See More Speed Reads
speaking out
Edit

National Guard officer to tell Congress tear gas was used against D.C. protesters

10:29 p.m.
Donald Trump holds a Bible.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

An Army National Guard officer who was in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 1 when law enforcement forcibly removed anti-racism protesters from the park is disputing the White House's account of what happened that evening.

Adam DeMarco is a major in the D.C. National Guard and an Iraq War veteran, who in 2018 ran for Congress as a Democrat but did not win his primary. On Tuesday, he is set to appear before the House Natural Resources Committee, where he will describe what he says he witnessed inside Lafayette Square. The committee is investigating federal law enforcement's response to the protesters, which included firing projectiles at them. After the demonstrators were cleared out, President Trump walked into the park and took photographs outside of St. John's Episcopal Church while holding a Bible.

Acting Park Police Chief Gregory Monahan has said the protesters were pushed out because they were being violent, and his department has denied using tear gas against the demonstrators. DeMarco said in a statement posted online Monday the protesters were "behaving peacefully," and tear gas was deployed in an "excessive use of force." He said he knew it was tear gas because it irritated his eyes and nose, and he later found used canisters in the street.

On June 1, D.C. was under a 7 p.m. curfew, but law enforcement began clearing the park out at around 6 p.m. Monahan has claimed protesters were moved out so a fence could be erected, but DeMarco will testify that the fencing materials did not arrive at the park until 9 p.m. and the barrier wasn't finished until later that night.

He will also say that about 30 minutes before the protesters were cleared out, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrived at Lafayette Square with Attorney General William Barr, and told DeMarco to "ensure that National Guard personnel remained calm, adding that we were there to respect the demonstrators' First Amendment rights." Milley later apologized for going to the park, saying his presence "created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics." Catherine Garcia

internal investigations
Edit

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is reportedly under internal investigation following complaints from ex-staffers

9:11 p.m.
Ellen DeGeneres.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is under internal investigation after several former staffers complained about workplace conditions, Variety reports.

WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third-party firm will interview past and present staffers to discuss their experiences working on the show, people with knowledge of the matter told Variety.

This comes after BuzzFeed News interviewed nearly a dozen former employees about their time on set. One woman said she suffered racial abuse during her 18 months working for the show, and several others claimed they were fired after taking time off for medical issues or to attend funerals.

Most pinned the hostile work environment not on DeGeneres, but rather executive producers and senior managers, with one telling BuzzFeed News that if DeGeneres "wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on."

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson declined to comment on Variety's report. Catherine Garcia

happening in alabama
Edit

Alabama Democrats call on GOP lawmaker who attended event honoring KKK leader to resign

8:09 p.m.
A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Democratic and Republican leaders in Alabama are denouncing state Rep. Will Dismukes (R) for attending over the weekend a birthday celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Dismukes is also chaplain for the Prattville Dragoons chapter of the Sons of the Confederacy, and gave the invocation at the event, held in Selma. He posted on social media that he had a "great time" honoring Forrest, and shared a photo showing him standing in front of a Confederate flag.

On Sunday, people in Selma paid tribute to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), whose body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; in 1965, Lewis was beaten on the bridge by state troopers as he led a civil rights march. Dismukes took his post down on Monday, and told AL.com it was "in no way glorifying the Klan or disrespecting the late Rep. John Lewis."

The Alabama Democratic Party called on Dismukes to step down, for the second time in a month; in June, they asked for his resignation because he supports the state continuing to fund the Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury. Wade Perry, the party's executive director, said in a statement Dismukes has "demonstrated yet again why he is unfit to hold public office. Americans don't celebrate racists or traitors. Nathan Bedford Forrest was both, and a founder of the Klan."

Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan told AL.com it is up to the voters to decide whether Dismukes should be in office, and said it was improper for him to participate in the commemoration. Alabama House Majority Whip Danny Garrett (R) agreed, tweeting that he "cannot fathom why anyone in 2020 celebrates the birthday of the 1st KKK Grand Wizard. And while the body of a civil rights icon beaten by the Klan lies at state Capitol being honored by GOP/Dem leaders from all over the state. This mentality does not rep my party or my faith." Catherine Garcia

Finally
Edit

William Barr to testify before House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday

7:06 p.m.
William Barr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and is expected to field questions on everything from his intervention in the prosecutions of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone to his role in sending federal agents to cities where protesters are demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

Barr last testified in front of Congress in May 2019, and has never appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. The panel has 41 members, and each person will have five minutes to question Barr.

Democratic lawmakers believe Barr is doing the bidding of President Trump, and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told The New York Times she wants to know if Barr is "the A.G. for the country, or are you the A.G. for the president? Do you represent the American people, or is it your job to protect, to cover up, and to facilitate corruption?"

Republicans will take a different approach, likely asking for details on U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe of Trump and Russia. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told the Times Barr is rightfully using federal law enforcement to protect property, and overall is doing "an outstanding job." Catherine Garcia

immigration and coronavirus
Edit

Trump administration backs down in lawsuit over migrant children held in Texas hotel

5:59 p.m.

A group of unaccompanied migrant children being held at a hotel in McAllen, Texas, won't be subject to the Trump administration's recent coronavirus-related immigration order that bars the entry of those who cross into the United States without authorization.

It was unclear what would happen to young migrants after the order went into effect, but, at least in the case of those held at the McAllen hotel, the White House is backing down in the face of a lawsuit by the Texas Civil Rights Process and the American Civil Rights Union. The children will be processed under the immigration procedures that would apply without the order, meaning that rather than getting returned to their home countries quickly, they'll head to a government shelter, apply for asylum, and wait to reunite with family members in the United States.

The decision only applies to the children in the McAllen hotel, however. And while there does seem to be a trend in which the government relents when facing lawsuits, there are reportedly many other children who groups like the ACLU aren't able to locate before they are expelled. Tim O"Donnell

on the move
Edit

University of Notre Dame backs out as host of 1st presidential debate due to coronavirus concerns

5:43 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Alex Wong/Getty Images

One of the hosts of a fall presidential debate has dropped out due to the coronavirus pandemic — again.

The University of Notre Dame on Monday announced it will no longer host the first presidential debate scheduled to take place on Sept. 29. Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins described this as a "difficult decision" that was made "because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus."

The first presidential debate is now moving to Cleveland, Ohio, and will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Axios reports.

This is the second time that a debate host has pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns, The Associated Press notes. Previously, the University of Michigan withdrew from hosting the second debate, with University President Mark Schlissel saying at the time "it is not feasible for us to safely host" it given "the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors." The debate then moved to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

The third presidential debate, meanwhile, is set to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and the university said last month it's still "fully committed" to hosting. Brendan Morrow

what's happening in portland
Edit

Trump reportedly sending 100 more federal agents to Portland

5:40 p.m.
Protests continue in Portland.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has begun deploying 100 more federal agents to Portland, Oregon, The Washington Post reports via internal U.S. Marshals Service emails.

Militarized agents, some of them unmarked, have patrolled the city for several weeks, and declared a riot early Sunday when some people climbed a fence surrounding Portland's federal courthouse. Another round of 100 agents began arriving in Portland on Thursday, and the courthouse incident seems to have driven the administration to consider sending another 50 there, emails obtained by the Post show.

A final decision on the next deployment hasn't been made yet, senior administration officials say. While 114 agents were in Portland in mid-July, it's unclear if these new agents are relieving and replacing those forces or adding to them.

Agents have seemingly detained peaceful protesters under the guise of protecting property, even though several of those arrested said they were nowhere near federal buildings. The Department of Homeland Security has defended its actions with pictures of graffiti and "weapons" protesters were allegedly carrying. Even leaders of the department under Republican administrations have called out Trump for using the agency as his own "personal militia."

Also on Monday, the mayors of Portland; Seattle; Chicago; Kansas City, Missouri; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Washington D.C. sent a letter to Congress urging it to bar the federal government from deploying more agents. "This administration's egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen," the mayors' letter to the House and Senate said. Kathryn Krawczyk

operation warp speed
Edit

HBO is already developing a series about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

4:47 p.m.
Adam McKay
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

Adam McKay and HBO aren't waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine search to actually end before starting to plan a show about it.

McKay, director of The Big Short and Vice and executive producer of Succession, is set to produce a new limited series in development at HBO about the race for a coronavirus vaccine, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline reported on Monday. The network has reportedly optioned the rights to a book proposal for The First Shot by journalist Brendan Borrell, who will also produce.

The book, according to Variety, "tells the story of the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety."

Of course, that race still has quite a ways to go at this point. McKay — and humanity — can only hope development of the COVID-19 vaccine can actually keep up with development of the COVID-19 vaccine show, and that having to write beyond the material available, Game of Thrones style, doesn't end up being required. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.