coronavirus relief
Trump spikes coronavirus relief talks until 'after the election'

3:18 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday announced he's rejecting congressional Democrats' latest coronavirus relief bill package, but went a step further than usual this time by apparently telling his negotiating team, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to halt talks "until after the election."

Trump's issue with the Democrats' proposal was that it was, in his view, asking for funding to cover matters "in no way related to COVID-19."

Mnuchin was reportedly scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for more talks Tuesday, but it sounds like that won't end up happening.

If the White House follows through on the declaration, the efforts will be placed on hold until at least Nov. 3. After that, the president promised Congress a "major" relief bill. In the meantime, Trump said he wants the Republican-led Senate to focus on confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's announcement calling off stimulus talks sends stock market plunging

3:29 p.m.

President Trump's update on coronavirus stimulus talks didn't seem to have the effect he was hoping for.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted to announce he was rejecting Democrats' coronavirus stimulus package and calling off talks on the subject until after Election Day. But despite claiming the "economy is doing well," Trump's announcement had the opposite effect on the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average immediately plunged more than 300 points upon Trump's tweet, the S&P 500 fell 40 points to a session low, and the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 150 points. All three of the indexes continued to fall ahead of the market's Tuesday closure.

So much for Trump's tweet declaring "the stock market is at record levels." Kathryn Krawczyk

Surgeon general reportedly cited for violating Hawaii's coronavirus policies

2:54 p.m.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams went to Hawaii to aid in its coronavirus response — and reportedly ended up violating the state's coronavirus policies himself.

According to a police citation dated Aug. 23, Adams was spotted in Kualoa Regional Park, which was closed amid the pandemic, Axios reports. Adams told the officer he was there to work with the governor, but was still issued a citation and has a court date set for Oct. 21.

Adams was seen "with two other males standing, looking at the view taking pictures," the citation said. He put on his mask once he started to walk back to his car. When the officer confronted Adams, he said he didn't know the park was closed, per the citation. But Adams joined Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell just two days later when he announced Honolulu's parks, beaches, and trails had been and would remain closed.

Adams is among tens of thousands of Honolulu residents who have recently faced citations for violating pandemic rules, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Violators face up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Hundreds of cases have been dismissed, but Adams' is still listed as active on the court system's website, Axios reports.

Axios also notes Adams' violation "is very minor," even in comparison to instances where Trump administration officials have violated coronavirus safety protocols. Kathryn Krawczyk

Susan Collins trails Democratic challenger by just 1 point, new Maine poll shows

2:07 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) just had one of her best external polls in a while, as she finds herself mired in a tight re-election race against her Democratic challenger, Maine's House Speaker Sarah Gideon.

The poll, conducted by the Portland, Maine-based Digital Research Insights for The Bangor Daily News, found Collins trailing Gideon by just one point, a boost following a series of polls in which Gideon led by several points. The previous BDN poll in August, for example, showed Collins trailing by five points.

Collins' race is crucial for Republicans, who are looking to hold on to the majority in the upper chamber.

The poll surveyed 500 registered voters between Sep. 25 and Oct. 4. The margin of error was 4.4 percentage points. Read more at The Bangor Daily News. Tim O'Donnell

All but 1 of the Joint Chiefs are quarantining after exposure to coronavirus at a meeting

1:56 p.m.
Gen. Mark Milley.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to coronavirus at a meeting.

The military leaders, including Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, were potentially exposed to coronavirus via Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard. Only Marine Corps. Commandant Gen. David Berger won't be isolating, as he tested negative for the virus multiple times last week.

Ray is the Coast Guard's No. 2 commandant and was "at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a Tuesday statement. All of the joint chiefs and other close contacts at the meeting tested negative for the virus, but will remain isolated for further testing, Hoffman added.

As The New York Times reports, Milley and other senior Pentagon officials have been repeatedly tested since they attended a White House event with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Sept. 27. The president and first lady reported testing positive for the virus later that week. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hurricane Delta hits Category 4 as it heads for Yucatan, Gulf Coast

1:13 p.m.

Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthened to become a Category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon, with winds measuring 130 miles per hour as it heads toward Mexico and the Gulf Coast.

Delta is expected to hit Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday morning, bringing "extremely dangerous storm surge" as early as Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center warned. Heavy rainfall, leading to potential flash flooding and mudslides, could hit the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, and the northern Yucatan.

Delta will then likely curve away from Mexico and toward Louisiana, picking up strength as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. Ahead of Delta's arrival in the U.S., heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern U.S. And when Delta arrives on Friday, it could bring "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds," especially along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, per the NHC.

Cancun and other parts of the Yucatan were already dealing with soaking rains from Tropical Storm Gamma on Tuesday as Mexico evacuated tourists and residents to inland shelters, The Associated Press reports. Delta comes at the end of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, which used up the World Meteorological Organization's alphabetical storm names for only the second time in history. Kathryn Krawczyk

White House doctor says Trump is reporting 'no symptoms' after discharge

1:05 p.m.

In the most recent update on President Trump's health, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Tuesday said Trump has not reported any coronavirus symptoms the morning after his discharge from Walter Reed hospital.

The president, Conley said, "continues to do extremely well" after a "restful" night back at the White House, and his vital signs and physical exam "remain stable."

Conley has been subject to criticism throughout Trump's bout with the virus, especially after he acknowledged deliberately leaving out concerning details about the president's oxygen levels last week because he was trying to reflect the "upbeat" attitude displayed by the White House. He then was evasive when responding to questions from reporters about Trump's treatment Monday afternoon.

So, the latest report likely won't allay skepticism about Trump's condition, which Conley himself has said will be monitored very closely until at least next week. By that point, he has said, if Trump has continued to progress, "we will all take that final deep sigh of relief." Tim O'Donnell

Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of 31-year-old Black man

12:20 p.m.
Protest following shooting of Jonathan Price.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Shaun Lucas, a police officer in Wolfe City, Texas, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man, CNN reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight Saturday evening and attempted to detain Price, who civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said was attempting to break up a domestic dispute in which another man was being "aggressive toward a woman." When Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away" Lucas used his taser and then fired his gun, the department said. Price later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation has since determined Lucas' "actions were not (objectively) reasonable," the Texas DPS said in a statement. Subsequently, Texas Rangers booked Lucas into the Hunt County Jail.

Price's death comes on the heels of other high-profile incidents in which police officers killed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks. Their deaths have sparked protests against police brutality across the country. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

