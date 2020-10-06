Michelle Obama deems Trump 'racist' who 'lied to us' about coronavirus dangers in final video for Biden

Former first lady Michelle Obama isn't mincing her words in criticizing President Trump even after a few tumultuous days at the White House.

Obama released a 24-minute video advocating for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday, calling it her "closing argument" for the campaign. Obama almost didn't "go public" with this message after Trump and other White House officials contracted coronavirus, she tweeted, but ultimately concluded "the drama of the past few days has only emphasized what's at stake in this election."

While Obama's video didn't mention Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, she did deem him "missing in action" throughout the coronavirus crisis. Trump is a man who "knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear," Obama said. Trump's failure is apparent if we just "look around the world," as countries with "the same kind of resources to contain" the virus did so because they didn't have to "contend with" Trump, she added.

Trump didn't call for unity during this "greatest crisis of our lifetimes," Obama continued, and instead spent it "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs" and "whipping up violence and intimidation." But even though Trump's words are "patently false," "morally wrong," and even "racist," they still could win him the election if Americans don't "vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it," Obama concluded.

Watch Obama's video below. Kathryn Krawczyk