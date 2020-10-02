H.R. McMaster says Trump is 'aiding and abetting' Putin's election interference efforts

-
H.R. McMaster says Trump is 'aiding and abetting' Putin's election interference efforts1:00 a.m.
-
Trump says he's tested positive for COVID-191:22 a.m.
-
Trump calls into Fox News, says he condemns the KKK, Proud Boys, and 'all white supremacists'12:07 a.m.
-
Melania Trump suggests she doesn't 'give a f--k about Christmas stuff and decorations' in secret recording12:03 a.m.
-
Trump, first lady awaiting test results after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirusOctober 1, 2020
-
Bipartisan talks continue as House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus measureOctober 1, 2020
-
Report: Top Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19October 1, 2020
-
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he believes Putin was behind his poisoningOctober 1, 2020
1:00 a.m.
1:22 a.m.
12:07 a.m.
Melania Trump suggests she doesn't 'give a f--k about Christmas stuff and decorations' in secret recording
12:03 a.m.
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020