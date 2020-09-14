Paralyzed man designs mountain bike so people with disabilities can hit the trails

Christian Bagg has always been an outdoor enthusiast, and he created a special mountain bike so everyone can have the chance to go on an adventure.

In 1996, Bagg broke his back during a snowboarding crash in Banff National Park, and the accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. He missed being able to hop on his bike and explore the great outdoors, and in 2008, started building a modified bicycle in his basement that he could ride over rugged terrain. Bagg had no intention of turning this into a business, but after he let a teenage girl with cerebral palsy borrow his special bicycle, he knew he had to make more.