Pelosi says San Francisco salon 'owes me an apology for setting me up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is asking for an apology from her salon — and what it did to her hair has nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, Erica Kious shared a security video of a maskless Pelosi getting a haircut inside her San Francisco salon despite the fact that the area only allows outdoor haircuts right now; Kious also admitted she knew about the appointment ahead of time and let it happen. Pelosi wouldn't apologize to Kious or to her critics on Wednesday, instead asking Kious to apologize to her.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said on Wednesday, claiming the salon told her it could take one customer at a time. "As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup," she continued. "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up."

Pelosi apparently got the haircut on Monday from a stylist who rented a chair in the salon. Pelosi's spokesperson said Tuesday that the business "offered" to have her come in because they were "allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." Kathryn Krawczyk