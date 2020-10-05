Unofficial White House gift shop already selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin

It's the perfect gift for fans of President Trump who don't get bogged down by details: a commemorative "Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" coin.

The White House Gift Shop — which is not the official gift shop of the White House — has been selling its "Historic Moments in History" coins throughout Trump's first term, memorializing different events like Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump's doctors on Monday said the president is still contagious and not "out of the woods yet," but that's not stopping The White House Gift Shop from making the new COVID coin available for pre-order.

It will set buyers back $100, but shipping is free, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to medical centers in Pennsylvania, and the first 1,500 people to purchase a coin will receive a complimentary "presidential blue" face mask. The website's CEO, Anthony Giannini, says in the coin's description that he knew Trump would "find a way to knock out COVID in early rounds of this battle," and he is pleased to present this memento that shows "Trump's ascendance over and defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus." Catherine Garcia