Halloween at home
CDC says avoid 'traditional' trick-or-treating this Halloween

4:19 p.m.
The Abrahms family of Fort Greene, Brooklyn trick or treat as Brooklyn residents participate in Halloween activities on October 31, 2012 in New York City.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Expect Halloween 2020 to look quite a bit different than we're used to.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines on celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that many of the holiday's "traditional" activities "can be high-risk for spreading viruses." For one, the CDC lists "traditional trick-or-treating" as a higher-risk activity and recommends avoiding it. Other activities it says should be avoided this year include attending a crowded indoor costume party, going to a crowded indoor haunted house, and going on hayrides or tractor rides with people from outside your household.

However, the CDC lists some activities that are "lower risk" and can be "safe alternatives" for celebrating Halloween, including carving or decorating pumpkins either with those in your household or outside with others while practicing social distancing, as well as holding a "virtual Halloween costume contest." It also says that a "Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house" would be a lower-risk option.

Additionally, "one-way trick-or-treating" involving lining up goodie bags of treats so families can grab them while practicing social distancing is listed as a more "moderate risk" activity, as is going to an outdoor one-way haunted forest and having an outdoor costume party where masks are worn and social distancing is practiced. When it comes to dressing up, though, the CDC stresses that a mask you'd wear as part of a costume "is not a substitute for a cloth mask" and that a costume mask shouldn't be worn over a cloth mask.

This new guidance also touches on celebrations for upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving, warning that "large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household" should be avoided and that in general, "staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
The FDA is reportedly about to make approving a coronavirus vaccine before the election a lot tougher

4:26 p.m.
Stephen Hahn.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to roll out new, rigorous standards for an emergency approval for a coronavirus vaccine, The Washington Post reports.

The standards, which appear to be an example of the agency's efforts to increase public trust amid the politicization of vaccine development, could be unveiled as soon as this week and are expected to be much tougher than what was used for the controversial emergency clearances of potential COVID-19 treatments hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, per the Post. Manufacturers will be asked to follow vaccine trial participants for at least two months after they receive their second shot, two individuals familiar with situation told the Post on condition of anonymity. The agency will also reportedly be looking for at least five severe COVID-19 cases in the placebo group for each trial, as well as some cases of the disease in older people to see if the vaccine works.

Given the new standards, plus the time it will take companies developing vaccine candidates to apply for an emergency use authorization and for the FDA to review the data, "it's hard to imagine how an EUA could possibly occur before December," Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and FDA vaccine advisory board member, told the Post.

That will likely allay at least some fears that the White House will try to push a vaccine out before the November election, although there are some people who think the FDA shouldn't grant an EUA for a vaccine at all since there'd still be less safety data required for approval than under normal circumstances. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

one week out
Biden and Trump will talk Supreme Court, COVID-19, and election integrity at 1st presidential debate

2:52 p.m.
Moderator Chris Wallace ask for quiet from the audience during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2016.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The first 2020 presidential debate is just a week away, and its topics have now been set.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced that moderator Chris Wallace has selected six topics for the first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 29. The topics will be "the Trump and Biden records," "the Supreme Court," "COVID-19," "the economy," "race and violence in our cities," and "the integrity of the election."

The announcement said that these debate topics are subject to change based on "news developments," and they won't necessarily be brought up in that order.

This highly-anticipated first debate face-off between Trump and Biden will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and it comes as Trump moves to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court prior to November's presidential election. Trump has said he will announce his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, three days before the debate is scheduled to take place. The debate will also be occurring a week after the United States passed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Fifteen minutes will be devoted to each of the debate's six topics, and the event is scheduled to last 90 minutes. The second debate is set for Oct. 15, while a third and final debate will take place on Oct. 22. There will be also be one debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's running mate, on Oct. 7. Brendan Morrow

pandemic future
Coronavirus vaccine researcher: 'People will die because of a lack of faith in the system'

2:48 p.m.

The clearest way for the U.S. to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports, is to achieve herd immunity through vaccination. Experts estimate that will occur once 50 to 70 percent of the population is protected. But, as Kawsar Talaat, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins University points out, "the most effective vaccine in the world is useless if no one will accept it."

There's a lot of skepticism about a coronavirus vaccine across the political spectrum in the U.S. A new Axios poll released Tuesday showed that only 43 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of Republicans would take a first-generation vaccine as soon as it's available, and the numbers have trended downward rapidly over the last few months.

The expectation is that there will be more than one vaccine rolling out over time, so it's possible those numbers would go back up as safety and efficacy become more clear, but there's certainly a disconnect between the public and the government and scientific community on the issue. "I think people will die because of a lack of faith in the system," Talaat said, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have wavered on testing guidelines, and the Food and Drug Administration has been undermined by the optics of political interference from the Trump Administration. Stat notes that others want vaccine makers to be more transparent about the process.

Either way, Talaat said, "you can't talk your way into trust. You need to demonstrate that you're trustworthy, and that the process is trustworthy." Read more about how the pandemic may play out over the course of the next year at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Follow the money
Congress allocated $1 billion to make medical supplies. It went to shipbuilding and airplane parts instead.

2:22 p.m.
A Rolls Royce barge.
Marco Secchi/Getty Images

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress allocated trillions of dollars to address medical supply shortages, and President Trump even invoked the Defense Production Act to move U.S. contractors to make those supplies. But at least $1 billion of that money wasn't used for ventilators, masks, and other still-needed supplies, The Washington Post reports.

Congress allocated $1 billion under the DPA in March to "prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus." Yet a few months later, Defense Department lawyers determined the $1 billion didn't actually have to be used for coronavirus-fighting projects, the Post reports. So the Pentagon sent $183 million to Rolls-Royce and ArcelorMittal to bolster their shipbuilding industry, $80 million to an aircraft parts manufacturer, and $2 million to a company that made Army dress uniform fabrics, among others. Some of those manufacturers already received Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

Today, items that $1 billion was supposed to cover still remain in need. Many hospitals still desperately need N95 masks, while Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield recently asked for $6 billion to help states distribute COVID-19 vaccines once they're ready.

Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, told the Post the spending was necessary to maintain America's "industrial base," which is key to "economic security and national security." The Democratic-controlled House Appropriations Committee meanwhile contended the funding was meant to "address the need for PPE industrial capacity," not bolster the defense industry. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

See you in court
Vanessa Bryant sues L.A. Sheriff's Department over photos deputies reportedly shared from crash site

1:32 p.m.
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit after sheriff's deputies reportedly took and shared graphic photos from the helicopter crash site where her husband and daughter were killed.

Bryant, widow of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, on Tuesday sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, with her lawsuit saying that after her husband, their daughter Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January, "no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site" took "photos of the dead children, parents and coaches" and that deputies then inappropriately shared them, The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ report.

"The gratuitous images soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident," the lawsuit says, per the Reporter. "One deputy even used his photos of the victims to try to impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site."

The lawsuit also says that Bryant "lives in fear" that the photos will leak and that "she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online," per TMZ.

The Los Angeles Times had reported on deputies sharing photos from the crash site in February, and Bryant's attorney in a statement at the time called this an "unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families" while calling for those involved to "face the harshest possible discipline." Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that deputies "admitted they had taken" the photos and that he ordered for them to be deleted. He also said that "we've communicated in no uncertain terms that the behavior is inexcusable."

Bryant's lawsuit filed is reportedly seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial." Brendan Morrow

Voting Rights
Michael Bloomberg raises $20 million to pay former felons' court debts to help Biden win Florida

12:38 p.m.

Michael Bloomberg is once again setting his sights on Florida.

When ending his own Democratic presidential run, the billionaire and former New York City mayor pledged to do everything he could to help the eventual Democratic nominee. That has translated into $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida and, as of Tuesday, a contribution toward efforts to restore former felons' voting rights in the state.

Florida passed a constitutional amendment in 2018 to restore voting rights to felons who had served their time, save for those charged with sexual assault or murder. But earlier this month, a court affirmed Floridians would have to pay off court fees and fines associated with their convictions to vote again. Around 1 million Floridians have former felony convictions, but hundreds of thousands are estimated to still have exorbitant fees left to pay off. The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition had recently raised $5 million to pay off those fines. But Bloomberg, John Legend, and other fundraisers made big contributions that helped the group surpass $20 million as of Tuesday.

Bloomberg's fundraising comes a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a legislative package that would make it a felony to participate in a "violent or disorderly assembly," "obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest," or "destroy or topple monuments," among other things.

The package is clearly aimed at ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism still happening across the U.S., and would strip those protesters' rights to vote this fall if they're charged with one of these felonies. Kathryn Krawczyk

'inappropriate'
Ellen DeGeneres' apology blasted by current and former employees

12:08 p.m.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres attends the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres' apology evidently didn't go over well with a number of her current and former employees.

For the first time on her show, DeGeneres addressed allegations of a toxic workplace environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. In her opening monologue, she said she's "so sorry to the people who were affected" and that she takes "responsibility for what happens at my show." But BuzzFeed News spoke to current and former employees who criticized DeGeneres' response and raised objections to her making numerous jokes during the apology; she opened the monologue by asking her audience how their summer was and sarcastically adding, "Mine was great. Super terrific!"

"When she said,' Oh, my summer was great' and that was supposed to be funny I thought, 'It's funny that you had a rough summer because everyone was calling out all of the allegations of your toxic work environment and now you're the one suffering?'" a former employee told BuzzFeed.

DeGeneres also said it's "tricky" to be known as "the be kind lady" and joked, "If anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with 'the be kind lady.' Don't do it."

"Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her," a former employee told BuzzFeed.

A current employee also criticized DeGeneres for making "inappropriate jokes" during the apology, and a former employee said, "When you're talking about people who have accused her leadership of the seriousness of sexual misconduct, I don't think it's appropriate to have jokes in the monologue." A former employee also said, "There's nothing wrong with being the 'be kind' lady if you're actually true to your word." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Brendan Morrow

