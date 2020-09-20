Most Americans agree Ginsburg's replacement should be selected after election, poll shows

Polling concerning the new Supreme Court vacancy is starting to roll out, and the early indication is most Americans would prefer that the winner of the general election on Nov. 3 select a nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Sunday shows 62 percent of Americans oppose President Trump's plan to nominate and confirm Ginsburg's replacement as soon as possible, regardless of whether it happens before the election. The poll naturally came with partisan leanings — 80 percent of Democratic voters said the nominee should be chosen by the next president — but half of Republicans agreed as well, suggesting there may be some divide over how voters want the GOP-led Senate to approach the situation. As things stand, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is aiming to go through with a confirmation vote.

The survey also hints that the vacancy could affect the election, with 30 percent of voters responding that they're now more likely to vote for the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and 25 percent are more likely to vote for another term for President Trump.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online between Sept. 19-20, gathering responses from 1,006 American adults. The margin of error is four percentage points. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell