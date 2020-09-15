See More Speed Reads
USPS sends Utah residents inaccurate voting information

6:48 p.m.
Utah mail-in ballots.
George Frey/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service sent erroneous information to Utah residents about voting in the November presidential election, the office of Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said.

The USPS sent out postcards that told Utah voters they needed to request their mail-in ballots "at least 15 days before Election Day." While this may be a rule in some states, it isn't one in Utah — Cox's office said in a statement that "all active registered voters in Utah automatically receive their ballots in the mail. Individuals do not need to request a mail-in ballot separately if they have previously registered to vote."

Election officials are urging Utahns not to wait until Election Day to vote, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Voters can mail their ballots or go to in-person early voting locations, and in some counties, they can deposit their ballots in special drop boxes. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Movie theaters face 'beyond bleak' outlook as there might not be any major blockbusters for 2 months

6:16 p.m.
Movie goers leave the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 on August 20, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Moviegoers largely aren't flocking back to reopened theaters in the United States — and for theaters, experts say, the outlook is "beyond bleak."

Tenet recently debuted in those U.S. movie theaters that have reopened as the first major blockbuster to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but its domestic box office numbers have so far been seen as disappointing. After Tenet tested the waters, Warner Bros. recently delayed its upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 from October to December, and looking ahead, theaters are likely to struggle as CNN notes there's no giant films scheduled to come out earlier than November.

"There's no way around this; the outlook for theaters over the next seven weeks is beyond bleak," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told CNN. "...With no major blockbusters until November — although those aren't remotely set in stone — theaters will likely have to make the unfortunate choice of shutting down again or limiting their operating hours."

Theaters in New York City and Los Angeles remain closed, and MKM Partners' Eric Handler notes to CNBC that until they reopen, "it is going to be challenging to put up big box office numbers."

After Wonder Woman's delay, The New York Times reports that "at least three studios" on Monday convened meetings to discuss "how to proceed" with movies scheduled to be released in theaters, and on Tuesday, Variety reported that Disney will "likely" delay Black Widow, the Marvel blockbuster it previously set for Nov. 6. Additionally, according to that report, Disney is considering releasing Soul, the next Pixar movie, on Disney+. Should Black Widow be delayed, Variety notes, theaters wouldn't have "any major releases" until the James Bond film No Time to Die, which isn't scheduled to come out until Nov. 20.

"The next stretch," Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins told the Times, "is going to be extremely hard." Brendan Morrow

climate change is real and it's happening
The most livable region of North America could shift into Canada by 2070

5:38 p.m.

Even moderate warming from human-caused climate change could make much of the southern U.S. barely habitable and completely change where Americans farm and live.

A report published in May in the National Academy of Sciences' journal examines what's known as the "human climate niche:" Parts of the globe where humans have congregated for the past 6,000 years because of their hospitable temperatures and precipitation rates. But climate change is transforming that inhabitable zone at a rate never seen before, the report found, prompting ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine to transform that data into a series of staggering maps published Tuesday.

As it stands today, and as it has stood for millennia, North America's "human climate niche" consisted of a large bloc in southeastern U.S., from the east coast through northern Texas and Nebraska; as well as most of the west coast. "But as the climate warms, the niche could shift drastically northward," ProPublica and the Times' analysis of the report found. A moderate carbon emissions scenario — what's expected if the world lets emissions peak at mid-century and then ratchets them down with green technologies — would move that zone into the American midwest. And if we allow extreme emissions and warming to continue, the niche zone will move into the northern U.S. and even Canada.

All of this could lead to a huge increase in extreme wildfires, sea level rise, and high heat and humidity; some parts of Arizona may even reach temperatures over 95 degrees for half the year. Find all of ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine's analysis here, and find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

backup plan
West Coast fires could force MLB to rethink its recently agreed upon bubble plan

5:26 p.m.

After a surprisingly (at least publicly) undramatic negotiation process during which Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on how to proceed with a bubble format so the 2020 postseason can be played more safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league faces another hurdle: the West Coast wildfires.

The blazes have drastically lowered the air quality in several West Coast cities, including Seattle, prompting the postponement of a Tuesday night game between the San Francisco and Seattle Mariners. Under the MLB's plan, there'd be no games at Seattle's SafeCo Field in the playoffs — unless the Mariners make a miraculous run in the final days of the season and somehow win the American League West — but there will be games in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Southern California's air quality is not as dangerous as the Pacific Northwest right now and figuring out where to play baseball games is not the most pressing issue as the U.S. faces simultaneous biological and environmental crises, but MLB's predicament does magnify the issue.

If it's not safe to play games in Southern California, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports, it looks like Phoenix, which is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as numerous spring training sites, is emerging as baseball's backup plan. Tim O'Donnell

keeping up with the kardashians
Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook and Instagram accounts over spread of misinformation and hate speech

4:41 p.m.
US media personality Kim Kardashian West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is calling out Facebook.

Kardashian West on Tuesday said she will be freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts for a day in protest of the company's handling of hate speech and misinformation.

"I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed," she wrote, asking her nearly 190 million Instagram followers to join her by freezing their accounts on Wednesday.

This comes as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook, which spawned an advertiser boycott earlier this year. Kardashian West is one of a number of celebrities who plan to freeze their accounts in protest of Facebook on Wednesday, joining Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Ruffalo, per The Hill.

Facebook has drawn heavy criticism for a number of its policies, including its decision to allow politicians to run ads with false claims. The company recently announced a series of changes that will be implemented ahead of the 2020 presidential election, with plans to not accept new political ads in the week prior to the election. Facebook will also place a label on posts by candidates who attempt to declare victory prematurely. The Stop Hate for Profit campaign says, however, that Facebook's "unchecked and vague 'changes' are falling dangerously short of what is necessary to protect our democracy."

In her post on Tuesday, Kardashian West wrote that "misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," also asking followers to visit the Stop Hate for Profit website for more information "on how to preserve truth." Brendan Morrow

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor's mother calls for officers' arrests after wrongful death settlement: 'She deserves that and much more'

4:01 p.m.

Breonna Taylor's family is calling for further action after settling a wrongful death case with Louisville, Kentucky, for $12 million.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police in March after they executed a no-knock warrant at the wrong house. Taylor's family sued the city for her wrongful death in April, and on Tuesday they announced one of the largest settlements ever in the wrongful death of a Black person by police, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

In a press conference, Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said this was the largest settlement ever for the police killing of a Black woman in the U.S., though the Chicago Tribune reported an $18 million settlement in the killing of LaTanya Haggerty in 1999. Louisville also agreed to adopt police reforms as part of the settlement, including a housing credit for officers who live in the city, including social workers on some police runs, and requiring commanders to approve search warrants before they head to a judge for final approval.

Taylor's death sparked months of protests and continued calls for the officers involved in her death to be fired and charged, and Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer renewed that drive in Tuesday's press conference. "It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more," Palmer said. Kathryn Krawczyk

direct yourself
A Madonna biopic will be directed and co-written by Madonna

3:37 p.m.
Singer Madonna looks on on during a press conference for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 2, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sometimes when you want your biopic done right, you have to direct it yourself.

A movie about Madonna, which had previously been reported to be in the works with writer Diablo Cody, is coming from Universal Pictures. But which director will be chosen to tackle the story? None other than Madonna herself, per Variety. She's set to direct the film in addition to co-writing it with Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said on Tuesday. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Recently, Madonna teased that her biopic will focus on "my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman," featuring moments including a "great scene of me writing 'Like a Prayer' with Pat Leonard." It hasn't yet been announced who might star as Madonna in the film — unless, of course, that role also ends up going to Madonna herself. Brendan Morrow

well actually...
HHS spokesman admits he never read CDC reports despite efforts to edit them

3:36 p.m.
Michael Caputo.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It's been a rough few days for Michael Caputo.

The Department of Health and Human Service's communications chief and Trump 2016 campaign official came under fire after a Politico report revealed HHS communications aides sought to have final say over the wording of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic. Then, during a Facebook Live stream, he touted baseless conspiracy theories about a "resistance unit" of scientists within the agency working to undermine President Trump before deactivating his social media in the aftermath.

Caputo on Tuesday called a staff meeting to apologize for drawing negative attention to HHS, Politico reports, during which he apparently hinted that he may step down from the role after he meets with the department's secretary, Alex Azar. In the meeting, Caputo also reportedly admitted that despite his criticism of the CDC and his team's efforts to edit the weekly reports, he never actually read one of them. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

