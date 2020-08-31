See More Speed Reads
Melania Trump's ex-friend says she 'acted like nothing happened' after Access Hollywood tape dropped

10:09 p.m.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, describes in her new book what it was like when they met for lunch on the day the Access Hollywood tape with President Trump bragging about grabbing women went public.

The recording was leaked in October 2016, ahead of the presidential election. Winston Wolkoff writes in Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady that she thought Trump would be "in tears" when she arrived at lunch, but instead she was "radiant" and "smiling. It was as if nothing happened." Winston Wolkoff said she tried to lighten the mood by saying, "How many times have you heard the word 'p---y' and 'president' in the same sentence," and together they "burst out laughing."

The first lady "knows who she married," Winston Wolkoff said, and "knew what she was getting into." The Trump family runs on "deceit" and "deception," she said, and it's "amateur hour" at the White House, which is "really frightening for the country."

In her book, Winston Wolkoff writes that Melania Trump made derogatory remarks about Ivanka Trump and other members of the family, calling them "snakes." When asked by ABC News, Winston Wolkoff would not confirm or deny reports that she surreptitiously recorded conversations with the first lady, but did assert that she "can back up everything that's in the book 100 percent ... and Donald and Melania know that." Catherine Garcia

Fans ask Chadwick Boseman's hometown to replace Confederate memorial with statue of the actor

9:19 p.m.
Chadwick Boseman.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fans of actor Chadwick Boseman want to celebrate his life and accomplishments by replacing a Confederate memorial in his hometown with a statue of the Black Panther star.

Boseman, who also received critical acclaim for his performances in 42, Marshall, and Get On Up, died on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, and an online petition was quickly launched after his death was announced, calling on the city to move the Anderson Confederate Monument to a museum and replace it with a statue of Boseman.

The petition, addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), says Boseman "changed the movie industry" and was able to open "many doors for many young Black people with his leading roles." It is "only natural that his hometown honors what he did," the petition continues. "There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement."

As of Monday night, the petition has received nearly 10,000 signatures. Catherine Garcia

Melania Trump's former friend says she's working with 3 prosecutors investigating 2017 inauguration

8:30 p.m.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was friends with first lady Melania Trump for more than a decade, and while she briefly served in the White House as an adviser, she is now spending her time working with "three different prosecutors" who are looking into whether any financial crimes were committed during the planning and execution of President Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Winston Wolkoff writes about her relationship with the Trump family in her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, out Tuesday. In an interview with ABC News that aired Monday, Winston Wolkoff said she is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and the attorneys general in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. as they probe the inauguration. "It's taken over my life," she added.

The inaugural committee spent a record $104 million on Trump's inauguration. In 2018, The New York Times reported that Winston Wolkoff's event-planning firm received more than $26 million from the committee; she told ABC News most of the money was transferred to another company that produced multiple inaugural events. This article turned her into "the cover girl for the inauguration shenanigans," she said, and when she appealed to Trump for help, the first lady refused to help Winston Wolkoff clear her name.

Trump's spokesperson told the Times she had "no involvement" with the inaugural committee and "had no knowledge of how funds were spent." This, Winston Wolkoff writes in her book, was "complete and utter horses--t." Winston Wolkoff said Trump personally approved several pricey expenditures, including $130,000 Tiffany crystal bowls that were given to inaugural dinner guests. Winston Wolkoff told ABC News that after the inauguration, she took a close look at the bills, and was shocked when she saw "a tree you could buy for $10 was $1,000, or a stage that would cost $100,000 was $1 million." Read more about the extravagant inauguration and Winston Wolkoff's roll in it at ABC News. Catherine Garcia

Liberty University investigating 'all facets' of Falwell's time as president

6:59 p.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Liberty University announced on Monday it is launching an independent investigation into "all facets" of the school's operations during Jerry Falwell Jr.'s time as president.

Following the death of his father, Jerry Falwell Sr., Falwell became president of the evangelical university in 2007, and left his post last week. Falwell and Liberty cut ties after Falwell's business partner, Giancarlo Granda, came forward and said he had spent years in a sexual relationship with Falwell's wife, Becki Falwell, and sometimes, her husband would watch them. Falwell has admitted his wife and Granda had a relationship but denies that he was part of it.

Liberty's board said an outside firm will look into "financial, real estate, and legal matters" connected to Falwell, and the school is "committed to learning the consequences that have flowed from a lack of spiritual stewardship by our former president." Falwell had earlier been accused of ensuring that his family and close friends benefit from campus construction contracts. Catherine Garcia

Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sexual assault charges involving 13 women

5:11 p.m.
Adult film actor Ron Jeremy listens as his attorney speaks during his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
DAVID MCNEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with new sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors on Monday filed 20 additional counts of sexual assault and groping against Jeremy, and he now faces 28 total counts of sexual violence, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jeremy was previously charged with sexually assaulting four women in incidents ranging from 2014 to 2019, with this coming after he had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday said the new charges against Jeremy involve 13 women in incidents dating back to 2004 and going up to 2020. Among the new allegations is that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2004 at a party, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a Hollywood business in January 2020.

Prosecutors previously accused Jeremy of forcibly raping a woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulting two women at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017, and forcibly raping a woman at that same bar in 2019. He denied those allegations, and The Associated Press reports he has pleaded not guilty to the new charges. Brendan Morrow

Joe Biden: 'Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?'

2:59 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a campaign speech on Monday pushed back against claims that he has a "soft spot" for rioters while accusing President Trump of having "fomented" violence in office.

Biden spoke from Pennsylvania on Monday for a speech focused on the question of whether "you really feel safer under" Trump, and in the address, he condemned looting and rioting amid unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Rioting is not protesting," Biden said. "Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction."

The Democratic presidential nominee accused Trump of "stroking violence in our cities" and being unable to "stop the violence because for years he's fomented it," saying, "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story. Ask yourself: do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

Biden during the speech also promised to make America "safe" as president, asserting that "we'd be seeing a lot less violence" in the United States today were he in office while asking, "Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?"

Trump responded to the speech in a tweet, claiming Biden is "blaming the police far more than he's blaming the rioters, anarchists, agitators, and looters." Biden in his remarks had said that "most cops are good, decent people." Brendan Morrow

White House refuses to condemn alleged Kenosha shooter

2:40 p.m.

President Trump won't be weighing in on the shooting that left two protesters dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring one more last week as militias clashed with people protesting racial injustice in downtown Kenosha. It was one of very few fatal moments amid protests and some riots throughout the U.S. over the past few months, but not something Trump wished to discuss, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday.

When explicitly asked if Trump condemned Rittenhouse's alleged actions, McEnany said Trump was "not going to weigh in on that." McEnany did say Trump may discuss the shooting during his own press conference later Monday evening.

The lack of condemnation comes as the White House continues to blame violent uprisings on Biden despite the fact that Trump is actually running the country right now. Biden meanwhile condemned "violence of every kind by anyone" on Sunday, and again said Trump "fans the flames" of violence on Monday. The Trump campaign seemed to have been plugging its ears through it all. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

House Democrats say postmaster Louis DeJoy has ignored their document requests

2:11 p.m.

House Democrats say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is giving them the cold shoulder.

When DeJoy testified for the House Oversight Committee last week, many congressmembers requested documents regarding the changes he has overseen at the United States Postal Service. But DeJoy apparently hasn't followed up, prompting Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee chair, to say Monday she'd soon be subpoenaing DeJoy for those documents.

Reports of delays and mismanagement within the postal service have gone up under DeJoy's watch, and Republicans have tried to block funding for the USPS to try and fix those problems. Democrats say it's because the Trump megadonor is trying to further a long-held conservative goal of phasing out the post office for private business. Trump has also admitted that he is withholding funding from the USPS because without it, "you can't have universal mail-in voting." Kathryn Krawczyk

