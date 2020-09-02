See More Speed Reads
bad everything day
Pelosi says San Francisco salon 'owes me an apology for setting me up'

5:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is asking for an apology from her salon — and what it did to her hair has nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, Erica Kious shared a security video of a maskless Pelosi getting a haircut inside her San Francisco salon despite the fact that the area only allows outdoor haircuts right now; Kious also admitted she knew about the appointment ahead of time and let it happen. Pelosi wouldn't apologize to Kious or to her critics on Wednesday, instead asking Kious to apologize to her.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said on Wednesday, claiming the salon told her it could take one customer at a time. "As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup," she continued. "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up."

Pelosi apparently got the haircut on Monday from a stylist who rented a chair in the salon. Pelosi's spokesperson said Tuesday that the business "offered" to have her come in because they were "allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
CDC 'urgently' tells states to get coronavirus vaccine distribution running by Nov. 1

4:40 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine in development.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government has hinted to states a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready before Election Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services "are rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2020," CDC head Robert Redfield said in a letter to governors last week. Therefore, the CDC is "urgently" asking states to start "expediting applications" for COVID-19 vaccine distribution facilities so they're "fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020," McClatchy first reported.

If and when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available for public or even emergency use, distribution will still stand between it and Americans, and a slow process could cost lives. That's why the departments are asking states to waive some typical requirements to get distribution up and running, though these "will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed," the letter said.

The guidance also noted that health care employees would be among the first Americans to get the vaccine, as well as high-risk individuals such as those over 65 or from "racial and ethnic minority populations."

Still, epidemiologists are concerned this announcement could signal the Trump administration is rushing to push out a vaccine. "It's hard not to see this as a push for a pre-election vaccine," Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist in Arizona, told The New York Times. Popescu also warned of "the politicization of public health and the potential safety ramifications" if the vaccine approval process is cut short. Kathryn Krawczyk

election logic
Nate Silver's analysis of Biden's Electoral College chances renews calls to repeal it altogether

4:06 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could earn an even bigger popular vote margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 and still lose to President Trump.

That's the reality FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver revealed in a Wednesday tweet, in which he showed how winning the popular vote would affect Biden's chances of winning the Electoral College. Silver's analysis showed Biden needs a very solid popular vote just to have a good chance of winning, once again renewing arguments against the Electoral College's entire existence.

The New York Times' Jamelle Bouie took a constitutional approach to his thread tearing apart the Electoral College.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes forecast a dark future if the system wasn't abolished.

And The New Yorker's Evan Osnos argued the Electoral College doesn't exactly fit into America's vision of democracy.

Silver's analysis stems from the fact that Biden will likely pull big margins of victory in states that are already solidly blue, as well as the fact that the winner of most states' popular votes get all their Electoral votes no matter how close that popular margin was. Kathryn Krawczyk

'minimum need'
Biden calls for officers who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to be charged

3:47 p.m.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event September 2, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is calling for the police officers involved in the shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to face charges.

"I do think there's a minimum need [for them] to be charged," Biden said of the police officers while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, also saying that "we should let the judicial system work its way," per Axios.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by a police officer trying to arrest him in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month, while Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March. Both shootings sparked outrage amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's running mate, previously called for charges against the officer who shot Blake.

"I believe there should be a thorough investigation, and based on what I’ve seen, it seems that the officer should be charged," Harris said, per USA Today. "The man was going to his car. He didn't appear to be armed. And if he was not armed, the use of force that was seven bullets coming out of a gun at close range in the back of the man, I don't see how anybody could reason that that was justifiable." Brendan Morrow

that's not happening
Fauci firmly rejects herd immunity strategy after Trump toys with it: 'We're not there yet'

3:08 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back against the advice of somebody one Trump administration official called the "anti-Dr. Fauci."

Neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, a top medical adviser to President Trump who has no background in epidemiology, has reportedly been pushing Trump toward the controversial theory of herd immunity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And after Trump brought it up with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday, Fauci seemingly decided it was time to fire back.

"Herd immunity is that when you have enough people who've either been infected and/or vaccinated and protected" from the virus, "there's enough protection in the community" and the virus slows its spread and perhaps even stops, Fauci explained Wednesday to MSNBC. "We're not there yet. That's not a fundamental strategy that we're using. The fundamental strategy ... is to try to prevent as many infections as you possibly can" by identifying a case, isolating the person who has it, and contact tracing where they've been, Fauci continued.

Trump told Ingraham on Monday that "once you get to a certain number [of coronavirus cases,] it's going to go away." That's untrue, and not how things worked in Sweden when it tried the herd immunity strategy. Kathryn Krawczyk

and the pandemic still isn't over
A 10th of American households say they haven't had enough food during the pandemic

2:27 p.m.
A farm in Minnesota.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The stock market is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but working Americans are not.

The coronavirus pandemic led to business shutdowns that in turn translated into the biggest employment numbers the country has ever seen. The slumping economy shocked even the most food secure states in the U.S., with one in ten Americans reporting they didn't have enough food during a given week amid the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

While the U.S. is no stranger to hunger, it usually is at its worst in the rural south, while midwestern states ranked among the most food secure in the country. And when the whole country has gone hungry in the past, it usually stemmed from food shortages, like during the Dust Bowl or World War II rationing, Bloomberg notes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, farmers had to dump millions of gallons of milk and other food they couldn't sell or donate.

Even Americans "surrounded by food" haven't been able to afford to eat during this pandemic, Bloomberg writes. That included people in the farm-rich state of Minnesota, where nearly 70 percent of those accessing emergency food pantries were doing so for the first time. Across the country, a third of hungry Americans used emergency food distributors for the first time as well, according to Feeding America. And with millions of Americans still out of work, many people are still without sufficient food supplies.

President Trump on Tuesday didn't mention the rampant hunger still lingering throughout the U.S. as he praised August's "very impressive" stock market rebound. Read more at Bloomberg. Kathryn Krawczyk

ballon blaine
David Blaine completes stunt that sent him 25,000 feet into the sky via 52 balloons

1:40 p.m.

David Blaine just pulled a Carl Fredricksen.

The illusionist in his latest stunt on Wednesday broadcast himself on YouTube floating thousands of feet into the sky via 52 balloons. Because why not?

"The idea is I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I almost disappear," Blaine declared.

Ultimately, Blaine reached an altitude of 24,900 feet, at which point he detached himself from the balloons and parachuted down.

Originally, the plan had been for Blaine to float over the Hudson River, but the stunt ended up being moved to Arizona. According to Variety, he "dreamed of flying through the air on balloons" ever since he saw the short film The Red Balloon as a kid, and like anyone who ever pondered the idea of ascending into the sky, he decided to really do it.

"This is a dream, and I can't believe this," Blaine said while in the air.

What Pixar movie-style stunt might be next for Blaine? A Finding Nemo-inspired deep sea dive, perhaps? Brendan Morrow

Edit

Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

12:02 p.m.
Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are teaming up with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear production deal with the streaming company, The New York Times reports. They will reportedly produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix under a new production company of theirs.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they said. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement said, "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

This comes after Harry and Meghan announced earlier this year they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. It's also the latest high-profile production deal announced by Netflix, which previously signed one with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. A documentary from the Obamas' production company won an Oscar earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

