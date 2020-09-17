See More Speed Reads
Whistleblower testified officials tried to obtain a 'heat ray' to use against D.C. protesters

12:38 a.m.
Law enforcement in Lafayette Square on June 1.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In sworn testimony, D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco told lawmakers that in the hours before law enforcement cleared out protesters at Lafayette Square on June 1, federal officials began to accumulate ammunition and crowd control technology that can make it feel like a person's skin is on fire, The Washington Post reports.

DeMarco, who testified as a whistleblower, contradicted much of the Trump administration's version of events. His testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee in July, which was collected as part of an investigation into the use of police force against protesters in D.C., was shared with the Post.

On June 1, federal law enforcement pushed anti-racism protesters out of Lafayette Square, using tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber pellets, right before President Trump walked over for a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Trump administration has alleged the protesters were violent, hurling rocks and water bottles at officers and shooting firecrackers. U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan said under oath that officers used a Long Range Acoustic Device to tell protesters they had to leave, as legally required. DeMarco testified that there was no Long Range Acoustic Device on the scene, and the crowd was told to leave via handheld megaphone.

Witnesses said they never heard calls to disperse, and DeMarco said he was 30 yards away from the megaphone and could barely hear the message. "From my observation, these demonstrators — our fellow American citizens — were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights," he said. "Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force."

DeMarco was the most senior D.C. National Guard officer at Lafayette Square and served as a liaison between the National Guard and the U.S. Park Police. He also testified that he was copied on an email sent before noon on July 1 by the Defense Department's top military police officer in the area. The officer asked if the D.C. National Guard had a Long Range Acoustic Device or an Active Denial System, also known as a "heat ray."

This microwave-like weapon was developed by the military, and when the invisible rays hit a person, it feels like their skin is burning. It was made to disperse large crowds, but is not used due to ethics and safety concerns. Federal police were unable to obtain the items. Read more about DeMarco's testimony at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Newt Gingrich asks Fox News host if it's now 'verboten' to criticize George Soros, earns long stare

September 16, 2020

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), an ally of President Trump, blamed George Soros on Fox News Wednesday for indirectly causing a recent rise in violence and property damage in some Democratic-run cities, claiming a slate of "progressive" district attorneys "overwhelmingly elected with George Soros' money" were letting criminals run wild. (Soros funds a political action committee that has backed reformist DA candidates since 2016, with some success, but he is hardly the only financial backer, as Fox News reports.)

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner told Gingrich it wasn't necessary to bring Soros into the discussion. Gingrich asked if mentioning Soros, a Jewish billionaire who survived Nazi occupation in his native Hungary, is now "verboten," the German word for "forbidden." Harris stared in silence for a long moment and changed the subject.

The FBI reported Tuesday that violent and property crime both dropped sharply in the first six months of 2020, with murders down 15 percent, rapes down 18 percent, and violent robbery down 7 percent versus a year earlier. Arson rose sharply, according to preliminary data, but violent crime overall dropped 5 percent in the Northeast, and by lesser amounts in the West and Midwest, AFP reports. Violent crime rose 2.5 percent in the South. Peter Weber

Reports: Barr told prosecutors to consider charging violent protesters with sedition

September 16, 2020
William Barr.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

During a phone call last week with federal prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr said they should consider charging anyone who committed a violent crime during recent protests with sedition, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on Wednesday.

This was a very unusual suggestion, as the federal sedition law is rarely invoked, and his proposal startled some people on the call, the Times reports. Federal prosecutors have so far charged more than 200 people with violent crimes related to the protests, with most accused of arson or assaulting federal officers.

Research by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows that more than 93 percent of the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests over the summer were peaceful, the Times reports. FBI officials have said most people who committed violent acts during the demonstrations took advantage of the situation, using the protests as an opportunity to get aggressive, and police departments reported far-right and far-left fringe groups were involved. Barr, meanwhile, has insisted most of the violence was caused by left-wing agitators.

Two people briefed on the matter told the Times Barr has also asked members of the Justice Department's civil rights division to look into whether any criminal charges can be filed against Jenny Durkan, the Democratic mayor of Seattle, for allowing citizens to set up a police-free protest zone near downtown. Durkan and President Trump repeatedly clashed on the best way to handle the situation. Catherine Garcia

Hundreds rescued as Sally causes flooding in Alabama and Florida

September 16, 2020
A man walks down a flooded street in Pensacola, Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Now a tropical storm, Hurricane Sally brought heavy rain to Escambia County, Florida, where at least 377 people have been rescued from flooded neighborhoods.

Authorities there warn that thousands of additional evacuations may be necessary. Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday morning; it was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday evening, with winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said "historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding" in Alabama and Florida, where some areas have already received more than 24 inches of rain. About 500,000 customers in both states are without power. Forecasters expect the center of the storm to move into Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.

Gulf Shores resident Doris Stiers told CNN after the worst of the storm passed, she went outside and it "looks like a war zone. Lots of destruction, homes destroyed, roofs gone. I have not had any service, power, or internet. Bad night." Catherine Garcia

Trump blames blue states for high U.S. COVID-19 death toll

September 16, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday evening defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying the country's COVID-19 death rate would be low if "you take the blue states out."

States run by Democratic governors have had "tremendous death rates," Trump proclaimed during a press conference at the White House. "If you take the blue states out, we're at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We're really at a very low level."

Of the 15 states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls, eight are under Democratic leadership, while seven are led by Republicans, The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler reports. Additionally, when the deaths are sorted per one million people, 10 of the top 20 states are run by Democrats and 10 are run by Republicans. In the United States, nearly 6.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, and at least 193,000 people have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

Trump: CDC director 'made a mistake' when he called masks 'most important' tool to fight COVID-19

September 16, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday evening pushed back against comments made earlier in the day by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who called face masks "the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to fight against the coronavirus.

While testifying before a Senate panel, Redfield said if masks are embraced by "all Americans," it could bring the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans, "under control." He added that he "might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine. Because the immunogenicity may be 70 percent, and if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

During a press conference at the White House, Trump claimed that Redfield "made a mistake" when he discussed the importance of wearing a mask. Face coverings, Trump said, must be "handled very gently, very carefully," and "have problems, too."

He also said incorrectly that the CDC director must have been confused when he told the Senate panel a coronavirus vaccine likely won't be widely available until 2021. Trump said the vaccine may be ready "by mid-October," and "under no circumstance would [it] be as late as the doctor said." Catherine Garcia

Biden says Trump must answer these 3 questions about coronavirus vaccine development

September 16, 2020

After a virtual briefing Wednesday with public health experts on developing and distributing a coronavirus vaccine, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, said President Trump must answer three questions about the process, otherwise Americans shouldn't trust his word if one receives federal approval in the not-so-distant future under the current administration.

Biden wants to know "what criteria will be used to ensure that a vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and effectiveness," as well as "who will validate that the decision" to green light a vaccine "was driven by science rather than politics." Finally, Biden demanded Trump explain how "the distribution of the vaccine will take place safely, cost-free, and without a hint of favoritism."

Later on Wednesday, Trump repeated calls for Biden "to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories."

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), would likely bristle at being labeled anti-vaxxers, although both have expressed concerns that the Trump administration is rushing a vaccine for political purposes. But they've also suggested that if the scientific community independently promotes the safety and efficacy of a vaccine candidate, they'd receive the inoculation. "Let me be clear," Biden said Wednesday. "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump." Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Fed promises to keep interest rates low for the next 2 years, calls on Congress to pass stimulus funding

September 16, 2020
Federal Reserve Board.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve made a long-term commitment to keep interest rates low on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the Fed likely wouldn't raise interest rates from their current rock-bottom state until at least 2023. They'll remain close to zero "until the economy is far along in its recovery," Powell said — though he added that Congress should take some action to make sure that happens.

"Overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic, and the path ahead remains highly uncertain," Powell noted Wednesday. After all, there's no definite answer for when a COVID-19 vaccine will become available and America will safely reopen. Stimulus payments did boost the economy for a bit, but some industries, including tourism and entertainment, "remain depressed," The New York Times notes. So until the economy reaches the Federal Reserve Board's "assessments of maximum employment" and inflation hits 2 percent, interest rates will remain low, Powell said.

Powell added Wednesday there's only so much the Fed can do to help the stumbling U.S. economy. "More fiscal support is likely to be needed," he said, alluding to the fact that Congress still hasn't replaced its stimulus bill that expired at the end of July. Powell noted that 11 million Americans are still out of work, small businesses are still struggling, and that state and local governments need funds — things that are all expected to be in a successful version of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, if it ever happens. Kathryn Krawczyk

