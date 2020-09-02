Nancy Pelosi got her hair done in San Francisco, and the salon owner is mad

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) got her hair washed and blow-dried at a salon in San Francisco on Monday, and the salon's owner sent security camera footage to Fox News on Tuesday, calling the visit to her business "a slap in the face." California allows only outdoor hair cuts, owner Erica Kious told Fox News, and she will have to shut down her salon in 30 to 60 days if she can't re-open, saying the $12,000 loan she got from the federal Paycheck Protection Program will carry her only so far. She accused Pelosi of hypocrisy.
The footage showed Pelosi walking through a room with her face mask around her neck, followed by the masked stylist who rented a chair in the salon. "This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement. "The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment." Peter Weber
Trump's tale is "almost too stupid to fact-check," CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said Tuesday. "I mean, when you have Fox's Laura Ingraham telling you it sounds like a conspiracy theory, it's probably a conspiracy theory."
Trump elaborated Tuesday, changing some significant details.
Trump is peddling a conspiracy theory about some kind of Antifa plane. In his two tellings of this baseless story in a matter of hours, the destination city has already changed. pic.twitter.com/nP8S4Te9HP
Not only were the uniformed antifa "looters" now traveling from Washington "to wherever," not to Washington, the details were secret because Trump hadn't gotten permission from the purported first-hand witness, not because they are "under investigation." The president's story, in fact, closely resembles a Facebook post from an Idaho man who falsely claimed June 1 that a plane full of black-clad Seattle antifa guys had landed in Boise to attack downtown and residential areas.
"It turns out there's a strong possibility the president got suckered by a months-old internet rumor that's been making the rounds among right-wing paranoid Facebook users," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said Tuesday night. NBC News reporter Ben Collins detailed the flood of social media rumors that have drawn heavily armed groups to downtowns across the country to battle antifa attacks that never materialized. "Look, its really easy to laugh at this whole idea that, like, antifa is taking over an airline," wearing identifying tattoos and dressed in uniform, Collins said, "but this is corrupting the intelligence pipeline to the president."
If Trump "really wants to quell the unrest, he can start by dealing with facts and not these conspiracy theories," Collins said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told the Post that Trump is merely raising questions about "who may be funding travel and lodging for organized rioters," and "an investigation is underway." Peter Weber
Jabre Dutton has only been in business for about a month, but he is already planning big things for Jabre's Car Cleaning Service.
The 11-year-old Philadelphia resident launched his car detailing business in August, after he told his mom, Sabrina Dutton, that he wanted money to make in-app purchases for his favorite game. She talked to him about credit, and Dutton told ABC 6 that's when he decided "to start taking my money very seriously."
He works on Saturdays and Sundays, with customers making appointments online. Dutton goes to each client's home, where he cleans their car interiors while taking strict safety precautions. Word of the good work he does has spread, and he's already booked through October.
Dutton told ABC 6 his hope is that once the pandemic is over, he can open up his own facility and welcome more customers. As it is now, he is enjoying earning money and building his savings, with his mom by his side. "I look up to her a lot," Dutton said. "She's been teaching me since I was a kid, since I was little, since I was born!" Catherine Garcia
During her time in the White House, first lady Melania Trump has routinely used a private Trump Organization email account and the encrypted messaging app Signal, her former adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told The Washington Post.
Trump has also used an email from her MelaniaTrump.com domain and iMessage to communicate, Winston Wolkoff said. She said she didn't write about the emails in her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, because she "just had too much" else to say. She told the Post she decided to speak about the matter now because the White House has been smearing her name as retaliation for the book.
Winston Wolkoff said she and the first lady "both didn't use White House emails," and provided the Post with emails dated after President Trump's inauguration that appear to be from the first lady's private accounts. Some of the messages were about government contracts and finances related to the inauguration, while others included schedules for state visits to Israel and Japan.
During his 2016 campaign, the president railed against Hillary Clinton for using a private email server while she was secretary of state, regularly encouraging his supporters to chant "Lock her up!" during rallies. It has since been revealed that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both senior advisers to the president, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have all used private email to conduct government business.
Richard Painter served as the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007, and he told the Post that while the first lady is not a government employee, "if she is doing United States government business, she should be using the White House email. It's total hypocrisy. They get elected acting as if Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail for using the wrong email." Catherine Garcia
In her new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, Winston Wolkoff said this attire was chosen specifically to "get the media's attention. Otherwise, no one would have covered the story."
The trip took place in June 2018, and Winston Wolkoff said she later spoke with Trump about what she saw at the facility. The first lady told her people were going "crazy about the zero-tolerance policy at the border," but it wasn't as horrible as it sounded.
Stating that she was directly quoting Trump, Winston Wolkoff writes that Trump said the children she met were "brought in by coyotes, the bad people who are trafficking, and that's why the kids were put in shelters. They're not with their parents, and it's sad. But the patrols told me the kids say, 'Wow I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?' It's more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there."
Winston Wolkoff writes that Trump went on to say mothers taught their children to tell border agents, "I'm going to be killed by gangs!" so they would be allowed into the United States. "They are using that line and it's not true," she said Trump told her. "They don't want to stay in Mexico because Mexico doesn't take care of them the same as America does."
Speaking with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday night, Winston Wolkoff said these were the first lady's exact words, and there is "no way to fabricate any of my story." Catherine Garcia
A new book is reviving long-unanswered questions about President Trump's visit to Walter Reed military hospital last November, and Trump and his White House physician are issuing very specific denials.
"In reporting for this book, I learned that in the hours leading up to Trump's trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized," New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt writes in Donald Trump v. the United States. "Pence never assumed the powers of the presidency, and the reason for Trump's trip to the doctor remains a mystery."
Neither Trump nor the White House initially denied that Vice President Mike Pence was told to get ready to assume the duties of president, and Pence carefully danced around the question when pressed by Fox New anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday. Pence said he doesn't "recall being told to be on standby" and insisted Trump "remains healthy."
Pence is asked if he was put on standby during the President’s medical visit. His answer seems to fall short. pic.twitter.com/XvhEkydKqs
Trump tweeted late Tuesday that "Mike Pence was never put on standby, and there were no mini-strokes," and he visited Walter Reed "to complete my yearly physical." Last year, the White House claimed Trump was getting a head start on his physical, which he finished five months later. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley merely said Trump has not experienced or been evaluated for a stroke, mini-stroke, or acute cardiovascular emergency.
Neither Schmidt nor any reputable news organization had reported Trump had a stroke or "mini-strokes." But the Trump campaign did urge CNN to fire analyst Joe Lockhart for his "ludicrous and reckless speculation that President Trump had a stroke." Lockhart had tweeted from his personal account: "Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public?"
None of this really sheds any light on why Trump visited the hospital for purported tests he could have undergone at the White House, Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted on CNN, and the history of Trump's doctor's notes don't inspire much confidence. Watch CNN's full report below. Peter Weber
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, revealed on Tuesday night's Rachel Maddow Show that she secretly recorded Trump after the White House made her "their scapegoat."
Winston Wolkoff's new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, was released Tuesday. In it, Winston Wolkoff also writes about the work she did helping plan President Trump's inauguration, and the fallout when it was reported that her firm received more than $26 million from the inaugural committee. Winston Wolkoff says most of that was then paid to other businesses. But the report turned her into "the cover girl for the inauguration shenanigans," she previously told ABC News, and she was stunned when the first lady didn't help clear her name.
Winston Wolkoff told Maddow she didn't press record until "Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity and publicly shamed and fired me and made me their scapegoat." At that point, the first lady was "no longer my friend," Winston Wolkoff continued. "She was willing to let them take me down, and she told me herself this is the way it has to be. She was advised by the attorneys at the White House that there was no other choice because there was a possible investigation into the presidential inauguration committee."
Friends don't do that to each other, Winston Wolkoff told Maddow, and she decided she had to do "anything in my power to make sure that I was protected. At first I really did think that maybe she would come to my aid, maybe she would tell the truth, but she turned her back and folded like a deck of cards." The recordings are "evidence" to back up her version of events, Winston Wolkoff said, and she has privately played at least one tape to a reporter. The more Trump and the White House "continue to lie about what they've said, done, and do, the more I will continue to prove their claims false," she added. Catherine Garcia
"Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity, and publicly shamed and fired me, and made me their scapegoat. At that moment in time, that's when I pressed record." -Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on whether she has recordings of the quotes in her new book pic.twitter.com/LpXyWg0MWR
This is the first time a Kennedy has lost a Massachusetts political race. The results are still being tallied, but when Markey was ahead by 10 points, Kennedy called and conceded the race, a Kennedy campaign official told The New York Times.
Markey, 74, was first elected to Congress in 1976. He was backed in the primary by young progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who lauded him for co-sponsoring the Green New Deal. Kennedy, 39, is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and had the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Catherine Garcia