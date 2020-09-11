See More Speed Reads
China reportedly prefers a TikTok shutdown in the U.S. to a forced sale

4:19 p.m.
This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The clock is ticking ahead of President Trump's TikTok deadline, but China reportedly would rather see the app be shut down in the United States than see a forced sale of its American operations.

That's according to Reuters, which on Friday reported that Beijing "opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations" by its owner, ByteDance, and "would prefer to see the short video app shut down" in America.

Trump has said TikTok will be banned in the United States due to national security concerns unless its Chinese owner sells the app's U.S. operations to an American company. Microsoft and Oracle are reportedly in talks, but Bloomberg this week reported ByteDance will likely miss Trump's Sept. 20 deadline for a sale.

As that deadline approaches, Reuters reports that China feels that a "forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington," and it's "willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on Aug. 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was considering whether to extend the TikTok deadline. But Trump himself subsequently shot this possibility down, saying Thursday, "There'll be no extension of the TikTok deadline. It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it." Brendan Morrow

Court rules Florida ex-felons can't vote without paying off fines. Opponents compare it to a poll tax.

4:39 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians with felony convictions just lost their right to vote.

It's been almost two years since Floridians voted to restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who'd been released from prison and weren't convicted of murder or sexual assault. But those newly enfranchised voters prepared to go to the polls in November, a federal circuit court ruled they'll only be able to vote if they'd paid off all fees and fines associated with their conviction.

After Florida voters approved the amendment to the state constitution allowing former felons to vote, Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed through a law mandating they first pay restitution, fees, and fines first. Opponents argued the payments violated the 14th amendment's Equal Protection Clause, as well as the 24th Amendment's bar on implementing poll taxes.

But the 11th Circuit court ruled 6-4 Friday that fees and fines are part of a felony sentence, and must be paid to vote. The state also doesn't have to tell people how much money they need to pay to vote, the court ruled.

Court battles over the felony voter law have gone on since its passage. A judge first said the "pay-to-vote" requirement was illegal, but both the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed. Around 1 million Floridians have former felony convictions, but hundreds of thousands are estimated to still have exorbitant fees left to pay off. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show

3:38 p.m.
Kelly Clarkson.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, now a year old, has turned into a heartwarming hit. But it's something she never saw coming — and had to be persuaded to take on, she tells the Los Angeles Times in a profile published Friday.

"I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," the American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning superstar said. But she's grown to love it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "I say that it's the dream I didn't know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I've talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this." And those "everyday" stories "have just lifted my spirits" when everything is going wrong, Clarkson continued.

Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Clarkson lately. She just filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, in June. Clarkson wouldn't talk much about that upheaval "because there's kids involved," she told the Times. But she expects the situation to make its way into the album she's working on right now. "I'm incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet," Clarkson said. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former federal prosecutor: Trump admitted to '2nd degree murder' in Woodward interview

3:02 p.m.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump's coronavirus admissions should land him in prison.

In a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, the MSNBC legal analyst gave an incredibly harsh assessment of Trump's interviews with veteran reporter Bob Woodward. Trump's insistence in March that he wanted to "play down" the coronavirus threat despite knowing its deadliness "upped his own criminal ante to second-degree murder," Kirschner said, breaking down the pieces of the alleged charge step by step.

"There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another," Kirschner said Thursday. That factor was fulfilled because Trump "was lying to the American people about the danger this virus posed," and now 190,000 people are dead, Kirschner said. "The second element is the intent element," which would "get tricky if we didn't have Trump's incriminating admissions," he continued. But "in my opinion as a career prosecutor," Trump admitted to "conscious disregard" of the risk his coronavirus downplay created, thus admitting to "second-degree murder" that he "must be held accountable" for, Kirschner finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

False posts and rumors of antifa looting led some Oregonians to ignore wildfire evacuation orders

2:08 p.m.
Remains of a fire in Phoenix, Oregon.
David Ryder/Getty Images

Orange skies and falling ash weren't enough to convince some Oregonians to evacuate as wildfires closed in.

In Molalla, Oregon, not far outside of Portland, rumors were spreading that left-wing activists and antifa were intentionally setting fires and looting evacuated homes. None of that was true, but it still led some residents to ignore urgent evacuation orders and risk their lives to protect their homes, The New York Times reports.

Oregon is undergoing one of its worst and biggest wildfires in recorded history. More than 500,000 people, largely southwest of Portland, are under evacuation orders. But some of those people say they've gotten texts from friends and seen posts on Twitter and Facebook "antifa's in town," and took to dousing their lawns and preparing for potential last-minute departures, the Times reports.

Police have seen a few robberies and cases of intentional arson in towns near the fires. But none of them have been tied to political activism, leading police departments to urge residents to "stop spreading rumors." Meanwhile more than 900,000 acres have burned across Oregon in the past week. That's more than double the acreage Oregon usually sees burn in a whole year — and a bonafide threat that demands residents leave while they still can. Kathryn Krawczyk

The fall blockbuster schedule is already seeing further coronavirus delays after Tenet's debut

1:36 p.m.
Wonder Woman 1984
Warner Bros. Pictures

The first major blockbuster to be released in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began just came out — but it looks like it will also be the last for a little while longer.

Warner Bros. is once again delaying Wonder Woman 1984, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed it's moving from Oct. 2 to Dec. 25. The superhero sequel had already been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, having previously been set for June and August.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet, another film from Warner Bros., was released last week in U.S. theaters that have reopened, although theaters in the two largest moviegoing markets of New York City and Los Angeles remained shuttered. This was the first big movie to come out in reopened theaters, and it was seen as a key test of whether audiences would feel comfortable returning. Ultimately, Tenet opened "at the lower end of expectations," Forbes reports. Warner Bros. said Tenet made about $20 million in its domestic debut, although that included some money it grossed prior to the actual weekend.

The Wonder Woman delay is yet another blow for theaters that had hoped to see a more regular schedule of blockbuster releases beginning with Tenet. The decision could be seen as Warner Bros. wanting Tenet to have less competition in theaters, as it hopes audiences will slowly return to see it over a period of many weeks as opposed to on one massive opening weekend.

With Wonder Woman moving, the next giant blockbuster scheduled to be released in theaters is Marvel's Black Widow on Nov. 6. But according to Deadline, "there are whispers" that that film, too, could be delayed. Brendan Morrow

How ICE's deployment to D.C. protests led to a massive coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail

12:27 p.m.
An immigrant is put on a deportation flight.
John Moore/Getty Images

The largest coronavirus outbreak at an immigration jail may have been completely avoidable.

More than 300 inmates at Farmville, Virginia's immigration detention center contracted COVID-19 and one died of the virus after detainees from other states were transferred to the jail. And it all seemingly started because Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to send its agents to Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports.

In early June, protests against police brutality and systemic racism were in full force across the U.S. That included in Washington, D.C., where, on June 1, the Trump administration ordered police and secret service agents to clear out protesters so the president could take a photo at a church. The next day, the administration moved to bring even more federal agents, this time from ICE, to D.C. to police protests, the Post reports.

But because ICE employees can't travel on charter flights without detainees also onboard, the administration had to find a workaround. ICE, claiming it wanted to stem overcrowding at Arizona and Florida immigration jails, loaded detainees onto a plane along with agents it wanted to transfer and flew them to Farmville, a Department of Homeland Security official told the Post. The Virginia facility is the closest large immigration jail to Washington, D.C.

Within days, "dozens of the new arrivals tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the Post writes, fueling an outbreak that encompassed the whole jail. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney admits Mulan Xinjiang backlash 'generated a lot of issues for us'

11:49 a.m.
Mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Mulan is yet again stirring outrage — and Disney has admitted the latest controversy created plenty of "issues."

Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy spoke this week as the company is blasted for filming some of the live-action remake of Mulan in China's Xinjiang region, where about one million Uighurs have been detained, and for thanking government officials there in the movie's credits, including a bureau sanctioned by the United States.

"Mulan was primarily shot in, almost the entirety, in New Zealand," McCarthy said, CNN reports. "And in an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this historically period piece drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China."

McCarthy said it's standard practice to "acknowledge in the film's credits, the national and local governments that allowed you to film there," and so "in our credits, that was recognized." But she admitted that the backlash has ultimately "generated a lot of issues for us."

One particularly scathing column in The Washington Post on Monday accused Disney of helping to "normalize a crime against humanity" with its decision to film in Xinjiang. Activists previously pushed a boycott of Mulan in response to its lead actress voicing support for Hong Kong police during pro-democracy protests.

All of this came ahead of Mulan's theatrical release in China, and on Thursday, Reuters reported that China has barred media coverage of the film following the Xinjiang outcry. Mulan's early box office numbers from China, according to Variety, show it's "off to a soft start." Brendan Morrow

