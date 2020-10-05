See More Speed Reads
Trump leaves Walter Reed, heads back to White House

6:54 p.m.
Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed.
President Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, three days after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Before Trump entered a waiting SUV, one reporter shouted at him, "Mr. President, do you think you're a super spreader?" Trump ignored him. The SUV drove Trump to Marine One, which was waiting to fly the president back to the White House. When he arrived, Trump walked up the stairs to the White House and promptly took off his mask.

Trump, 74, received aggressive treatment for his infection, with his doctors sharing that he was given an experimental drug cocktail as well as dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. On at least two occasions, Trump's blood oxygen levels dropped, and he received supplemental oxygen.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted he was going to be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m., and stated that he was "feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." At least 209,9238 Americans have died of the virus. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Still contagious, Trump promptly removes mask when stepping back into the White House

7:33 p.m.

President Trump immediately removed his mask when he returned to the White House on Monday evening, after receiving treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Monday that Trump is still contagious.

After walking up steps on the South Portico, Trump took the mask off and stuffed it in his pocket. He stood there, staring out at the South Lawn and giving two thumbs up before saluting Marine One as it departed. Trump then walked in and out of the White House at least twice, with what appeared to be a White House photographer taking photos of his entrance.

Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, people infected with the coronavirus should separate themselves from others, not share personal household items, and wear masks that cover their nose and mouth when around others. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
White House residence staffers who caught coronavirus were reportedly told to keep it quiet

5:34 p.m.

White House residence staffers are reasonably worried about the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

While President Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, he's headed back to the White House on Monday evening. First lady Melania Trump never left.

But weeks before their diagnoses, two housekeepers at the White House also tested positive for COVID-19. And while they worked on a different floor than where the first family stays, they were told to use "discretion" and avoid talking about their illness, The New York Times reports.

Around 90 "ushers, butlers, housekeepers, valets, florists, engineers and cooks" make up the White House's permanent residence staff and usually stay on the job from president to president, The Washington Post details. "Discretion" is always a "key component" of their job, and "speaking out about anything, including working conditions, can be a cause for dismissal," the Post continues. But former staffers have come out to say they fear the first family hasn't worn masks around staffers, even in the residence's tight hallways. Kathryn Krawczyk

Debates
Trump is apparently planning on participating in the next presidential debate

5:29 p.m.

President Trump is planning in participating in the next presidential debate on Oct. 15, despite his COVID-19 diagnosis, his re-election campaign's communications director Tim Murtagh told CNN on Monday.

Trump said he's feeling well, and is scheduled to be discharged from Walter Reed hospital Monday evening, but there hasn't been any public medical advice suggesting that's a feasible goal yet, and Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said Monday that the "final deep sigh of relief" about his health probably won't come until next Monday, just a few days before Trump would have to travel to Miami for the debate.

The coronavirus will affect Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, as well. Both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) have recently tested negative for the coronavirus, but after an initial disagreement between the two sides, the debate commission will reportedly use a plexiglass barrier to separate the candidates, who will be seated 13 feet apart.

It sounds like Pence's camp isn't thrilled with the idea, Politico reports. Katie Miller, a Pence spokesperson who actually contracted the virus herself earlier this year, said if Harris "wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it." Tim O'Donnell

COVID in the White House
Two-thirds of Americans think Trump behaved irresponsibly after his coronavirus diagnosis

4:42 p.m.
President Trump.
A large majority of Americans don't trust the White House or President Trump right now.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, 63 percent of Americans say he acted irresponsibly when handling his risk of infecting the people around him, a CNN poll released Monday found. What's more, 69 percent of Americans say they only believe some of what the White House is saying about Trump's health — or none of it at all.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, and since then, several White House staffers, Republican senators, and other people who were around him tested positive as well. Trump also was criticized for leaving the hospital for a motorcade ride to wave to supporters, which likely put the Secret Service agents driving him at risk. Just a third of Americans said Trump behaved responsibly after his diagnosis, while a whopping 63 percent disagreed.

Since then, Trump's team has been evasive when it comes to the president's health, refusing to share details of his lung scans and even his last negative COVID-19 test. Only 12 percent of respondents said they believe almost all of what they've heard from the White House, while 28 percent say they believe none of it at all. And while Trump's team has suggested catching coronavirus gave him some kind of special insight into fighting the disease, 63 percent of respondents said they think it's unlikely Trump's infection will change how he's handling the pandemic.

CNN and SSRS surveyed 1,205 respondents via landline and cell phone from Oct. 2–4, with a 3.3. percentage point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Trump's doctor invoked HIPAA to avoid talking about his lung scans. Trump could've waived it.

3:59 p.m.

President Trump's doctor won't talk about his lung scans, and reporters think that can't be good.

On his fourth day in the hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis, Trump's oxygen levels dropped several times, though he was still expected to leave the hospital that evening, Trump's doctor Sean Conley said Monday. But when Conley was asked what CT scans of Trump's lungs revealed, he shut down, citing HIPAA privacy regulations.

HIPAA would prevent Conley from getting into detail about Trump's lung scans, but it also probably would've stopped him from disclosing Trump's oxygen levels , and that he determined Trump was not "entirely out of the woods yet." Trump was also completely at liberty to revoke those protections and let Conley fully inform the public about his condition. CBS News' Kathryn Watson guessed Trump's refusal to do so meant Trump's CT scans held bad news.

Conley also refused to disclose when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, though he didn't mention privacy and instead claimed he "didn't want to go backwards" — something contact tracing relies on. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Trump doctor repeatedly evades questions on the last time president tested negative for coronavirus

3:46 p.m.

President Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley was evasive when asked multiple times on Monday about the last time Trump tested negative for the coronavirus before his diagnosis last week.

Conley addressed reporters Monday afternoon outside Walter Reed hospital, where Trump has been receiving treatment for COVID-19, a few hours before the president's scheduled discharge. The question about Trump's testing history was asked repeatedly, but Conley dodged, offering no detail and simply saying, "I don't want to go backwards."

Reporters were searching for the answer because it's still unclear when and where Trump first contracted the virus, as well as who else may have been exposed in light of a growing list of positive tests connected to the White House. Conley did say contact tracing was underway, but that doesn't fall under his jurisdiction. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says he'll be discharged shortly, tells people not to fear coronavirus

2:59 p.m.

President Trump is apparently headed home after his bout with COVID-19 landed him in the hospital for multiple days.

Trump tweeted about his upcoming discharge, which he said will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday. He also said he feels well — indeed, as well as he has in 20 years — after his treatment, urging people not to fear the coronavirus or "let it dominate your life" thanks to medical advancements throughout the pandemic.

Questions remain about how severe Trump's infection was, especially after it was revealed he needed supplemental oxygen and received treatments generally reserved for more serious cases, and CNN's Dana Bash reported earlier Monday that while Trump was itching to leave Walter Reed, he was warned against doing so too soon.

But it looks like the president may have won out, and his latest announcement is in line with the optimistic outlook he displayed publicly throughout the week, echoing his previous claims suggesting the threat of the virus is overstated. Tim O'Donnell

