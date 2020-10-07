See More Speed Reads
full scotus ahead
Edit

A growing number of voters say Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed

1:18 p.m.

America is changing its mind about Amy Coney Barrett just as the Senate is changing its priorities to confirm her.

Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court has become one of the most contentious in history, as it comes just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. But while just 37 percent of Americans said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett two weeks ago, many have since changed their mind, a Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found.

When asked on Sept. 26, an earlier Politico/Morning Consult poll found 34 percent of voters said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett. Another 37 percent said she should not be confirmed, while 29 percent had no opinion. The undecided crowd shrank in a poll taken Oct. 2–4, to 23 percent, and most have gone in favor of confirming Barrett. Nearly half — 46 percent — of voters now support voting to confirm her, while 31 percent say the Senate should vote no. Gains in support for confirmation came from Democrats, independents, and Republicans.

Democrats have used Republicans' refusal to hold hearings for former President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland nine months before the 2016 election as evidence to hold up Barrett's nomination this time around. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claimed at the time the next justice should be chosen by whoever won the presidential election, but has changed his logic this time around.

Politico and Morning Consult surveyed around 2,000 voters for each of the polls, with a margin of error of around 2 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump 'symptom-free for over 24 hours' and has produced coronavirus antibodies, doctor says

2:16 p.m.
Dr. Sean Conley.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's doctor has released an oddly informal update on his health.

Just a day and a half after leaving the hospital, Trump is displaying no symptoms of coronavirus, and hasn't for the past 24 hours, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Wednesday release. Trump apparently said "I feel great!" this morning, has normal vital signs, and has not used supplemental oxygen since his release from the hospital. In addition, Trump has produced detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies — something that was undetectable when he first tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

As previous releases from the White House have noted, Trump's doctor has released only the information Trump has allowed him to, meaning there may be more details of his medical status left unpublicized. The note makes no mention of what drugs Trump may be taking, or if he stopped taking medication altogether. Trump's medical team still has not answered when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

White House medical team reportedly links Trump's infection to Barrett event

12:18 p.m.
Amy Coney Barrett is nominated to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly believed to have picked up COVID-19 at the nomination event for Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump, along with dozens of West Wing staffers, Republican senators, and outsiders, gathered in the Rose Garden on Saturday, Sept. 26, for Barrett's formal nomination to the Supreme Court. Many lawmakers later gathered with Barrett inside the White House. White House medical staff have since traced that event to the arrival of COVID-19 in the White House, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

The White House claims Trump didn't test positive for COVID-19 until Oct. 2, the Friday after the Barrett event. But it won't say when Trump last tested negative for the virus, raising questions of whether he was actually tested regularly, and just when he actually became infectious with the disease. Trump went on to fly on Air Force One later Saturday, which is the last time New York Times reporter Michael Shear was near him, and where Shear believes he may have contracted the virus. Trump also attended a Gold Star Family event on Sunday, Sept. 27, debated Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and then traveled to campaign events in Minnesota and New Jersey. The White House seemingly hasn't been contact tracing people possibly exposed to the virus at these events.

Trump aide Hope Hicks was the first in the West Wing to test positive for COVID-19 last week, at least according to the White House. Trump reportedly showed symptoms of the virus before testing positive Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

court battles
Edit

Trump's legal team loses yet another effort to conceal his tax records

11:28 a.m.
trump sad
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Trump must turn his tax records over to Manhattan prosecutors, The Associated Press reports.

The latest update in the lengthy court battle comes from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which upheld a previous ruling that will allow Trump's legal team to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled in July that sitting presidents are not immune from state prosecution, and that subpoenas in such investigations can be enforced. Even so, Trump's lawyers argued that New York's subpoena for his tax returns was too broad and amounted to political harassment, reports The New York Times. The argument was unanimously rejected on Wednesday.

New York investigators are seeking Trump's tax information as part of a probe into the Trump Organization, investigating possible insurance and criminal tax fraud, falsification of business records, and a potential scheme to defraud, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance suggested last month. The probe also focuses on hush-money payments made to two women who say they had affairs with Trump. Trump's legal team has lost several efforts to keep the documents out of investigators' hands, on one occasion trying to sneak Trump's "total immunity" argument "through a back door," as one judge put it.

Even though multiple attempts to block the subpoena have failed (courts have rejected the president's legal arguments five times, per the Times), Trump is expected to keep fighting. A Times investigation revealed years of Trump's tax information, but he still won't hand over documents that could prove or disprove the reporting. Since the investigation and future rulings are expected to stretch beyond the November election, by the time it reaches the Supreme Court again, the bench could once again have nine justices if Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. Summer Meza

COVID in the White House
Edit

The Trump campaign is reportedly back to planning rallies

11:15 a.m.
President Trump at a rally.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly ready to get back on the campaign trail despite carrying a deadly virus that's still ravaging the U.S.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week after months of flouting virus prevention practices by refusing to wear a mask and holding large, sometimes indoor rallies. Trump got back to his maskless behavior immediately upon returning from the hospital on Monday, and as of Wednesday, is planning massive campaign events once again, The Washington Post reports.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he'd be at the second presidential debate next week; He may have already had the virus when he attended last week's faceoff with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump is also looking to get back to more traditional — and more risky — campaign events, several people familiar with his thinking tell the Post. "Advisers are already planning campaign events with large crowds, including bus tours, airport hangar rallies, speeches at local centers and more," the Post writes. A Republican official said Trump is expected to close those events with a message inspired by his coronavirus diagnosis: "You can beat this. It shouldn't stop your life."

Trump has been conveying a similar message since he contracted the coronavirus, though it didn't quite get to the more than 210,000 Americans who have already died of it. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump is returning to work in the Oval Office

10:24 a.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After one whole day confined to the White House residence, Trump will be free to emerge Wednesday.

Trump returned from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized for three days. Despite still being contagious with the virus, Trump is expected to work from the Oval Office on Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said. His "schedule right now is fluid, we're looking at his prognosis," Meadows said, but if Trump does go in, "we've got safety protocols there."

Immediately upon his return from the hospital, Trump removed his face mask that was cutting the risk of him spreading the coronavirus to the rest of his staff and marched back into the White House. Several White House aides and workers have tested positive for the virus since Trump's return. But they'll still be welcome to work with him in the Oval Office — though they'll be wearing gowns, gloves, masks, and eye protection, Meadows said. There's no word on what protection Trump will be wearing. Kathryn Krawczyk

COVID in the White House
Edit

The White House won't say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, admits he wasn't tested daily

9:49 a.m.

Of all the questions about President Trump's COVID-19 case that the White House won't answer, one of the biggest is when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus. White House physician Sean Conley repeatedly dodged that question Monday, a day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she wouldn't answer it.

"It's a simple one to answer, or at least it should be," BBC News reporter Anthony Zurcher noted. "By not answering it, there's a suggestion that the official story may not be accurate. The official line from the White House is that the president began to feel ill on Thursday evening, tested positive and then announced his results in that late-night tweet."

The refusal to answer the question raises some key questions, Vox adds. "Was Trump banking that if he got coronavirus, his symptoms would be mild enough to allow him to continue campaigning — even if he exposed other people along the way? Or, for whatever reason, was he just not being tested nearly as much as McEnany said he was?" White House officials conceded Tuesday that "there had been an impression created that Mr. Trump was getting tested every day," but really he was just tested "regularly," The New York Times reports. Two sources confirmed "the president himself was not tested every day."

Knowing when Trump last tested negative would give people trying to contain the growing White House-linked outbreak a tighter window of when the president was infected, and whom he might have infected since then. "Medical experts think the speed at which Trump's health deteriorated on Friday — just hours after his reported diagnoses — could indicate that the president may have contracted the virus much earlier," Zurcher said. One of those medical experts, George Washington University cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, laid out the stakes on CNN Tuesday night.

The White House doesn't seem interested in learning if Trump, or anyone else, is Patient Zero in the outbreak. Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump still seemingly struggling to breathe after hospital return, White House aides say

9:36 a.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump isn't the picture of health he's making himself out to be, White House aides tell The New York Times.

After returning from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday after his COVID-19 diagnosis and three-day stay, Trump removed his face mask defiantly before entering the White House. Aides say it was supposed to be Trump's display of strength after his hospital visit, even though it put everyone around him at risk because he was still contagious with the virus. "But they also wondered if the face covering was making it harder for the president to breathe," the Times reports. The next day, aides said Trump's voice was stronger than it had been the night before, "but at times he still sounded as if he was trying to catch air," the Times writes.

Aides, including White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah, publicly said they were "comfortable working here" as more and more White House workers tested positive for the virus. They brought in masks, gloves, and eye protection for anyone planning to work closely with Trump, including in the Oval Office. "But many saw the situation as spiraling out of control" as the pandemic Trump brushed off "seemed to have locked its grip on the White House," the Times writes. And as polls continued to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden triumphing over Trump, aides were reportedly "worried that they were living through the final days of the Trump administration." Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.