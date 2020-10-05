Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House

President Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, three days after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Before Trump entered a waiting SUV, one reporter shouted at him, "Mr. President, do you think you're a super spreader?" Trump ignored him. The SUV drove Trump to Marine One, which was waiting to fly the president back to the White House. When he arrived, Trump walked up the stairs to the White House and promptly took off his mask.

Trump, 74, received aggressive treatment for his infection, with his doctors sharing that he was given an experimental drug cocktail as well as dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. On at least two occasions, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped, and he received supplemental oxygen.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted he was going to be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m., and stated that he was "feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." At least 209,9238 Americans have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia