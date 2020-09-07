Kamala Harris holds first in-person campaign events in Milwaukee

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) went to Milwaukee on Monday for her first in-person campaign stop as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Harris visited an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility and hosted a roundtable for Black business owners. Harris said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recognizes the importance of investing in entrepreneurs, and they both know small business owners are also "civic leaders. They hire locally. We see you. We understand you. We understand the significance of what you are in terms of the health and well-being of communities. We see the benefit for the entire country to invest in our small businesses and small business leaders."

She also met privately with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who last month was shot in the back at least seven times by a white police officer; he is now paralyzed. The shooting occurred in Kenosha, and sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests. The Blakes are "an incredible family, and what they've endured, they do it with such dignity and grace," Harris said. "And you know, they're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders."

Wisconsin is a battleground state, and in 2016, President Trump won there by fewer than 30,000 votes. Vice President Mike Pence spent time in the state on Monday, going to an energy facility in La Crosse. Last week, Trump and Biden both visited Kenosha. Catherine Garcia