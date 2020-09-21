See More Speed Reads
behind his back
Edit

An NIH employee has reportedly been using a pseudonym to bash Fauci on a conservative website

3:07 p.m.
Anthony Fauci.
KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

It turns out the prolific managing editor for the conservative website RedState, who has spent months bashing Dr. Anthony Fauci for his role in the U.S.'s coronavirus response, actually works for the same federal agency as the target of his criticism, The Daily Beast reports.

The Daily Beast discovered the writer, who uses the pseudonym "streiff" for his posts, is William Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the same National Institutes of Health branch that is headed by Fauci. On RedState, Crews has described the pandemic as a "massive fraud" and baselessly accused his colleagues at the NIAID of contributing to a left-wing conspiracy to undermine President Trump and destroy the U.S. economy.

When it comes to Fauci, Crews has grown increasingly aggressive in his criticism. Back in March in the early days of the pandemic, one post actually heaped praise on Fauci, calling him one of "the most respected experts on infectious diseases in the world," but Crews eventually went on to refer to Fauci as a "mask Nazi" who failed Trump "at every turn."

Through his posts insisting virus mitigation efforts have no basis in science, Crews has reportedly been contributing to the coronavirus disinformation campaign about which his superiors at NIAID have expressed concern. After the Daily Beast informed NIAID of some of Crews' posts, the agency said he would "retire" from his position, but did not elaborate further on the situation. Read more at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Edit

The Mississippi Senate race is tightening, a new poll shows

4:29 p.m.

Mississippi may have a real Senate race on its hands.

At least that's what the latest Tyson Group poll suggests. The survey has incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) up just one point on her Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, who represented Mississippi in the House from 1987 to 1993 before serving as agriculture secretary in the Clinton administration for a time.

As with all polling, there are caveats, and it's worth noting that although the Tyson Group survey was released Monday, it was conducted between Aug. 28-30. So it's tough to tell how well it reflects the current sentiment among Mississippi voters, especially since Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death will likely affect elections around the country. But it's the latest poll out of the state, and if recent fundraising is any indication, Espy does have some momentum. On Saturday, buoyed by a nationwide in Democratic donations, he raised more money in a singe day than any Mississippi candidate for federal office in history, The Mississippi Free Press reports.

Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special Senate election in 2018. The latter emerged victorious, but it was the closest Senate race in Mississippi since 1988.

The Tyson Group poll was conducted between Aug. 28-30 and consisted of responses from 600 likely Mississippi voters. The margin of error is 4 percent. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

acting!
Edit

Sen. Kelly Loeffler stages historically dubious re-enactment to claim she's 'more conservative than Attila the Hun'

3:49 p.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is willing to reimagine history to prove how conservative she is.

Loeffler is trying to fend off both Democrats and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to protect her relatively new seat, and rolled out a campaign ad Monday trying to prove she's the real conservative in the race. Playing off the idea that she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," Loeffler's ad features a grunting Attila and a "liberal scribe" who translates for him: "Fight China" and "attack big government" are among his wishes.

The ad begs a lot questions about the accuracy of Loeffler's ad. For starters, Attila didn't have much to do with China; Genghis Khan is probably who Loeffler was going for. Attila was instead focused on attacking western societies — the sort of thing conservatives usually don't like.

The New York Times' Paul Krugman meanwhile wasn't even sure if Attila could be considered conservative, at least for his time. Kathryn Krawczyk

quick
Edit

Quibi reportedly explores a possible sale as it's set to miss its subscriber target 'by a large margin'

3:27 p.m.
Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Quibi is evidently already looking at a potential sale within the same year as its launch.

The struggling streaming service that splits its video content up into "quick bites" and debuted in April is "exploring several strategic options including a possible sale," The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. This comes as the service, the Journal writes, "struggles to sign up subscribers" and is reportedly "on pace to miss its initial paid subscriber target by a large margin."

Back in June, the Journal reported that Quibi "at its current pace" was set to "sign up fewer than two million paying subscribers" by the end of its first year, which would be "well under its original target of 7.4 million." When the service launched in April, it offered a 90-day free trial, but according to The Verge, data from Sensor Tower shows that that of the roughly 910,000 users who signed up in its first days, just 72,000 of them continued using the service after their trial ended.

Among the early criticism directed at Quibi was the fact that it was mobile only, and users couldn't watch the app's original shows on their TVs. This was especially problematic at a time when many people were no longer commuting to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were, therefore, not in need of short content to watch on the go. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the founder of Quibi, has blamed the service's weak start on the pandemic, telling The New York Times, "I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus. Everything." The ability to watch Quibi content a TV was later added.

A report by Vulture in July ran through some of Quibi's woes since launch, including the detail that market research conducted after the airing of Quibi commercials during the Oscars and Super Bowl revealed that "70 percent of respondents said they thought Quibi was a food-delivery service." Brendan Morrow

2020 Emmys
Edit

Emmys again draws its smallest audience ever

2:27 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
ABC

If you thought the highly unusual nature of this year's Emmys might result in a bit of a ratings boost, think again.

Sunday's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards drew a television audience of just 6.1 million viewers, per The Wrap. This is once again the smallest audience in the history of the Emmys, down from last year's 6.9 million viewers, which at the time was a record low.

The Emmys this year took place mostly virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with host Jimmy Kimmel and a handful of stars physically at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but nearly everyone else joining the show from various locations via live video feeds. Leading up to the show, ABC's marketing emphasized how little anyone knew what to expect from an Emmys produced amid the pandemic, likely in an attempt to draw in viewers curious about how it might go; in 2019, when the Academy Awards was forced to go without a host, its viewership actually increased.

In general, though, awards show ratings have been in decline across the board in recent years. And although one might think the Emmys would get a bump in 2020 with more people at home amid the pandemic, Deadline notes that this year's ceremony had to go up against the NBA playoffs for the first time, in addition to Sunday Night Football.

Kimmel had openly predicted that the show would draw its smallest audience in history.

"This will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time," he told Deadline last week. "I would bet almost anything on it. Of course it will. ... I mean, television is the lowest rated it has been. You look at some of the ratings you see in prime time now, I mean, people would be jumping out of buildings if you got ratings like this 10 years ago." Brendan Morrow

just congress being congress
Edit

McConnell unexpectedly rejects Democrats' funding bill, leaving U.S. on the verge of government shutdown

1:48 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) rejected the government funding resolution House Democrats introduced Monday, leaving the U.S. government on the verge of a shutdown.

The current government funding package only lasts another nine days, so on Monday, Democrats released a draft resolution that would extend in through Dec. 11. But McConnell alleged the Democrats' proposal "shamefully leaves out key relief and support" for farmers via Commodity Credit Corp. funding — though CNN reports the Trump administration views those funds as "an unaccountable political slush fund."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday rejected the idea that she'd use the spending bill as leverage to stop Senate Republicans from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat. "None of us has any interest in shutting down government, that has such a harmful and shameful impact on so many people in our country," she said, adding that "we have arrows in our quiver." Kathryn Krawczyk

human rights violations
Edit

At least 5 organizations say they won't help brands audit supply chains in China's Xinjiang region

1:45 p.m.
Aksu, Xinjiang.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

As concerns grow over the alleged human rights abuses and forced labor in China's Xinjiang territory, five organizations told The Wall Street Journal they won't provide labor-audit or inspection services of companies' supply chains in the region. Two other auditing companies told the Workers Rights Consortium they won't operate in Xinjiang in emails reviewed by the Journal, but did not respond to requests for comment. Another firm confirmed it would no longer conduct audits there, but did not elaborate.

The withdrawal of auditors has sparked some mixed reactions, says the Journal. Some other firms acknowledged the challenges of detecting forced labor in Xinjiang — auditors have been detained by Chinese authorities and others are required to rely on Beijing-approved translators who may convey misinformation at factories employing Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities, while some workers simply find the risk of telling the truth to auditors to be too great — but also expressed concern that blacklisting the region could push human rights abuses even further underground.

At the same time, there's a sense that third-party auditors generally are more inclined to serve corporate interests, lowering the chances of exposing violations, the Journal reports. That's why labor rights groups and Uighur rights activists have urged organizations to halt audits in Xinjiang. Ultimately, they believe forcing companies to shift their supply chains out of the region is the only way to avoid contributing to forced-labor practices. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

just kidding
Edit

The CDC's updated guidance on airborne COVID-19 transmission is already being reversed

1:32 p.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The CDC is already walking back its latest COVID-19 guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its website to acknowledge that the coronavirus is spread through the air and that "there is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet," as reported by CNN on Sunday. But the agency is already walking this guidance back, as The Washington Post reports the new guidelines have now been removed. A top CDC official told the Post, "that does not reflect our current state of knowledge."

The relevant page on the CDC's website now features a message which reads, "A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website." The message also says that the CDC is "currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)" and that "once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted."

This is yet another reversal at the CDC after last month, the agency raised eyebrows when it released a guidance that suggested not everyone exposed to COVID-19 "necessarily" needs to be tested if they are asymptomatic. Amid criticism from experts, and a report from The New York Times saying that this change was not written by CDC scientists and was published despite their objections, this guidance change was ultimately reversed.

Experts had praised the recent CDC guidance on airborne transmission of COVID-19, with University of Maryland professor Donald Milton telling CNN, "I'm very encouraged to see that the CDC is paying attention and moving with the science." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.