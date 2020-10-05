In new video, Trump says he feels 'great' and could have left Walter Reed '2 days ago'

In a message filmed upon his return to the White House on Monday evening, President Trump says he "could have left" Walter Reed Military Medical Center "two days ago," and mused that it's possible he's now "immune" to the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted out two videos: one shows footage of Marine One delivering the president to the White House and the helicopter taking off as Trump salutes, all with dramatic music playing in the background. The second features Trump, whose doctors say is still contagious, speaking without a mask, giving a pep talk.

After thanking the staff at Walter Reed that took care of him, Trump says Americans cannot let the coronavirus "dominate" their lives, adding, "Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you're gonna beat it."

The president announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and he was hospitalized later that day. Trump said he "didn't feel so good," but quickly recovered and "could have left two days ago. I felt great, like better than I have in a long time." Trump went on to say that "as your leader," he had to stand "out in front. I led. Nobody's that a leader would not do what I did, and I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay."