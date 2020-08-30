See More Speed Reads
police brutality protests
1 person shot and killed amid clashing Portland protests

7:26 a.m.

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday evening. There is little clarity beyond that — the shooting occurred as a large caravan of President Trump supporters and Black Lives Matters demonstrators clashed in the city in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, but law enforcement has not confirmed if the incident was directly linked to the confrontation, The Associated Press reports.

Per AP, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded quickly to the victim after getting word of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m., but the man, who police said was shot in the chest, did not survive.

The police have not released any information about a possible shooter, although AP reports the victim appeared to be a white man wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group that has a history of fighting with protesters.

Images and video purportedly depicting the shooting have been posted online, and homicide detectives are looking for more evidence. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and health care
Many uninsured coronavirus patients reportedly don't qualify for Trump's coverage program because of other illnesses

August 29, 2020
Coronavirus hospital treatment.
MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Image

President Trump's stopgap program that covers many medical costs for uninsured coronavirus patients has found favor with some hospital executives, The New York Times reports. Dr. Shareef Elnahal, the chief executive of Newark, New Jersey's, University Hospital called it a "really progressive policy we were really surprised by." The hospital received $8.2 million for treating nearly 800 uninsured COVID-19 patients who accounted for about a third of its coronavirus patients, but the process hasn't been so smooth everywhere.

While New Jersey providers have received $72 million in coronavirus treatment claims, the Times reports, those in New York have received about half that, and the variance continues throughout the U.S. There just doesn't seem to be an explanation as to why. "It's just not clear to me what's going on," said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Molly Smith, vice president for coverage and state issues forum at the American Hospital Association, said claims have been low in part because of "serious backlogs and delays," but she also noted that many patients likely aren't getting into the system at all because they don't qualify.

The association says some hospitals have reported not submitting anywhere between 40 and 70 percent of claims for uninsured patients. That's because many hospitalized coronavirus patients suffer from other serious medical conditions that are registered as their primary diagnosis instead of the virus. Harris Health, a public system in Houston, Texas, for example, did not bill the federal fund for 80 percent of the roughly 1,300 uninsured COVID-19 patients it had treated through mid-July because many of them had other medical problems, the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Trump's RNC polling bounce more about 'subtraction on the Biden side,' pollster suggests

August 29, 2020

President Trump's post-Republican National Convention polling bounce was particularly evident among white and suburban voters, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

Overall, the RNC helped Trump shrink Biden's previously 10-point lead to a six-point advantage, 50 percent to 44 percent. Among suburbanites, Biden led by 14 points after the Democratic National Convention (54 percent to 40 percent), but after the RNC finished, that had dwindled to a 50-42 margin. Trump also increased his lead from two points to eight points among white voters, though his already-dismal prospects among voters of color got slightly worse.

While the results are good news for the Trump campaign, they aren't necessarily that drastic in a larger context. That's because the two conventions are seemingly tied to one another — Biden received a boost in favorability ratings after the DNC, but the numbers went back down to their pre-convention standing after the RNC, which means it was mostly a wash, Morning Consult's Cameron Easley notes. Easley argues the polling suggests something similar when it comes to white and suburban voters in that it was more about Biden losing that extra jolt than Trump surging.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted Friday when 4,035 likely voters were surveyed. The margin of error was 2 percent. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Longtime NBA veteran Clifford Robinson has died at 53

August 29, 2020

Clifford Robinson, an 18-year NBA veteran, has died, the University of Connecticut men's basketball program confirmed Saturday. He was 53. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Robinson had dealt with issues in recent years, suffering a stroke in 2017 and having a tumor removed from his jaw in 2018.

Robinson starred at UConn and helped bring them to prominence in the days before they became a basketball powerhouse. The Huskies won the National Invitation Tournament in 1988 with Robinson. UCONN retired Robinson's jersey in 2007. "He was our first great player," former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun said, adding that Robinson "was a good man, had a great career, and was instrumental in a lot of the great things that happened at UConn."

Picked in the second round of the 1989 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, Robinson enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the NBA. He spent eight seasons in Portland, and suited up for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the then-New Jersey Nets. His brightest years, though, came with the Blazers — in 1993 he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award and followed that up with an All Star appearance in 1994. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
University of Arizona scientists say they prevented campus coronavirus outbreak through wastewater testing

August 29, 2020
Wastewater treatment plant.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Arizona are working to curb coronavirus outbreaks at the school by conducting regular tests of sewage from 20 buildings across campus, and it seems to be working.

The university said it stopped a potential outbreak before it started after it analyzed wastewater from a dorm for traces of the virus. Subsequently, two students — both of whom were asymptomatic — were found to be infected. While Arizona is utilizing other mitigation tactics like swab testing and contact tracing, wastewater testing comes in handy because its reportedly sensitive enough to detect the virus up to a week before an individual develops symptoms, which means there's a better chance of locating a case before the person can spread the virus widely. "So, you have seven precious days in which you can undergo intervention," said Ian Pepper, an environmental microbiologist who is leading the effort.

Wastewater epidemiology makes a lot of sense for campus housing, but it's not limited to that kind of living situation. Pepper told NBC News it can be done at the neighborhood and community level, as well, and indeed it's catching on — University of Arizona scientists have been analyzing samples from wastewater treatment plants across the country, researchers launched a countrywide program in the United Kingdom, and scientists in Israel have hailed it as an effective, non-invasive tracking method. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

middle east
Decree officially opens trade between Israel, UAE on heels of U.S.-brokered deal

August 29, 2020
Jerusalem.
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and leader of the United Arab Emirates, issued a decree Saturday formally ending the federation's economic boycott against Israel. The order comes on the heels of the U.S.-brokered deal opening up relations between the UAE and Israel earlier this month.

Israelis and Israeli firms can now do business in the UAE, and the decree also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods. As was the case when the deal was originally announced, some Palestinians criticized the order of undermining the efforts of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement which targets Israel. Historically, UAE law stated the recognition of Israel would only occur if Palestine became its own independent state, which has not happened. While the agreement did require Israel to halt its plan to annex occupied land in the West Bank, Palestinians believe it also harms their bargaining position.

But the UAE was determined to end the boycott, especially amid the global economic slowdown. Elham Fakhro, the senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press that the decree reaffirms the UAE's commitment to normalizing relations with Israel, but he added it also could signal possible repercussions for anyone who still calls for a boycott of Israeli goods, since it now "contradicts the state policy." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

nepotism
Trump doesn't want to see Harris as first woman president, claims people are calling for Ivanka Trump instead

August 29, 2020
Ivanka Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

After delivering what pundits described as a relatively low-key, or at least boring, acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Trump was back to his free-wheeling ways Friday night during a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The president himself acknowledged it was a "different kind of speech" and said he would have been criticized for "being slightly radical" if he adopted the same tone and material during the convention.

The New Hampshire speech dealt quite a bit with nationwide protests against police brutality, with Trump describing the demonstrators as "thugs" and "anarchists" who he claimed could have killed Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and his wife near the White House on Friday if not for the police presence in the area. But he also targeted the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Likely alluding to reports that the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, may only be eyeing one term in the Oval Office, Trump said that while he would like to see the first woman president, he doesn't want it to be the "not competent" Harris. "I don't want to see a woman get into that position the way she'd do it," he said.

It turns out he'd rather see the feat achieved through familial connections. Citing some nebulous sources, Trump, to the reported enjoyment of the crowd, said "they're all saying 'we want Ivanka,'" referring to his daughter, Ivanka Trump. "I don't blame them." Read more at Reuters and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Jacob Blake Shooting
Jacob Blake's family, attorneys, witness dispute Kenosha police union's account of shooting

August 29, 2020
Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Kenosha Professional Police Association, the union representing police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released what they called "the actual and undisputed" account of the events that preceded the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by officers multiple times on Sunday, CNN and NPR report.

The account says Blake had a knife and "forcefully fought" the officers trying to arrest him, putting one in a headlock. The statement also said the officers failed to subdue Blake after twice shooting tasers at him. The union said "most" narratives about the incident are either inaccurate or "purely fictional" and that a statement released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation into the shooting, is "riddled with incomplete information," NPR reports.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said the union's version was "garbage" and his nephew didn't have a weapon (per CNN, state investigators said a knife was found on the driver's side floorboard of his vehicle), while legal defense argued Blake was not an "imminent threat" to the officers who "were essentially beating him." Raysean White, a witness who recorded a brief video of the incident, told CNN that Blake did not pose a threat and it was actually the officers who put Blake in a headlock while one "punched him in the ribs."

Blake survived the shooting, but is paralyzed from the waist down. His attorneys said Friday that he is no longer shackled to his hospital bed after his father revealed that had been the case because of an outstanding arrest warrant for three domestic abuse-related charges even though Blake was unable to walk and has been heavily medicated. Read more at CNN and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

