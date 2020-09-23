See More Speed Reads
Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

11:01 a.m.
Gale Sayers.
AP Photo/File

Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears' legendary running back, died Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. He was 77. Sayers had been living with dementia, which his wife previously suggested was partially a result of his football career.

On the gridiron, Sayers was considered one the best running backs the NFL has ever seen, particularly when he got out into the open-field. Despite playing just seven seasons in the league because of knee injuries, Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 at just 34 years old. He made the All-Pro team five times, led the league in rushing twice, and averaged five yards-per-carry for his career.

Off the field, Sayers was known for being a great teammate and the friendship he developed with his Bears backfield mate, Brian Piccolo. Sayers, who was Black, and Piccolo, who was white, became roommates after the Bears dropped their policy of segregating players by race for hotel room assignments, and the two forged a bond that was strengthened after Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer. Piccolo died at age 26 in 1970, and their friendship was depicted in the 1971 film, Brian's Song. Read more at The Associated Press and ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

More than 100 of RBG's former clerks line the Supreme Court steps in a powerful display of her legacy

11:11 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last legacy was on full display Wednesday as her casket arrived at the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87, and on Wednesday, arrived at the court to lie in repose in its Great Hall. More than 100 of Ginsburg's former law clerks were there to greet her, with a handful carrying her casket up the Supreme Court's steps and dozens more lining up along the way.

Inside the court, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt recalled how Ginsburg fought to ensure the Constitution's "promise that 'We the People' would include all the people."

And Chief Justice John Roberts recalled how Ginsburg, as an attorney, secured "famous victories that helped move our country closer to equal justice under law," and how her 483 opinions from on the bench will "steer the court for decades."

Ginsburg's casket will remain in the Supreme Court until Thursday night, and will then lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Bolton allegedly tried to share details of Trump's Ukraine dealings during impeachment, but the White House stopped him

9:54 a.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly tried to do his part during President Trump's impeachment hearings.

Bolton famously refused to testify during Trump's impeachment trial regarding the president's alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine, only confirming the deal months after the fact. But Bolton apparently did try to divulge some details from his book regarding Trump's Ukraine dealings — the White House just wouldn't let him, an official overseeing Bolton's book's prepublication review said in a Wednesday court filing.

Ellen Knight, a career federal official formerly overseeing the National Security Council's records, was tasked with reviewing Bolton's book and making sure it didn't contain classified information, The New York Times describes via the filing from Knight's lawyer. During that process, Bolton requested a speedier review of a part of his book regarding Trump and Ukraine so he could release it during the impeachment trial. Knight's lawyer said at that point, Bolton's memoir The Room Where it Happened didn't have any classified information and Knight was "prepared to clear the manuscript," but White House aides still denied his request.

Through her lawyer, Knight alleged that the "apolitical process" of prepublication review was "commandeered by political appointees for a seemingly political purpose." Bolton's book was the only time Knight had been asked to take several "unusual" steps within the review process, and she hadn't heard of predecessors having to do so either, her lawyer said.

The court filing comes a week after the Justice Department opened a criminal inquiry into Bolton's book to determine whether it shared classified information. The White House tried to shut down the publication of Bolton's book even after copies of it were already in the hands of journalists. Kathryn Krawczyk

FDA approves startup's portable coronavirus test kit

9:48 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Visby Medical, a startup in Silicon Valley, last week became the first company to receive an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a portable PCR coronavirus test kit, Reuters reports.

PCR testing, considered one of the most accurate diagnostic tools for infectious diseases, usually requires a large, expensive machine to run results, but Visby's product can reportedly fit in a person's palm. The medical equipment company's founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda said he hasn't settled on a price for the kit — which Visby has been developing for the last seven years, initially for the purpose of diagnosing sexually transmitted diseases — but the goal is to make it affordable.

For now, the EUA will allow Visby's kit to be used in clinical labs, where it can process a nasal swab and detect COVID-19 in 30 minutes, but eventually Visby aims to sell it directly to consumers for in-home use, per Reuters.

Steven Chu, who has won the Nobel Prize for physics and invested in Visby, said he believes portable coronavirus test kits "can really transform things." The United States, of course, hopes to increase its testing capacity through affordable, efficient methods from any location, and Visby's kit seems to fit the bill. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

Uncle Ben's rice gets a new name and 'more equitable iconography'

9:29 a.m.

Uncle Ben's rice has undergone a rebranding.

Mars Food on Wednesday announced it's removing the image from the packaging of its Uncle Ben's rice brand and changing its name to Ben's Original, NBC News and CNN report. The company had in June said it would tweak the product's branding amid the nationwide protests against racial injustice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Previously, the rice brand's logo had showed a "possibly fictitious Black rice farmer" using a portrait of "Frank Brown, head waiter at an exclusive Chicago restaurant," CNN writes. Mars Food Global President Fiona Dawson explained to CNN that "for some, it clearly had overtones of servitude, and that is not the brand that we want to represent." Dawson added that "there's no place for anything in this world that hints at social injustice."

Mars in its announcement also said "we understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the previous brand" and will be "removing the image on the packaging to create more equitable iconography." Mars said the new packaging will be in stores by next year.

Uncle Ben's rice was one of a number of products that was announced to be getting a rebranding earlier this year, including Aunt Jemima. Quaker Oats said in June it would be rebranding Aunt Jemima and changing the logo because its "origins are based on a racial stereotype," but the company has not yet unveiled the rebranded version. Brendan Morrow

Democrats must make the GOP pay for its Supreme Court seat, and McConnell can help, MSNBC's Chris Hayes says

8:41 a.m.

"The stakes are as high as possible" in President Trump's rush to install a Supreme Court justice, but "Republicans probably do have the votes to do this," Chris Hayes conceded on MSNBC Tuesday night. "There is no magic trick, right? No procedural thing you can do as Democrats to stop them. I mean, you can delay, you can make it difficult, and obviously they should do that," but "what is the plan? Because if they are willing to pay any price for this seat, because it is so valuable to them, then the only option left is to make the price as high as possible. And that means you focus on what Donald Trump's nominee on the court could mean."

Democrats need to make the loss of health care for tens of millions of Americans, the squelching of "reproductive freedom," and the judicial assault on clean air and water and climate legislation "stick to the Republicans who are responsible for putting that person on the court," especially the vulnerable incumbents facing tough re-election battles, Hayes argued. "What you do not do — and I strongly believe this — is focus on the actual nominee."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made the "very deft call" in 2016 to focus not on Merrick Garland, President Obama's nominee, but on the principle that "we can stop this and we will," Hayes said. "Democrats don't have the power right now to stop it, but they should take the same approach: It is not about the actual nominee, it is about what Donald Trump and his party are trying to do to the country through the appointment. So boycott the hearings, boycott the process, the same way Republicans did with Merrick Garland. ... You're not going to convince these Republicans to change their minds, so all you can do is make them pay." Watch his argument below. Peter Weber

Johnson & Johnson begins phase 3 trial of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

8:13 a.m.
A researcher works on a vaccine against the new coronavirus COVID-19 at the Copenhagen's University research lab in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 23, 2020.
THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson is commencing phase three testing for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The company announced on Wednesday the start of a phase three trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate after "positive interim results" from previous clinical studies, and it said it will enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents. This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enter phase three clinical trials in the United States but the first candidate hoping to provide protection with only one shot, The Washington Post reports.

"A single-shot vaccine, if it's safe and effective, will have substantial logistic advantages for global pandemic control," Dan Barouch, the director of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, told the Post. Judith Feinberg, West Virginia University vice chairwoman for research in medicine, also told The New York Times that a single-shot vaccine "would be fabulous" since "we've got to vaccinate a lot of people really quickly."

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky celebrated this as a "pivotal milestone" that "demonstrates our focused efforts toward a COVID-19 vaccine that are built on collaboration and deep commitment to a robust scientific process." If the vaccine proves to be safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson is expecting that "the first batches" could be "available for emergency use authorization in early 2021," and it's "on track to meet its goal of providing one billion doses of a vaccine each year." Brendan Morrow

The U.S. COVID-19 toll equals 1.5 deaths a minute, 8 plane crashes a day, or 67 9/11 attacks

7:29 a.m.
Flags marking COVID-19 deaths on the Washington Mall
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After the U.S. hit 200,000 recorded COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called it "a staggering number that’s hard to wrap your head around," adding that "behind every COVID-19 death is a family and community that will never again be the same. There's a devastating human toll to this pandemic — and we can't forget that."

But "our biology is working against us" when it comes to computing this new grim death toll, Sarah Elizabeth Richards reports at National Geographic. "Researchers say our brains aren't wired to make sense of big numbers."

Maybe it helps to break it down into smaller pieces. "The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days," The Associated Press notes. "It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama," being wiped out in seven months. "The tally means a U.S. death has happened every 1.5 minutes, on average, since the first official fatality in late February," Richards adds. "It means we have lost 1,450 plane loads full of people."

"If you think about it like that, assuming there are 138 seats in a classic 737, that would mean eight planes have crashed on U.S. soil every day," David Kessler, a Los Angeles-based grief specialist, tells National Geographic. "Can you even imagine that?"

Lots of people are finding it hard. That's partly because of everything else that's going on: Massive wildfires, hurricanes, civil unrest, a divisive election, and coping with life in a pandemic. "If you're already stressed out, the 200,000 statistic becomes just another thing," Princeton cognitive psychologist Elke Weber tells National Geographic. "If you think about people living in a war zone, the kind of thing that was once appalling becomes normal. Our brain neurons fire when something changes, but they stop after a while. If you're in a room with a bad smell, you eventually stop noticing it."

People can also become less compassionate as an amorphous tragedy grows too big to be personal, adds Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon. "Our feelings are very strong for one person in danger, but they don't scale up very well." To keep from getting numb, try to focus on the loss of individual people, not the politics or the fight over face masks, Kessler advises. "We're not talking about Juan's mother or Susan's brother." Read more at National Geographic. Peter Weber

