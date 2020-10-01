See More Speed Reads
2020 presidential debate
Chris Wallace blames Trump for trainwreck debate: 'He bears the primary responsibility'

4:41 p.m.

The first 2020 presidential debate was a "total mess," primarily because of President Trump, moderator Chris Wallace says.

Wallace spoke on Fox News on Thursday two days after moderating the first 2020 debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was widely considered a trainwreck and frequently went off the rails as Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and Wallace when it wasn't his turn to speak.

"The president was determined to try to butt in and throw Joe Biden off," Wallace said. "He bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday."

Wallace noted that Biden did some interrupting, as well, but "less than half" as much as Trump. By about 45 minutes into the debate, Wallace said he realized what "a total mess and disservice this was to the country," and he lamented that the more orderly discussion of the issues he had extensively prepared for didn't take place.

"I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake, and then frankly, the president put his foot in it," Wallace said. "And that was frustrating."

The organizers of the 2020 presidential debates on Wednesday announced they'd be considering changes as a result of Tuesday's chaos, and one that has been suggested is the ability for moderators to mute the candidate's microphones. Wallace, though, told Fox this would put moderators in a "tough spot" and might not help much, since if Trump's microphone had been cut on Tuesday, "the president still would have been disrupting and distracting Biden." Brendan Morrow

voting fights
Republicans are gaining more new voters than Democrats in states Biden really needs to win

5:44 p.m.
A protester carries a 'Register to Vote' sign
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Joe Biden may be winning the polling battle, but President Trump is winning the voter registration war.

National and swing state polls continue to give the Democratic nominee a slight advantage in the 2020 race, with leads in the critical states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina. But new voter registration in those states isn't looking so good for Biden, as more and more voters continue to register as Republicans than as Democrats, NBC News reports.

Trump won those four states in 2016, and they're also states where voters can register with a party, revealing how the parties are appealing to new voters. For example, while polls have pointed to Biden locking up Pennsylvania once again this year, and Democrats have overall registered more voters than Republicans in the state since 2016, recent registrations point the other direction. Pennsylvania gained 135,619 Republican voters between its June primary and the last week of September, while Democrats only gained 57,985.

In North Carolina, a state that typically leans Republican but has narrowly polled for Biden this year, Republicans added 83,785 voters between their presidential primary and the end of September, while Democrats added 38,137. Republicans also registered 31,139 more voters in Arizona than Democrats, and more than 100,000 more in Florida.

In all of these states, though, tens of thousands of voters did register without choosing a party. Given that Florida went to Trump by just 112,911 votes in 2016, those voters could easily make all the difference. Kathryn Krawczyk

another immigration crackdown
Trump administration sets refugee cap at its lowest level in history

4:42 p.m.
Migrants travel through Mexico.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S. will cap its refugee admissions at 15,000 in the next fiscal year, the Trump administration announced Friday. That's the lowest level since the 1980 Refugee Act created the cap.

President Trump has continually slashed the limit since he took office in 2017, setting it at 18,000 in 2020. It didn't even come close to reaching that limit when the 2020 fiscal year ended, only admitting 9,000 refugees as of Aug. 31. The State Department said Thursday it "anticipates receiving more than 300,000 new refugees and asylum claims in Fiscal Year 2021." Of that number, 15,000 would be accepted as refugees and the rest would enter the already-overflowing U.S. asylum process. The State Department justified the low number by claiming it was chosen to "prioritize the safety and well-being of Americans, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." Refugee admissions did slow dramatically during the pandemic.

Humanitarian groups have criticized the Trump administration for increasingly rejecting refugees. "This absurdly low number is based on nothing more than xenophobic political pandering, and it's no surprise that this all-time low comes during an election year," Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, told The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

on second thought
Biden campaign to launch in-person canvassing efforts in a 'huge reversal'

2:58 p.m.

In a reversal, former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign is set to begin in-person canvassing.

The Biden campaign will "dispatch several hundred newly trained volunteers to engage voters across Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania" this weekend and is expected to expand the effort into other battleground states, The Associated Press reports. The Biden campaign confirmed it's "expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we're in the final stretch."

The campaign previously held off on in-person canvassing efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Politico's Alex Thompson observed this was a "huge reversal." Biden's team had criticized President Trump's campaign for its in-person canvassing efforts, and a Democratic National Committee spokesperson in August slammed them for "risking the lives of their staff, the lives of voters, and risking becoming a super spreader organization during the middle of a pandemic."

Biden officials on numerous occasions had also downplayed the importance of in-person canvassing, with Biden national states director Jenn Ridder telling Politico in August, "Our response rates on phone calls and texts are much higher and people are not necessarily wanting someone to go up to their door right now."

Thompson notes that some of the safety measures announced by the Biden campaign "go beyond" what the Trump campaign has implemented. According to AP, in addition to providing volunteers with personal protective equipment, the Biden campaign will also check their temperatures and have them complete a symptom questionnaire, and the campaign will additionally text voters telling them to expect a knock on their door.

AP writes the reversal comes "amid growing concern" from Democrats who fear that by not conducting in-person canvassing when his opponent was, Biden has been allowing Trump to have a "significant advantage." Brendan Morrow

George Floyd
Police reportedly invited Border Patrol snipers to monitor George Floyd’s burial service

2:34 p.m.
George Floyd memorial service.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

George Floyd's death in the hands of Minneapolis police led to nationwide protests and pledges from some police to cut back on heavy-handed crowd control tactics. But that message didn't make it to Floyd's burial service, where local and federal law enforcement forces were prepared to use "deadly force" if they encountered civil unrest, documents obtained by Vice News reveal.

"As a horse-drawn carriage took Floyd's body to its final resting place" earlier this year in Pearland, Texas, "at least six 'sniper teams' were in place on rooftops and authorized to open fire if the situation spiraled out of control," Vice reports via planning records. Pearland officials also brought in U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to the city to monitor the situation. That included members of the tactical BORTAC unit equipped with "military-grade firepower," Vice writes.

The documents spell out the conditions under which certain types of officers could take action. "Officers in soft uniforms" were ready to monitor to "large, peacefully assembling" crowds, while BORTAC was "geared up ready to deploy" if "verbal aggressive language and empty water bottles" were seen. "Deadly force is authorized anytime," the planning records concluded. All of this was done in anticipation of tens of thousands of mourners showing up to the service, the records show. Just a few hundred arrived.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, said he and the family didn't know about the sniper teams and other oversight. Pearland police spokesperson contradicted the documents in saying the sniper teams were brought on in anticipation of "protests from Second Amendment groups or counter-protesters to those groups." Read more at Vice News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Snapchat says it has helped over a million people, largely under 30, register to vote

1:01 p.m.
The Snapchat app logo is displayed on an iPad on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Registering to vote is a snap, as a whole lot of young people have learned via Snapchat.

Snapchat has helped more than a million users, over 80 percent of whom are under the age of 30, register to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election, representatives for the company told NBC News and Axios on Thursday. More than half of the users who registered are first-time voters, Snapchat said. Additionally, roughly 65 percent are between the age of 18 and 24, The Hill reports.

While NBC notes this isn't as many as the 2.5 million users Facebook has helped register to vote, it's more than double the number of users Snapchat helped register for the 2018 midterms, per Axios. Snapchat says that nearly 60 percent of those it helped register for that election ultimately cast ballots. This year, Texas was reportedly the state where Snapchat saw the most registrations.

Additionally, NBC notes that "the recruitment of Generation Z and millennial voters could play a larger role in affecting the outcome in certain districts" and that the million Snapchat registrations "will almost certainly be a boon for Democrats." Brendan Morrow

'i'm tired of it'
Fox News' John Roberts angrily tells off the White House for its refusal to denounce white supremacy

12:55 p.m.

Fox News' John Roberts doesn't think the White House has been clear enough in its condemnation of white supremacy.

After President Trump's deflection of a request to condemn far-right extremist group the Proud Boys in Tuesday night's debate, reporters and lawmakers have been demanding a better answer from the White House. Roberts was among them on Thursday, asking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a statement on the matter and not exactly getting one.

Roberts was clearly not satisfied with this answer. Broadcasting later from the White House, Roberts questioned why Trump and his communications team wouldn't clearly say "'I denounce white supremacy. I've always denounced white supremacy.'"

And Roberts wasn't happy with criticism he received on Twitter for asking it either. "I don't care. Because it's a question that needs to be asked," Roberts said, getting visibly angry. "Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I'm tired of it," he finished.

But it wasn't long until McEnany fired back with some very personal criticism of her own. Kathryn Krawczyk

what happens next
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are about to max out their state unemployment benefits

11:45 a.m.

It's been nearly nine months since the coronavirus pandemic launched America into its steepest unemployment crisis in recent history. But another emergency could be around the corner if the federal government doesn't act.

Over the past few weeks, Americans who lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic have started to hit the maximum number of weeks their states will allow them to receive unemployment benefits. They've since been registering for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, a federal unemployment program meant to make up for expired state benefits.

New and continuing unemployment claims did fall in the past week, but 183,000 Americans filed for PEUC benefits in the week ending Sept. 12, Labor Department numbers out Thursday revealed. That's a steady jump from weeks before, and economists expect those new registration numbers will only continue to grow.

But the PEUC benefits won't last forever. They provide Americans with up to 13 weeks of benefits, and the program as a whole will expire at the end of 2020. Some states, including New York, have introduced extended benefits programs to cover those still unemployed after PUEC expires, but others, as well as the federal government, have nothing coming up after Dec. 31.

The federal government's other unemployment program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, extends 39 weeks of benefits to self-employed people and contractors who aren't eligible for state unemployment benefits. It covers about half of Americans receiving unemployment benefits right now, but it's also set to expire Dec. 31 unless Congress and President Trump agree on another pandemic stimulus package extending it. Kathryn Krawczyk

