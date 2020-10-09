Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on Saturday

-
Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on Saturday4:54 p.m.
-
Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate5:42 p.m.
-
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 915:29 p.m.
-
Fauci says 'we had a superspreader event in the White House'4:39 p.m.
-
Trump drops f-bomb, pulls 180 on coronavirus stimulus in rambling Rush Limbaugh interview3:01 p.m.
-
Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the election2:26 p.m.
-
Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign1:28 p.m.
-
Trump to receive medical evaluation from Fox News contributor on Tucker Carlson's show12:58 p.m.
4:54 p.m.
5:42 p.m.
5:29 p.m.
4:39 p.m.
3:01 p.m.
Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the election
2:26 p.m.
Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign
1:28 p.m.
12:58 p.m.