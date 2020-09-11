See More Speed Reads
Lordy there are tapes
Bob Woodward actually has 19 Trump tapes with 10 hours of interviews, CNN reports

3:58 a.m.

"If Bob Woodward thought what I said was bad, then he should have immediately, right after I said it, gone out to the authorities so they can prepare and let them know," President Trump said at a news conference Thursday, defending comments he made to Woodward in early February about how "deadly" the airborne coronavirus is as he was deliberately "playing down" the danger in public. "But he didn't think it was bad, and he said he didn't think it was bad. He actually said he didn't think it was bad." It's all in "a series of taped interviews, mostly by telephone — quick ones, not long ones, quick ones," Trump added.

Woodward disputed all those points, and he has the tape, CNN reports. In fact, he has 10 hours of interviews, some lasting more than half an hour, spread over 19 taped phone calls, often initiated by Trump.

The 19th interview is a surprise — there were originally reported to be only 18. Peter Weber

police shootings
Police killed Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl without warning, provocation, witness says

3:25 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service says that when members of its Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force fatally shot Michael Reinoehl in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 3, "initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers." Local law enforcement on the task force went to arrest Reinoehl, a self-described anti-fascist supporter, on a warrant for second-degree murder for the death of a far-right activist, Aaron "Jay" Danielson. Police said they found a handgun in Reinoehl's possession but did not say if he ever fired it. A witness has come forward to say Reinoehl never even appeared to draw his gun.

Nate Dinguss, a 39-year-old minister who lives in the apartment complex where Reinoehl was gunned down, told The Oregonian on Wednesday and The Washington Post on Thursday that police didn't even warn Reinoehl before firing. The Post summarized his statement, issued through a lawyer:

[Dinguss] said he watched as two unmarked police vehicles converged on Reinoehl as he walked to his car, holding his phone and chewing on a piece of candy. The officers never audibly identified themselves and didn't try to arrest Reinoehl, Dinguss said.

Instead, he said they immediately began firing. When Reinoehl heard the gunfire, he ducked behind his car, which was pinned in by the law enforcement vehicles; he never tried to get inside, Dinguss said, and he never saw him reaching for a weapon. Dinguss said he watched police unleash rapid-fire rounds at Reinoehl, once pausing to shout "Stop!" before resuming their fire. [The Washington Post]

Two other purported witnesses, Chad Smith and Chase Cutler, told The Olympian the night of the shooting that they saw the suspect fire at police, though they had several details wrong, including saying he fired 40 to 50 shots at the police with an assault rifle after getting out of his car.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which wasn't involved, is investigating the shooting. The four officers who shot Reinoehl were from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Lakewood Police Department, and the Washington Department of Corrections, all acting in U.S. Marshal capacity. Peter Weber

This COVID Life
Harvard epidemiologist: COVID-19 'scolding and shaming are toxic to public health'

2:01 a.m.
Coronavirus in Germany
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Americans are effectively on their own when weighing the risks and benefits of just about every activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Individuals have responsibility in an infectious disease outbreak, and more than usual in the sense that our choices affect other people," Harvard epidemiologist Julia Marcus told Vox's Ezra Klein in a podcast released Thursday. "But there's been a total abdication of responsibility at the top to create an environment in which individuals aren't burdened with that much risk and have to make those decisions entirely on their own."

That's a lot to ask, Marcus said, in part because "we're not asking people to just make a slight shift in their behavior — this is not just a seatbelt we're talking about. We're talking about asking people to make radical changes to their behavior that may be really counter to what they need and want in their everyday lives." Klein asked about "social shaming and scolding" people who disagree with us on the appropriate risk-reward balance, and Marcus urged people to avoid that:

I generally try to stay away from absolutist responses, but my instinct is to flat-out say no: Scolding and shaming are toxic to public health. Almost full stop, with very few exceptions. I think it's a natural instinct. .... But from a public health perspective, trying to shame somebody into changing their behavior just doesn't work. It doesn't deter the behavior generally. For some individuals, it might, but on a general population level, what it will do is actually just deter disclosure of the behavior. ... It's essentially saying you're a bad person for doing this. [Julia Marcus to Vox]

Marcus said it would be "far more productive," at least from a public health standpoint, to consider "how we can help people meet their needs," using college students as an example. Klein suggested it would be helpful to have a five to seven general guidelines, like being "permissive with outside activities," keeping your social interactions within "a stable set of people," and wearing a mask when you leave your social pod.

Marcus agreed. "We are not going to stop interacting as human beings," she said. "So let's find ways to keep our contacts at a minimum and keep them outdoors. If we work with that framework, I think there's a lot we can do." You can listen to the entire interview or read excerpts at Vox. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
11-year-old uses his lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for single moms

1:58 a.m.
Lemonade.
iStock

By turning lemons into lemonade, Cartier Carey was able to donate more than 22,000 diapers to single moms in his community.

Earlier in the summer, the 11-year-old from Hampton, Virginia, wanted to do something to help people struggling during the pandemic. He knew that a lot of parents were having a hard time getting diapers for their kids — either the store shelves were empty or they couldn't afford to buy any.

Carey had the idea to set up a lemonade stand, where he could raise money for supplies and also hold drives where people could drop off donated diapers and wipes. In the first month, he raised $4,500, and has since distributed over 22,000 diapers. One woman who made a donation told Carey that she was able to get back on her feet because of people like him, and he was "an amazing young man."

Hearing that was "heart-touching," Carey told ABC News, and "after that, that made me want to keep doing it." Carey has a history of helping those in need — last year, he put together "Carti Packs," bags that he passed out to homeless people filled with toothbrushes, soap, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene products.

With the help of his mother, Carey has launched a nonprofit called Kids 4 Change, which he hopes will inspire his peers. "Others can make a difference just like I'm doing right now," he told ABC News. "They can save lives and be heroes. They're never too young." Catherine Garcia

trump rally
Trump marvels at Michigan audience: 'This is not a crowd of a person who comes in 2nd place'

12:51 a.m.
Trump's Thursday rally in Michigan.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told supporters at his Thursday rally in Freeland, Michigan, that he was counting on them to ensure that he wins the state in November.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is "the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics," Trump declared, before asking the crowd, "Can you imagine if I lost to him? I'd have to say I lost to the worst candidate ever put up. Don't do that to me Michigan. Don't do that." Trump won Michigan in 2016, but recent polls show Biden leading in the state.

The rally was held at an airport hangar, packed with an estimated 5,500 fans standing shoulder to shoulder, with many sporting masks that read "MAGA" or "Trump." Looking out at the audience, Trump said, "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place." Catherine Garcia

Fire Trolls
Oregon is fighting brutal wildfires — and false online rumors 'antifa' started them

12:33 a.m.

"No, anti-fascists have not been arrested in connection with wildfires ravaging Oregon, and public officials are asking people to stop spreading the various false rumors claiming this to be the case," K. Rambo reports at The Oregonian. "Some mainstream conservative pundits and a major police trade publication, as well as conspiracy theorists aligned with QAnon, have all promoted the false narrative about the historically destructive and deadly wildfires."

About 500,000 Oregonians are under evacuation orders due to the raging wildfires, and 900,000 acres have already been singed. "We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state," said Gov. Kate Brown (D). Among the towns under mandatory evacuation are Molalla, about 30 minutes southeast of Portland.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos and two other journalists covering the fire in Molalla on Thursday were told to leave by a handful of armed civilians who said they were on the lookout for arsonists they had heard might target the area.

Authorities are investigating arson as a possible cause of the Almeda Fire near Medford, which ravaged the nearby towns of Talent and Phoenix, but the Medford Police Department posted on Facebook that there's no truth to online rumors and fake photos claiming local officers had arrested antifa or right-wing Proud Boys activists in connection with the blaze. The police chief in nearby Ashland said rumors about antifa involvement in the Almeda Fire are "100 percent false information," adding, "We have some leads, and none of it points in that direction."

Things are wild enough in Oregon that Morgan Romero, an anchor at KGW in Portland, posted a timely reminder that BLM does not mean Black Lives Matter when it comes to wildfires on public lands. Peter Weber

nothing to see here
Lindsey Graham says he set up 1st Trump interview with Woodward, and it wasn't sabotage

September 10, 2020
Lindsey Graham.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took umbrage at Fox News host Tucker Carlson's suggestion that he sabotaged President Trump by setting up his initial interview with journalist Bob Woodward.

Graham confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that he helped put together that first meeting, but said "it's pretty absurd to believe that President Trump did something he didn't want to do because of me or anybody else. I have more confidence in the president than Tucker Carlson does."

Trump ended up speaking with Woodward on the record 18 times, and many of their conversations appear in Woodward's new book, Rage. Excerpts from the book were released on Wednesday, including a stunning revelation that Trump told Woodward in February and March he wanted to "play down" the "deadly" coronavirus, privately discussing the virus' severity while publicly saying everything was "very much under control" and it would disappear "like a miracle."

Pundits agreed that the interviews were damaging, so much so that on his Wednesday night show, Carlson came up with a way to spin the focus away from Trump by insinuating that Graham set up the Woodward meeting knowing Trump's loose lips would sink the MAGA ship. Graham is one of Trump's staunchest supporters now, but Carlson was quick to point out that in 2016, he was opposed to "virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran."

Graham is up for re-election, and his Democratic rival, Jaime Harrison, said on MSNBC Wednesday that he didn't care about the role Graham played in planning Trump's "bad interview," but Graham was "in the room when one of the interviews took place. Did Lindsey know the federal government was downplaying the virus?" Graham told AP he though Trump's coronavirus actions were "were very forward-leaning. And I think the fact he didn't go out and scream, 'We're all going to die' is more than okay." Catherine Garcia

polls
Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Republicans sticking with Trump despite reports he called soldiers 'losers'

September 10, 2020
Trump supporters in Michigan.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A new national Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that 50 percent of Americans believe the reports that President Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "losers" and "suckers," but most Republicans still hold positive views of Trump.

While half of Americans found the reports credible, 37 percent did not, and 13 percent said they were unsure. Among Republicans and Republican-leading independents, 58 percent said Trump's alleged remarks had no impact on their decision to vote for him in November, while 18 percent said they were now more likely to cast their ballots for him, 14 percent said they were less likely, and 10 percent said they are not sure.

The poll also records that 85 percent of Republicans have a favorable impression of Trump, which remains unchanged from a poll conducted last week, and 84 percent plan to vote for him. Just 8 percent said they are supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Among all likely voters, Biden leads Trump nationally by 12 percentage points.

The poll was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, with 1,044 U.S. adults, including 855 registered voters, participating. It has a credibility interval of about 4 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

