Barr argues coronavirus lockdowns are the biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'

11:16 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr seems to think public health precautions are akin to one of the greatest mass atrocities America has ever committed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and cities implemented stay-at-home orders requiring people to remain inside except for work and other essential activities. Studies showed those orders prevented explosions of COVID-19 cases and likely saved thousands of lives, but to Barr, they verged on unconstitutional.

During a Wednesday talk at Hillsdale College's "Constitution Day" celebration, Barr posited that "putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, [are] like house arrest." "Other than slavery ... this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr continued.

Barr's comments drew a ton of criticism, including from short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who called it another example of how Barr has continually toyed with "radical right-wing nonsense" under President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Here we go again
Edit

New York City delays start of in-person classes for most students again

11:26 a.m.
Teachers Nancy Rastetter and Marisa Wiezel, who is related to the photographer, prepare for the 2020/2021 school year in Wiezel's classroom at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on August 25, 2020 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City is again changing course on the reopening of schools.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Thursday announced that the start of in-person classes for most public school students in the nation's largest school district has been delayed again, The New York Times reports.

The city previously set Sept. 21 as the day when in-person classes would begin, but de Blasio said the district will now be taking an "updated," phased approach to sending students back. The first phase will be on Sept. 21, when pre-K and advanced special needs students will return to school, per the Times. But elementary schools are now set to reopen on Sept. 29, and middle and high school students are going back on Oct. 1. The city had already delayed the start of in-person classes to Sept. 21 from Sept. 10 as part of a deal to avoid a possible teacher's strike.

"We are doing this to make sure that all of the standards we've set can be achieved," de Blasio said.

The Times' Eliza Shapiro expressed shock at the last-minute, second delay that came only three days ahead of the previously-set reopening date, tweeting, "This is just astonishing." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

This at-home coronavirus test delivers results in just 15 minutes

9:46 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Coronavirus testing may soon be much easier.

Computer vision startup Gauss and biotech company Cellex announced Thursday they've created the first at-home COVID-19 test that can actually be done fully at home, Axios reports. While existing at-home tests still require sending test samples to a lab for analysis, this one coordinates with an app to deliver results at home in just 15 minutes.

To take the test, people follow a video and swipe a nasal swab through both nostrils, then put it in a tube of solution. Drops of that solution head into a rapid test cassette, which delivers lines as a visible test result. People then take a picture of those lines and upload it to Gauss's app, and it uses AI to determine results in about 15 minutes, Axios describes. This is a big change from typical tests that require sending samples out for analysis, though those PCR tests tend to be a bit more accurate than rapid tests. Gauss/Cellex's collaboration produces a correct positive test result 90 percent of the time, and a correct negative test result 100 percent of the time, Cellex CEO James Li said.

The Food and Drug Administration still has to approve the test, though it could grant it an emergency use authorization, which would get it out into the world earlier by avoiding much of the typical approval process. Then comes distribution and pricing; Li told Axios "our goal is to make this assay as widely available as possible." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 860,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

9:39 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has declined after failing to budge last week, though it still remains historically high.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 860,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, down 33,000 from the week prior. Last week, Labor Department data showed no decline in new jobless claims, raising concern after experts thought there would be a dip. Ahead of Thursday's data, economists had predicted there would be about 875,000 claims, writes CNBC.

Continuing claims dropped by almost one million to 12.6 million, Bloomberg reports.

This was another week that the number of claims stayed below one million, although experts have noted that the past few weeks' numbers shouldn't be directly compared to the numbers from earlier in the pandemic since the Labor Department recently changed its methodology.

Despite the decline, jobless claims are still about five times higher than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News notes, and the number continues to surpass the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 claims in one week.

"Unemployment is down from its peak," American University economist Bradley Hardy told The Wall Street Journal, "but I remain concerned." Brendan Morrow

Coming Soon
Edit

Obama says his upcoming memoir will look back at 'what I got right and the mistakes I made'

7:54 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir will soon be available wherever books are sold.

Penguin Random House on Thursday announced that Obama's 768-page memoir A Promised Land will be published on Nov. 17, two weeks after the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reports. It will be the first of two volumes, and it will cover events up to the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden. Obama reportedly started writing the book soon after he left office.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama said. "I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

An Obama spokesperson told the Times that releasing the book prior to the presidential election on Nov. 3 was not considered because Obama hoped to focus on helping Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his campaign. Penguin Random House's imprint Crown previously signed a $65 million deal with Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their memoirs, the Times reports. The former first lady's memoir, Becoming, was released in 2018 and was that year's best-selling book in the United States, Axios notes.

According to the Times, Obama will also record the audio version of A Promised Land. The release date for volume two hasn't been revealed. Brendan Morrow

Trump v Women
Edit

Former model accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 U.S. Open

7:46 a.m.

Amy Dorris, a former model and actress, says President Trump assaulted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the U.S. Open in September 1997, The Guardian reported Thursday. The Guardian said it learned of Dorris' story more than a year ago from a model agent she had confided in, and Dorris confirmed her allegation 15 months ago but was unwilling to go public before now. Dorris, 48, was 24 at the time; Trump was 51 and married to Marla Maples.

Several people confirmed she had told them about the assault right after it happened, including a friend and her mother, and in the years after it happened, including a therapist. She also provided several photos of herself and Trump from her trip to New York, including one in Trump's VIP box at the U.S. Open. Trump's lawyers strongly denied that the president had ever harassed, abused, or behaved improperly toward Dorris.

Dorris told The Guardian she had gone to the bathroom in the VIP box, hidden from the rest of the seats by a partition, and when she emerged, Trump was waiting. "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," she said. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything." She said she couldn't get out of his grip, and Trump continued to hit on her over the next few days, even though she was with her boyfriend, Jason Binn, a friend of Trump's.

Dorris told The Guardian she considered coming forward in 2016, when a rush of women accused Trump of very similar sexual assaults, but did not want to harm her family. "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she said. "I'm tired of being quiet. It's kind of cathartic. I just want to get this out. And I want people to know that this is the man, this is our president. This is the kind of thing he does and it's unacceptable."

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, recounts in his new book that Trump hit on his 15-year-old daughter in front of him, and the daughter, Samantha Cohen, told her version to CNN earlier this week. Peter Weber

'Different terminology could be used'
Edit

Jared Kushner strongly suggests Trump is open to assassinating foreign leaders

6:37 a.m.

President Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday that despite earlier denials, he had been all set to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 but James Mattis, his defense secretary at the time, "didn't want to do it." Political assassinations have been illegal in the U.S. since President Gerald Ford signed Executive Order 11905 in 1976, following revelations of U.S. assassination attempts in Latin America.

A few hours after Trump told Fox & Friends he "would have rather taken [Assad] out," his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner told Sinclair Broadcasting's James Rosen that Trump "always keeps all options on the table," Rosen reported Wednesday. In the interview, he asked Kushner twice if Trump considered assassinating foreign leaders "a legitimate tool of U.S. foreign policy," and Kushner suggested the answer is yes, even if he preferred not to use the word assassination.

"Different terminology could be used to describe, you know, different methods that you're going to take to try to retaliate to somebody for an action that they've taken," Kushner said. Trump "knows that it's a full-contact sport. This is not touch football."

Executive Order 11905 does not define political assassination, and while Trump opted against assassinating Assad, he did order the killing of a top Iranian general, Qassem Suleimani. The Trump administration used "different terminology" to describe that targeted drone strike, but whether or not it was lawful rests on a disputed technicality. Peter Weber

Late Night hosts tackle Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Late night hosts recap Trump's brutal town hall, suggest he's 'rusty' with 'less-than-adoring' voters

5:12 a.m.

President Trump attended a town hall with undecided voters in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, "and these undecided voters decided not to go easy on Trump." The president certainly kept the fact-checkers busy, telling lies about "up-playing" the COVID-19 threat and also Winston Churchill, criticizing Joe Biden for not implementing a national mask mandate, going off on a bizarre tangent about waiters and masks, and claiming "herd mentality" will make the coronavirus disappear, Colbert recapped. He defined "herd immunity" but decided Trump wasn't entirely wrong.

"It was a rough night for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "ABC is now calling the town hall Disaster-ish." There were a lot of flubs, "but the biggest moment of the night happened when Trump tried to start answering one woman's question before she was finished talking," he said. "At that point it slowly dawned on Trump that this might not be a MAGA rally." He gamely grimaced at Joe Biden's "Despacito" moment in Florida, too: "There he is, everyone, the Democrats' only hope."

At a Hispanic outreach event in Florida, "Biden pulled out his phone and played a few seconds of the song 'Despacito,'" Trevor Noah sighed at The Daily Show. It makes sense in context, and "while Biden is looking to shore up Hispanic voters," Trump proved "he might be just a little rusty taking questions from a less-than-adoring audience." He laughed through Trump's various town hall hits, but said the real joke about the president's "herd mentality" slip "is that for America to reach herd immunity, a couple million people would have to die."

So, Noah summarized, "one candidate, through willful ignorance, is going to be the reason hundreds of thousands of Americans die, and the other candidate played a song on his phone. So I don't know, guys. I can see why this is a tough call."

"The one genuinely valuable service with a town hall like this is watching normal people interact with a nutjob like Trump," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. He shook his head at Fox News calling the town hall an "ambush" — "Man, they just never, ever stop making excuses for him" — and suggested that the woman who wouldn't let Trump interrupt her question "moderate all three debates."

The Late Show made up its own audience questions and answers for Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber

