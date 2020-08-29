Trump doesn't want to see Harris as first woman president, claims people are calling for Ivanka Trump instead

After delivering what pundits described as a relatively low-key, or at least boring, acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Trump was back to his free-wheeling ways Friday night during a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The president himself acknowledged it was a "different kind of speech" and said he would have been criticized for "being slightly radical" if he adopted the same tone and material during the convention.

The New Hampshire speech dealt quite a bit with nationwide protests against police brutality, with Trump describing the demonstrators as "thugs" and "anarchists" who he claimed could have killed Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and his wife near the White House on Friday if not for the police presence in the area. But he also targeted the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Likely alluding to reports that the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, may only be eyeing one term in the Oval Office, Trump said that while he would like to see the first woman president, he doesn't want it to be the "not competent" Harris. "I don't want to see a woman get into that position the way she'd do it," he said.

It turns out he'd rather see the feat achieved through familial connections. Citing some nebulous sources, Trump, to the reported enjoyment of the crowd, said "they're all saying 'we want Ivanka,'" referring to his daughter, Ivanka Trump. "I don't blame them." Read more at Reuters and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell