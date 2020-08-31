Melania Trump's ex-friend says she 'acted like nothing happened' after Access Hollywood tape dropped

-
Melania Trump's ex-friend says she 'acted like nothing happened' after Access Hollywood tape dropped10:09 p.m.
-
Fans ask Chadwick Boseman's hometown to replace Confederate memorial with statue of the actor9:19 p.m.
-
Melania Trump's former friend says she's working with 3 prosecutors investigating 2017 inauguration8:30 p.m.
-
Liberty University investigating 'all facets' of Falwell's time as president6:59 p.m.
-
Ron Jeremy hit with 20 more sexual assault charges involving 13 women5:11 p.m.
-
Joe Biden: 'Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?'2:59 p.m.
-
White House refuses to condemn alleged Kenosha shooter2:40 p.m.
-
House Democrats say postmaster Louis DeJoy has ignored their document requests2:11 p.m.
