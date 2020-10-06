At least 1 of Trump's military aides tasked with carrying the nuclear 'football' reportedly has coronavirus

President Trump's military aides have a big job. At least one of them also has coronavirus.

At least one of the president's five military aides tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, after Trump himself tested positive, CNN first reported and Bloomberg confirmed. The aides, each representing one branch of the U.S. military, stay close to Trump at all times, and carry his emergency briefcase known as the "nuclear football."

This is accurate. There are always 5 POTUS milaides, one from each service. One task they perform: carry "the football." They also handle the phones for the president, do advance for trips, many other tasks. They're all active duty.

The VP has a separate set of military aides. https://t.co/JxhY7ok8uj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

The aide is among 11 people who work close to Trump who have contracted COVID-19 or are isolating after potential exposure. Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday despite still being contagious with the virus, and as video of his arrival showed, isn't wearing a mask around others. Trump's health and security teams have since acquired "a supply of medical gowns, goggles and respirator masks" to use if they have to be close to him, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk