace wasn't the only one on Fox News who didn't go crazy for the address, with analyst Brit Hume agreeing that it was too long and a bit "flat."

"He's done very good speeches from teleprompters before," Hume said, per The Daily Beast. "But tonight he seemed to miss the excitement he generates in himself when he's ad-libbing."

This comes after Fox News hosts last week heaped praise onto Biden's Democratic National Convention address, with Hume calling it "very good" and Wallace describing it as "enormously effective." Brendan Morrow

not holding back
Jim Gaffigan tears into Trump as a 'traitor' and a 'fascist,' asks supporters to 'wake up'

8:13 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan evidently thought President Trump's Republican National Convention address was beyond the pale, and it inspired one heck of a tweetstorm.

The comedian on Thursday night fired off nearly 20 tweets, plus several more replies, ripping into Trump as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law" while repeatedly asking his followers to "wake up" and writing that "if Trump gets re-elected it's over."

Gaffigan has criticized Trump before, but this particular rant was still a sight to beyond given that he generally tends not to delve into politics, not to mention profanity. But the comedian was quick to shoot down those "a--hole trolls" in his mentions recommending he keep it that way, saying in one tweet, "to those of you who think I'm destroying my career wake up. If Trump gets elected, the economy will never come back."

Could a Trump tweet calling out Gaffigan and giving him his very own presidential nickname be in the cards? It seems possible, as 2020 can surely still get weirder. Brendan Morrow

police brutality protests
Watch the NY Mets and Miami Marlins take the field then walk off, leaving just a Black Lives Matter shirt behind

7:38 a.m.

If you wanted to watch baseball Thursday night instead of the final night of the Republican National Convention, well, you were out of luck. But if you tuned into the 7:10 p.m. game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins — the only one of seven Major League Baseball games Thursday not postponed in protest of social injustice — you still got a show.

The Mets and Marlins jointly came up with the plan to take the field, remove their caps, stand in silence for 42 seconds in honor of Jackie Robinson, then walk off the field, leaving only a Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate, on Thursday evening. The impetus for the walkout was Mets outfielder Dominic Smith, though Miguel Rojas came up with the last-minute plan. "We wanted to do something special," he explained afterward. "We wanted to do something different."

"The words on the shirt speak for themselves, just having it in the center of everything, just knowing that both teams are unified, and that we agreed to do this," Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, Miami's leadoff hitter, told reporters. "And it was the right thing to do."

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to call off their game in response to police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake, the latest unarmed Black person killed or seriously injured by police. (Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and, his family says, handcuffed to his hospital bed.) "We are scared as Black people in America," explained Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified."

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, Major League Soccer, and NHL postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday, nine teams in the preseason NFL canceled practice, and the Western & Southern Open tennis semifinals were pushed back a day after Naomi Osaka threatened to withdraw from the tournament. "The PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields outside Chicago — less than 100 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin — went on as scheduled Thursday," The Associated Press reports. "The LPGA Tour is set to begin play Friday in Rogers, Arkansas." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the RNC
Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah look back on Trump's RNC

6:13 a.m.

"Oh, what an emotional roller coaster we've been on this week, folks," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's live Late Show, recapping the final night of the Republican National Convention. "We laughed, we cried, we threw up a little in our mouths. Now I didn't watch any of last night's convention — and I gotta say, that really was the highlight of the week — but tonight, I also did not watch most of it. I did watch Donald Trump — he is the president, and at this point, the entire Republican Party."

Trump was introduced by Ivanka Trump, who correctly noted that the presidency hasn't changed her unburdened father, Colbert said. "The last four years are like Trump is Dorian Gray and we're the picture!" He showed Trump making "his grand entrance," had some fun with Melania Trump's "green-screen dress," then ran through the speech.

Trump "spent most of the time taking pokes at his opponent," though "improbably and inaccurately, Trump boasted about his record on fighting COVID," too, Colbert said. "Trump had some weird praise for the American spirit," and "he spoke in hushed and boring tones about America's founders." But "amid all the lies, he did get one thing right," he said. "Americans are exhausted." His look back at the RNC's "four nights of bone-chilling nonsense" lingered on Donald Trump Jr.'s "lighting" problem and Spain.

The Daily Show took the liberty of making an RNC biopic extolling Trump's amazing greatness, narrated by a deadpan Jeffrey Wright — though it stops in February, for some reason.

"Last night, the most exciting thing to happen was a speech by Mike Pence, a man so boring that during his midlife crisis he bought a minivan," Trevor Noah said. "And part of what made Pence's speech interesting was how he's able to hide so much bulls--t under the veneer of a respectable small-town pastor. In fact, he actually made me appreciate Trump, because Trump says bulls--t in a bulls--t way that's always easy to spot," whereas "slick" Pence "doesn't lie, he just implies."

Pence attacked Joe Biden for not appreciating that a "miracle" will save America from COVID-19: a vaccine (probably). "God parting the Red Sea wouldn't have been quite as miraculous if it happened eight months after the Egyptians stabbed all the Israelites to death," Noah noted.

Tooning Out the News also mocked Pence's miracle, with a special cameo. Watch below. Peter Weber

Edit

More than 3,600 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Republican National Convention

4:06 a.m.

Visually, rhetorically, and thematically, this week's Republican National Convention treated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as an economic and health problem President Trump had conquered through strong leadership.

There were very few masks in any of the live audiences, including among the 1,500 guests invited to watch Trump's speech. The White House said "those in close proximity to Trump will be tested," CNN's Jim Acosta reported. "But many will not be tested." And a senior White House official, when asked about the lack of masks and social distancing, told Acosta, "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually."

Lots of Americans, of course, have already caught the coronavirus, and one statistic illustrated for many the ongoing toll of COVID-19. "As of tonight, coronavirus has infected nearly six million Americans, with more than 180,000 souls lost," MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Thursday night. "It's worth repeating, more Americans have died from COVID-19 during the four days of this Republican convention than the number of Americans killed on 9/11."

CNN's Jake Tapper made the same point, with numbers to back it up.

The death toll from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was 2,977. It may seem finicky to use that number as the metric to highlight this week's COVID-19 deaths, but 9/11 was the Republican Party's emotional and foreign policy lodestar for most of this century. Joe Biden, when he was running for the Democratic nomination in 2007, memorably said of Rudy Giuliani, then seeking the GOP nomination: "There's only three things he mentions in a sentence: a noun, and a verb, and 9/11." Giuliani, now Trump's personal lawyer, was a featured speaker at Thursday's RNC. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepping down amid health problems

3:04 a.m.
Shinzo Abe
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

Shinzo Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving prime minister on Monday, will step down due to unspecified health concerns, Japanese media reported and his party confirmed Friday. Abe is expected to announce his resignation in a press conference. He has no successor in his ruling Liberal Party, and he's expected to stay on until a successor is chosen by his party and approved by parliament, though if the health problems turn out to be serious enough, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso or chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga could take over in a caretaker capacity, AFP reports.

Abe has stepped down for health concerns before, in 2007, less than a year into his first term. When he was elected again in 2012, he said he was managing his ulcerative colitis with new medications. Two hospital visits this month fueled speculation that his health had taken a turn for the worse.

"Abe on Monday became Japan's longest serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, eclipsing the record of Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who served 2,798 days from 1964 to 1972," The Associated Press notes, but his poll numbers had hit new lows due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a number of political scandals. Peter Weber

gold star families
In searing new ad, father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen accuses Trump of 'playing big man going to war'

2:08 a.m.

A Gold Star father whose son was the first U.S. service member to die in combat under the Trump administration is urging people not to vote for President Trump this November, saying he cannot be trusted "with your kid's life or your own."

Bill Owens' son, Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, was killed in January 2017, just days after Trump's inauguration. A 36-year-old married father of three, he was shot by al Qaeda militants during a raid in Yemen, a mission that later came under intense scrutiny.

In an ad for VoteVets released Thursday, Owens said Trump didn't order this raid "in the Situation Room with all the intelligence assembled, but sitting across a dinner table from Steve Bannon. There was no vital interest at play, just Donald Trump playing big man going to war." Since his son's death, Trump has "assailed our country's core values," Owens said, before accusing Trump of kneecapping the U.S. Postal Service to undermine voting and defending Russian President Vladimir Putin amid reports Russia put bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Now, at least 180,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S., and Owens said that "200,000 Americans will have died before we vote. They and Ryan have one thing in common — it didn't have to be, but for Donald Trump. If you hear one thing, let it be this: Don't trust Donald Trump with your kid's life or your own." Catherine Garcia

