Watch The Washington Post clinically dismantle various White House claims about the Lafayette Square debacle

In the week since, the White House, U.S. Park Police, and Attorney General William Barr have given various, shifting accounts of what happened. Most of them strain credulity, The Washington Post demonstrates in a 12-minute video painstakingly reconstructing that hour on the evening of June 1 from dozens of videos, police radio communications, and other records.
Barr and the White House claim the protesters were violent — that appears to be false, though one or two are captured throwing water bottles at the heavily armored police. The White House, Trump's campaign, the U.S. Park Police's acting chief, and Barr have all insisted "tear gas" wasn't used, and that's false both in the broader sense that the PepperBalls whose use Barr acknowledges are a form of chemical tear gas and also in the narrow sense, given compelling evidence that CS tear gas canisters were fired, possibly by Bureau of Prisons riot guards.
Barr and the White House now claim that pushing protesters back from Lafayette Square was not related to Trump's photo op excursion, and while it may be true that U.S. Park Police had planned to expand the perimeter anyway, it seems unlikely at best that the riot tactics used were not connected to Trump's imminent stroll. Longtime U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told the Post that moving the perimeter would normally have been done before dawn, when the square was empty.
Folsom graduated as the top student in his class at A. Philip Randolph Career Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He overcame several obstacles to become valedictorian, including dealing with homelessness while in the ninth and eleventh grades. "I never thought to myself, 'I can't do this anymore' or 'I'm done with this,'" he told News4JAX. "It's always been, well, it's happened again, and I've just got to keep myself up and keep moving forward."
Folsom has had the support of his mother Melva, who said she "constantly kept pushing him to do better." When he learned that he was valedictorian, "it kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom told KABC. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it." In the fall, he will head to Valdosta State University in Georgia, with the goal of working for the FBI after graduation. Catherine Garcia
Dr. Jasmine Kudji was able to finish medical school alongside the woman who inspired her to be there: her mother, Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester.
The mother-and-daughter duo graduated in March from the University of Medicine & Health Sciences in St. Kitts. On July 1, they will launch their careers with the LSU Health System in Louisiana — Kudji Sylvester will start as a family medicine resident at LSU Health Lafayette and Kudji will be a general surgery resident at LSU Health New Orleans.
Kudji Sylvester decided at a young age that she wanted to become a physician, but when she became pregnant with Jasmine at 22, she switched gears and became a nursing assistant. She ultimately went back to school to become a registered nurse and then a nurse practitioner, and she told Today that when Jasmine started college, she thought, "This is the perfect time for me to pursue my dream of being a physician."
As a child, Kudji would spend a lot of time with her mom at work, and she says it "was just natural" for her to go into the medical field. They supported each other during medical school, with both understanding exactly what the other was going through. "You're just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process," Kudji said.
They also hope to inspire more black women to become doctors, and started a blog called The MD Life to share their experiences and information they wish they knew before going to med school. "It's not often that I see people that look like me in my field so that's why it's so important to us to make sure that we do show our faces and spread our story," Kudji told Today. Catherine Garcia
In February, after the Marine Corps said it would ban Confederate paraphernalia from its installations, an Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose there were "no plans to rename any street or installation, including those named for Confederate generals," adding those names grew from "a spirit of reconciliation, not to demonstrate support for any particular cause or ideology."
Four months later, leadership has reversed course. In a statement Monday, Army spokeswoman Col. Sunset Belinsky said Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are "open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic" of renaming those bases and facilities. An Army official told Politico that the massive protests over the death of George Floyd "made us start looking more at ourselves and the things that we do and how that is communicated to the force as well as the American public."
The bases named after Confederate leaders are Forts Benning and Gordon in Georgia; Forts Pickett, A.P. Hill, and Lee in Virginia; Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Rucker in Alabama.
In 2017, military historian Army Maj. Mark Herbert wrote in Task & Purpose that most of those bases were built as the U.S. entered World War I and World War II and needed to train tens of thousands of recruits. While the War Department and Army typically named posts after "war heroes or prominent figures in American history," there were times when local commanders were allowed to name the installations, Herbert wrote. In the South, the bases "tended to be named after local rebel heroes — either by the community that still took their Confederate heritage seriously, or by the Army, which believed that Confederate history was a part of its own." Catherine Garcia
Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport resigned on Monday night after several of the magazine's staffers, contributors, and YouTube personalities objected to a photo showing him in brown face, attempting to look Puerto Rican, on Halloween in 2013.
Rapoport, who became editor in chief in 2010 and has been part of Condé Nast since 2000, announced on Instagram that he is stepping down "to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place."
In an Instagram story posted earlier in the day, assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly called for Rapoport's resignation, and said the Halloween photo is "just a symptom of the systemic racism that runs rampant within Condé Nast as a whole." She also alleged that "only white editors" are paid to appear in videos for Bon Appétit's popular YouTube channel, and demanded that "BIPOC" (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) be "given fair titles, fair salaries, and compensation for video appearances."
Other editors and contributors echoed El-Waylly's sentiments, including Priya Krishna, who called the photo "f--ked up, plain and simple. It erases the work the BIPOC on staff have long been doing, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable." Catherine Garcia
Jami Resch resigned on Monday as police chief in Portland, Oregon, stepping aside to let Chuck Lovell, a lieutenant, assume leadership of the department.
"To say this was unexpected would be an understatement," Lovell said during a news conference. "I'm humbled. I'm going to listen. I'm going to care about the community, and I'm looking forward to this journey." Resch, a white woman, said Lovell, who is black, is "the exact right person at the exact right time" to lead the force.
The idea to put Lovell in charge of the department came to Resch after she spoke with black community leaders like Tony Hopson Sr., who told The Oregonian that what Resch did is "virtually unheard of." Resch, who was chief for just six months, will be reassigned to a different position.
Resch had been criticized for the department's handling of the city's George Floyd protests, after officers fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators throwing glass bottles and rocks. Mayor Ted Wheeler said Portland needs Lovell's leadership, and they "must reimagine reform and rebuild what public safety looks like." Catherine Garcia
Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, died on Monday. She was 69.
In a statement, her sister Anita Pointer said the family is "devastated," adding, "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."
Bonnie got her start singing at the West Oakland Church of God in Oakland, California. The Pointer Sisters formed in 1969, with Bonnie, Anita, and their younger sister June; their oldest sister Ruth joined the group in 1972. Bonnie and Anita won a Grammy in 1974 for writing the song "Fairytale," which was also recorded by Elvis Presley. Bonnie left the Pointer Sisters in the mid-1970s to embark on a solo career.
Bonnie recorded her final song, "Feels Like June," earlier this year with Anita, Variety reports. The song was in honor of June Pointer, who died in 2006. Catherine Garcia
More than 136,000 coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, "the most in a single day so far," World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.
Three-quarters of those cases were in 10 countries, primarily in South Asia and the Americas. Europe is seeing some improvement, Tedros said, and leaders there must stay on top of things, as "the biggest threat now is complacency."
He also asked that protesters participating in demonstrations against racism and police brutality wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance, in order to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases. "We reject discrimination of all kinds," Tedros said. "We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely."
Globally, more than 7 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with at least 403,300 dying, The New York Times reports. In the United States, there are nearly two million confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 110,697. Catherine Garcia