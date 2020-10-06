See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Edit

At least 1 of Trump's military aides tasked with carrying the nuclear 'football' reportedly has coronavirus

11:59 a.m.

President Trump's military aides have a big job. At least one of them also has coronavirus.

At least one of the president's five military aides tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, after Trump himself tested positive, CNN first reported and Bloomberg confirmed. The aides, each representing one branch of the U.S. military, stay close to Trump at all times, and carry his emergency briefcase known as the "nuclear football."

The aide is among 11 people who work close to Trump who have contracted COVID-19 or are isolating after potential exposure. Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday despite still being contagious with the virus, and as video of his arrival showed, isn't wearing a mask around others. Trump's health and security teams have since acquired "a supply of medical gowns, goggles and respirator masks" to use if they have to be close to him, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

police shootings
Edit

Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of 31-year-old Black man

12:20 p.m.
Protest following shooting of Jonathan Price.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Shaun Lucas, a police officer in Wolf City, Texas, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man, CNN reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight Saturday evening and attempted to detain Price, who civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said was attempting to break up a domestic dispute in which another man was being "aggressive toward a woman." When Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away" Lucas used his taser and then fired his gun, the department said. Price later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation has since determined Lucas' "actions were not (objectively) reasonable," the Texas DPS said in a statement. Subsequently, Texas Rangers booked Lucas into the Hunt County.

Price's death comes on the heels of other incidents in which police officers killed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks. Their deaths have sparked protests against police brutality across the country. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

the 2020 countdown
Edit

Michelle Obama deems Trump 'racist' who 'lied to us' about coronavirus dangers in final video for Biden

11:19 a.m.

Former first lady Michelle Obama isn't mincing her words in criticizing President Trump even after a few tumultuous days at the White House.

Obama released a 24-minute video advocating for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday, calling it her "closing argument" for the campaign. Obama almost didn't "go public" with this message after Trump and other White House officials contracted coronavirus, she tweeted, but ultimately concluded "the drama of the past few days has only emphasized what's at stake in this election."

While Obama's video didn't mention Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, she did deem him "missing in action" throughout the coronavirus crisis. Trump is a man who "knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear," Obama said. Trump's failure is apparent if we just "look around the world," as countries with "the same kind of resources to contain" the virus did so because they didn't have to "contend with" Trump, she added.

Trump didn't call for unity during this "greatest crisis of our lifetimes," Obama continued, and instead spent it "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs" and "whipping up violence and intimidation." But even though Trump's words are "patently false," "morally wrong," and even "racist," they still could win him the election if Americans don't "vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it," Obama concluded.

Watch Obama's video below. Kathryn Krawczyk

on the rise
Edit

The coronavirus pandemic has increased global trust in science, study suggests

11:18 a.m.
Coronavirus research.
Hagen Hopkins - Pool/Getty Images

Over the last three years, 3M's "State of Science" report found that global skepticism of science was increasing — from 29 percent in 2018 to 32 percent in 2019 to 37 percent in 2020. But a more recent survey taken after the coronavirus pandemic began suggests that trend may be reversing.

In the post-pandemic survey, science skepticism dropped back to 28 percent, while trust in science increased to 89 percent, the highest since the study began. And, more specifically, the number of people who only believe in science that aligns with their personal beliefs is down six points since 2019.

The change is seemingly linked to COVID-19, which has increased the presence of science in people's lives. Since the 2018 survey, the number of people who agreed that science is very important to their everyday life increased 12 points to 54 percent in the most recent survey, and the same number of people said they are more likely to advocate for science because of the pandemic. Before, 3M notes, that number was 20 percent.

The post-pandemic survey was conducted among 1,000 adults in Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level overall was 0.94 percentage points, with a 3.1 percent margin of error for each individual country. Read more at 3M. Tim O'Donnell

'flat circle'
Edit

Trump is once again comparing COVID-19 to the flu

9:47 a.m.

The morning after he was discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was treated for COVID-19, President Trump tweeted that "we have learned to live" with the approaching flu season, "just like we are learning to live with" the coronavirus, claiming that the flu is actually a greater risk for "most populations."

It's a case Trump has made frequently since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, but one that had seemingly taken a back seat more recently as COVID-19 fatalities crossed the six-figure threshold. Now it seems that Trump's own bout with the virus, which may not be done, has him circling back to the questionable argument.

The president's latest comments were off the mark, statistically. Influenzas are indeed serious viruses, but there haven't been 100,000 flu deaths in the United States since the 1968 pandemic, and more people have died this year from the coronavirus than the last five flu seasons combined. Tim O'Donnell

supermassive discovery
Edit

3 scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics for black hole discoveries

9:24 a.m.

Three scientists will share this year's Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries about one of the most mysterious objects in our universe.

British scientist Roger Penrose was awarded one half of the prize for discovering how black holes back up Einstein's theory of relativity, the Nobel Committee announced Tuesday. German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez meanwhile received the other half for finding a supermassive black hole was at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Penrose's work fed into Genzel and Ghez's, as he used math to prove black holes could actually exist based on the theory of relativity. He was a longtime collaborator with Stephen Hawking, with whom he worked to "merge Einstein's theory of relativity with quantum theory to suggest that space and time would begin with the Big Bang and end in black holes," CNN writes. Nobel prizes can't be awarded posthumously, but analyst David Pendlebury noted to CNN that Hawking's work was mentioned in both Penrose and Genzel and Ghez' work.

Ghez is meanwhile the fourth woman to ever receive the Nobel prize in Physics, telling The Associated Press that "I hope I can inspire other young women into the field. It's a field that has so many pleasures. And if you're passionate about the science, there's so much that can be done." Kathryn Krawczyk

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Late night hosts have mixed feelings about Trump's early, COVID-laden White House homecoming

7:51 a.m.

"The big news today is that President Trump has been released from Walter Reed hospital," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The good news, it's safe for the president to return home, mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus. When she heard he was coming home, Melania immediately checked herself into Walter Reed." On Sunday, Trump also left the hospital for a short joy ride to wave at fans, he added. "Yeah, the Secret Service had to take Trump around after 50 Uber XL drivers were like, 'Hell no!'"

The Late Show took the Uber idea to some dark places.

"Even worse, at the end of the ride, Trump only gave his driver three stars," James Corden joked at The Late Late Show. "It means that guy can't drive a Luxe anymore." On Monday night, "Trump was officially released from the hospital, and as soon as he got to the White House, he took off his mask and struck a pose," he added. "When you watch that, it does look like the drama of the moment really took Trump's breath away. Oh, that's probably the coronavirus. ... He held that salute for a full 23 seconds — or one second for every person that he's infected with COVID."

"There he is, immediately taking off his mask, saluting the Marines and, I'm gonna say, camera crew filming this campaign ad," Stephen Colbert added at The Late Show. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone he's about to infect." Seriously, he said, "the Trump administration is now the hot zone. Coming this fall from Aaron Sorkin, The Infest Wing."

"I mean, can we just assume everybody in the White House has coronavirus at this point?" Seth Meyers asked at Late Night. "It's like Game of Thrones, except we'd be happy if it ended with Bran in change."

Yes, "it turns out while you've spent the last seven months hugging your grandma through a giant condom, Trump and his friends are having no-mask cocktail receptions indoors, where the guest of honor is COVID-19 — and now at least 30 people in Trump's circle have tested positive for COVID-19," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And look, I know some people are saying that this was karma catching up to Trump, but guys, a massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it's consequences." Watch below. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden opens up dominant 16-point national lead in new CNN poll

7:01 a.m.
Joe Biden
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a lead of 16 percentage points over President Trump nationwide in a CNN/SSRS poll of likely voters released Tuesday morning. Biden's lead, 57 percent to 41 percent, is an increase from previous polls, but since this is CNN's first national poll of likely voters this election, companions aren't exact. The poll was conducted Oct. 1-4, after the first presidential debate and mostly after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was made public.

Other national and state polls have also registered an uptick in support for Biden since the debate. His lead in the RealClearPolitics average has grown to 8.5 points, 50.7 percent to 42.2 percent for Trump, and 8.2 points in the FIveThirtyEight national average, 51 percent to 42.7 percent; FiveThirtyEight also current gives Biden 81 in 100 odds of winning the Electoral College.

Biden beats Trump on every issue in the CNN/SSRS poll, including handling of the economy, though only by a narrow 2 points. Biden's favorability rating has risen to 52 percent, versus 39 parent for Trump, but "the president's core supporters remain as supportive of him as they have been, if not more," CNN reports. "Trump does not appear to have made any gains among the groups his campaign needs to attract in order to dent Biden's longstanding lead."

While 86 percent of Americans said the loser of the race has an obligation to concede once the results are certified, only 78 percent of Trump supporters agreed, down 5 points from August, and 58 percent of all voters said they don't expect Trump to accept the results and concede, versus 71 percent who predicted Biden would do so.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,001 likely voters via landline and its margin of sampling error is ± 3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.