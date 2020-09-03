See More Speed Reads
stock plunge
Dow Jones drops 800 points in worst day for the stock market since June

5:34 p.m.
New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market's late-August recovery didn't last long.

Just a day after President Trump bragged about the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing over 29,000 points, it turned around and plunged as much as 1,000 points on Thursday before closing 810 down. A major tech selloff sparked the slump, which also hit the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 hard.

The Dow's drop was a 2.87 percent drop from the day before, settling it at 28,292 points. The S&P 500 fell 3.5 percent, or 126 points, to 3,455. And the Nasdaq slid 5 percent, or 598 points, ending up at 11,458. In all, it was the market's worst day since June. Big tech stocks were largely to blame, with Apple seeing a 7 percent drop, while Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft all falling around 5 percent. Thursday was the worst day for Apple and the tech sector as a whole since March.

The major dip came just after the market had its best August since the 1980s, per NBC News. And that extended into this week, with the Dow topping 29,000 for the first time since February and the Nasdaq crossing 12,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coming Soon
Google antitrust charges are reportedly imminent after Barr sets deadline

4:52 p.m.
The Google logo is seen on a computer in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department is reportedly getting ready to file antitrust charges against Google this month, though not everyone's on board with that timeline.

The DOJ is preparing to bring an antitrust case against Google "as soon as this month" after Attorney General William Barr "overruled career lawyers who said they needed more time to build a strong case," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

An inquiry into Alphabet, Google's parent company, was opened by the Justice Department in June 2019, and the probe has reportedly examined the company's business practices related to both search and advertising. The Times cites three sources as saying that during the investigation, the DOJ has "amassed powerful evidence of anticompetitive practices."

However, the Times also reports that after officials from the DOJ told lawyers working on the inquiry to wrap up by the end of September, "most" of them opposed this deadline, feeling it was "arbitrary," and "some said they would not sign the complaint." In a memo over the summer, some of the lawyers reportedly argued they could "bring a strong case," but they said doing so would require more time, and they worry the deadline may actually "weaken their case and ultimately strengthen Google's hand," the Times writes.

Barr has reportedly argued the probe has not moved quickly enough and defended the September deadline. At the same time, the Times reports that some antitrust division staff members complain that Barr is "forcing them to come up with 'half-baked' cases so he could unveil a complaint by Sept. 30." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

biden in kenosha
Biden promises police reform commission, education funding in Kenosha after talking to Jacob Blake

4:44 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, and the first thing he did was meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Police shot Blake last month, sparking protests for racial justice in the city and the country, as well as some destruction in downtown Kenosha. President Trump made destroyed businesses the focus of his visit to the city on Tuesday, but Biden opted for a call with Blake and a town hall with members of the community.

Blake is "out of the ICU" but still in the hospital, Biden told the town hall after the call, and said Blake "talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How, whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."

Biden also heard from a firefighter, a mother, a former prosecutor, and other Kenosha residents discussing what they'd like to see happen in their community. He then addressed their points with plans to boost funding for Title I schools, a promise to hold a national commission on policing out of the White House, and calls for sentencing and other criminal justice reforms.

It was a lot of policy talk, but Biden would've probably been better off rambling on instead of cutting himself off with an unfortunate joke. Kathryn Krawczyk

what is pure joy?
Jeopardy! is finally returning after a coronavirus break — with Ken Jennings in a big new role

3:16 p.m.

This may be the first bit of good news of entire COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking a filming break amid the coronavirus crisis, Jeopardy! will return Sept. 14 for its 37th season. Alex Trebek will still be the only one behind the podium, but he'll have some help from the show's certified GOAT.

In a very secretive new announcement, Trebek promises some "changes" for the show's first filming in the coronavirus era — perhaps a new set design that allows for social distancing between contestants. But the biggest change comes as Ken Jennings gets a special new role on the show to present entire categories. "Don't worry, I'll still be the host," Trebek promises.

Jeopardy! has been rerunning episodes for the past few months, including taking a deep dive back to the beginning of Trebek's tenure on the show.

Jennings' arrival could signal a lightened load for Trebek, who is fighting stage four pancreatic cancer as he continues to host the show. Kathryn Krawczyk

Get Well Soon
The Batman halts filming after Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

2:30 p.m.
The Batman
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman just recently restarted production, but it's already halting filming — reportedly after its star tested positive for COVID-19.

Warner Bros. on Thursday confirmed that filming on the superhero movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and is scheduled for release in 2021, has been "temporarily paused" after a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus, per Variety. While the studio didn't disclose further information, Vanity Fair subsequently reported that it was Pattinson who tested positive.

Pattinson's reported coronavirus diagnosis was not confirmed by Warner Bros. or his representative. This, Vanity Fair notes, comes only a few days after The Batman resumed production in the United Kingdom. Work on the film was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batman is one of a number of high-profile films to have resumed filming outside of the United States during the pandemic. Another is Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion, which previously restarted production in the United Kingdom with extensive coronavirus precautions. Last month, The New York Times reported that four crew members on Jurassic World tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain since early July, and "of the crew members who were sent to Malta" ahead of production moving there, "four tested positive."

The Batman had about "three months of material left to shoot" when filming was halted in March, Variety previously reported. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in Oct. 2021 after its release date was delayed four months earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

Update: This story and headline have been updated to reflect subsequent reporting that Pattinson was the member of The Batman's crew who tested positive for COVID-19.

to be clear it is
White House press secretary refuses to say it's illegal to vote twice in an election

2:22 p.m.

President Trump repeatedly told his supporters in North Carolina on Wednesday that they should vote twice in the presidential election, first by mail and then in person. But as is often the White House's attempt at clearing up Trump's missteps, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany essentially insisted that everyone who watched Trump heard him wrong.

A reporter on Thursday asked McEnany point blank if it's illegal to vote twice in the same election, but she refused to answer. McEnany instead insisted "the president does not condone unlawful voting," and said the reporter was "missing a very crucial line from the president's remarks." Trump had suggested testing if a local election bureau had recorded a person's vote by mail, suggesting they wouldn't be allowed to vote in person if it had and that their vote would later be canceled if it hadn't.

But as the reporter noted, not every state counts absentee votes before Election Day, meaning a prior vote may not have been in the books by the time someone came around a second time. It also doesn't seem healthy for democracy if Trump is explicitly asking his supporters to test an electoral system's limits, especially since it's widely known that America's election systems don't always function as well as they should.

McEnany made a similar statement Thursday morning on Fox News, saying "the president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful." To be clear, it's against the law to intentionally vote twice anywhere in the U.S. And in North Carolina, where Trump encouraged the crime, it's a felony. Kathryn Krawczyk

'an important weekend'
Fauci urges Americans to help prevent another COVID-19 surge after Labor Day weekend

1:17 p.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is urging Americans to practice caution over Labor Day weekend in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to CNN on Thursday and implored Americans to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds over the coming holiday weekend.

"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to add that this doesn't mean Americans can't enjoy the weekend or must "lock yourself in a room," but he stressed the need to follow health guidelines and emphasized that any gatherings should be kept outside, as this is "much, much, much more preferable" than having them indoors.

Noting there has recently been an uptick in COVID-19 test positivity especially among young people in certain states like Montana and Michigan, Fauci expressed concern about a potential surge if health guidelines are not followed, something that's especially important to avoid ahead of the fall.

"We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction," Fauci said. "We don't want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again. So it really is an important weekend." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
7 trials suggest common steroids can reduce coronavirus death risk

12:19 p.m.
Dexamethasone tablets
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A collection of studies have discovered another viable — and easily accessible — coronavirus treatment.

Common steroids have proven effective in reducing the risk of death for severely ill COVID-19 patients, a World Health Organization analysis of seven clinical trials published Wednesday in the the Journal of the American Medical Association has found. Thanks to these positive results, the WHO is recommending these steroids be a part of "standard care" for "severe and critical" COVID-19 cases, Stat News reports.

The seven randomized clinical trials used three common steroids to treat 1,700 severely ill COVID-19 patients, seemingly resulting in a one-third reduction in the death rate among them. Dexamethasone led to a 36 percent drop in the death rate among 1,282 patients in three trials, while hydrocortisone reduced the death rate by 31 percent in 274 patients. An additional editorial in JAMA from two American medical professors added to the WHO's findings, saying the corticosteroids should be "first-line treatment for critically ill patients with COVID-19."

In its updated health guidance, the WHO said corticosteroids should be used on severely ill patients for 7–10 days. Anyone with a mild case of coronavirus should not get the steroid treatment, as it would "rapidly deplete global resources and deprive patients who may benefit from it most as potentially life-saving therapy." Kathryn Krawczyk

