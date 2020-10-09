See More Speed Reads
that seems safe
Edit

Trump will host 100s of people at the White House on Saturday

4:54 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump isn't letting a deadly and highly contagious disease stop him from having a good time.

Trump is scheduled to host hundreds of guests on the South Lawn of the White House for a "law and order" event on Saturday, The New York Times and ABC News report. That wouldn't be anything too unusual if the president hadn't been in the hospital with COVID-19 less than a week ago after possibly picking up the virus at another large event.

This time around, Trump will reportedly stay far away from the crowds and deliver "remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order" from the balcony over the South Lawn, ABC News reports via a source and an invitation to the event. It'll be held in conjunction with Candace Owens' group Blexit, which urges Black Americans to leave the Democratic party and support Trump. And judging by the maskless crowds at recent White House events, it may put attendees at risk.

Trump first revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, several days after leading Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination in the Rose Garden. Several attendees later tested positive as well, leading White House medical staff to reportedly conclude that was the source of the outbreak. Trump had reportedly been considering holding a rally this weekend, but instead will save his first one post-coronavirus for Monday night. Kathryn Krawczyk

supreme court uproar
Edit

Amy Coney Barrett didn't disclose 2 talks with anti-abortion groups to the Senate

5:42 p.m.
Amy Coney Barrett.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

CNN has found another controversial event Amy Coney Barrett didn't inform the Senate about.

After her nomination to the Supreme Court, the Senate asked Barrett to list every talk she had given, as well as provide a transcript of the event. But she failed to mention speaking at two events held by right-to-life student groups at the University of Notre Dame, CNN reports.

Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame, as well as a circuit court judge. She delivered one lecture and one seminar for anti-abortion groups back in 2013, both in her capacity as a professor, CNN reports via social media ads and a faculty newsletter describing the events. The seminar was given "on changes to law and life for women after Roe v. Wade," as part of a series on "issues related to human life and dignity." Notre Dame's Right to Life club and constitutional studies minor co-sponsored the event. The lecture was also about Roe, put on by the Jus Vitae club devoted to the "right to life."

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats questioned why Barrett didn't disclose an anti-abortion ad she'd signed onto in 2006 that called for the Roe decision to be overturned. Democrats have opposed Barrett's nomination not only because it came just weeks before Election Day, but also because Barrett has a conservative judicial outlook and has been tied to anti-abortion groups. Kathryn Krawczyk

farewell to the chairman of the board
Edit

Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

5:29 p.m.
Whitey Ford.
AP Photo/Preston Stroup

Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who led the New York Yankees to six World Series titles and 11 American League pennants in his 16-year career, has died at the age of 91, the Yankees announced on Friday. A cause of death was not given.

A 10-time all-star and the winner of the 1961 Cy Young Award, Ford won more games as a Yankee than any other pitcher, compiling a career record of 236-106 and a .690 winning percentage — the best of any pitcher with at least 300 career decisions. Ford was also an eight-time Game One starter in the World Series, and holds World Series records for wins (10), starts (22), strikeouts (94), and innings pitched (146).

In his autobiography, Ford, a native New Yorker, wrote that his 1974 Hall of Fame election was not "anything I imagined was possible or anything I dared dream about when I was a kid growing up on the sidewalks of New York… I never really thought I would make it as a kid because I always was too small."

Ford is the latest baseball legend to pass away in 2020, following the deaths of Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, and Bob Gibson. Jacob Lambert

'the data speak for themselves'
Edit

Fauci says 'we had a superspreader event in the White House'

4:39 p.m.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washin
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 following a "superspreader event," Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to CBS News Radio on Friday and again stressed that "everybody should wear a mask, literally universally" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But after Trump and numerous people in his orbit recently tested positive for COVID-19, CBS' Steven Portnoy asked Fauci "what did we learn about the efficacy" of the White House's strategy of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by conducting testing for those around the president but not requiring aides to wear masks. The recent White House outbreak, Fauci suggested, says all one needs to know about that.

"The data speak for themselves," Fauci said. "We had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves."

Facui was referring to the White House's recent Rose Garden event at which Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In the days since, numerous attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah,) and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Others who were in attendance, including Vice President Mike Pence, have tested negative.

The comments from Fauci come after Bloomberg News reported that White House medical staff "traced the White House cases to" the Barrett event. The same day that Fauci made these comments, The New York Times reported that Trump is planning to "host hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday." Brendan Morrow

well that was something
Edit

Trump drops f-bomb, pulls 180 on coronavirus stimulus in rambling Rush Limbaugh interview

3:01 p.m.

Rush Limbaugh tried to make up for the fact that President Trump shouldn't be out in public right now by holding him a "radio rally" on Friday. Guided in with sounds of a make-believe crowd, Trump spent two hours answering softball questions and receiving heaps of praise from the right-wing radio host, all while levying threats against other countries and changing his mind about a COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Just on Tuesday, Trump called off talks on another round of COVID-19 relief funding until after the election. But he pulled a total 180 on Friday, announcing talks with Democrats were back on. "I am going on the exact opposite now," Trump insisted on Limbaugh's show. "I would like to see a bigger stimulus package than either Democrats or Republicans are offering."

Trump also attacked Black Lives Matter, claiming it's "a racist term" and "a very bad term for Blacks." And in reference to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump asserted "The Black community gets it. They don't dig him."

Trump went on to drop an explicit threat against Iran, insisting "if you f--k around with us ... we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before." Kathryn Krawczyk

slow the spread
Edit

Twitter announces new efforts to 'reduce the visibility of misleading information' before the election

2:26 p.m.
In this photo illustration, The Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile device as the company announced it's initial public offering and debut on the New York Stock Exchange on November 7, 2013 in London, England.
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Twitter has announced new efforts to slow the spread of misinformation on its platform.

In a blog post on Friday, the company revealed changes it will make to "encourage more thoughtful consideration before tweets are amplified." For one, Twitter said that through at least the week of the election, it will be encouraging users to quote tweet posts rather than simply retweet them by bringing up the quote tweet composer when users hit the retweet button; retweets will still be possible if users don't write in the quote tweet composer, though.

Additionally, Twitter said that users who try to retweet posts that have received a label for containing misleading information will soon "see a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it," and there will also be "additional warnings and restrictions" applied to certain tweets with misleading information labels, including from political figures.

"People must tap through a warning to see these tweets, and then will only be able to quote tweet; likes, retweets, and replies will be turned off, and these tweets won't be algorithmically recommended by Twitter," Twitter said. "We expect this will further reduce the visibility of misleading information, and will encourage people to reconsider if they want to amplify these tweets."

Twitter will also temporarily "prevent 'liked by' and 'followed by' recommendations from people you don't follow from showing up in your timeline" and alter the "For You" trending tab to only include trends with "additional context."

By taking these steps, The New York Times wrote that Twitter is "risking the ire of its best-known user," President Trump, as the "extra friction" on retweets in particular is "likely to have a direct impact on Mr. Trump's online activity." The Wall Street Journal also described these as "among the boldest" changes Twitter has made. Brendan Morrow

follow the tax money
Edit

Trump received $21 million in 'highly unusual' payments in late 2016 — and then funneled $10 million to his campaign

1:28 p.m.
Trump at the opening of his Las Vegas hotel.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump's tax returns may reveal just where a sudden influx of cash in late 2016 came from.

The New York Times obtained a slew of Trump's hidden tax records, including his returns from 2016, the year he won the presidency. They reveal a series of "highly unusual one-off payments" totaling $21 million from Trump's Las Vegas hotel, which he may have funneled to his cash-strapped campaign, the Times reports.

As Trump ran his so-called self-funded presidential campaign, he found himself short on money as Republican donors remained "leery" of supporting him, the Times writes. Deutsche Bank even denied him a loan for his Scotland resort, as "some bankers feared the money would instead be diverted to his campaign," says the Times. The wealth Trump had accumulated from The Apprentice was also starting to run dry.

So Trump turned to selling off stock — $38.5 million of it — over the first four months of 2016, his tax records show. Also during that year, the Times reports Trump "engineered a sudden financial windfall" in the form of payments from the Las Vegas hotel he owns with Phil Ruffin. The $21 million in payments flowed from Trump-controlled companies to Trump, all written off as a business expense.

If they didn't actually get used for business, Daniel Shaviro, a professor of taxation at the New York University School of Law, told the Times that claiming a deduction for them as such would be illegal. There's even more legality in question if Trump used that money for his campaign; He contributed $10 million to it out of nowhere on Oct. 28, sparking questions of just where that money came from. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

prime time
Edit

Trump to receive medical evaluation from Fox News contributor on Tucker Carlson's show

12:58 p.m.
President Donald Trump gives two thumbs up from the Truman Balcony upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

A week after being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Trump is turning a medical evaluation into primetime television.

Fox News says that on Friday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, Trump will appear for his first on-camera interview since testing positive for COVID-19 last week. It won't just be a typical Fox interview, though, as the network said that contributor Dr. Marc Siegel "will conduct a medical evaluation" during the show.

Siegel, Axios notes, has "repeatedly pushed coronavirus misinformation during his appearances on Fox News," such as by falsely claiming in March that COVID-19 is not "more problematic or deadly than influenza." He previously spoke with the president during a memorable interview in which Trump touted his ability to remember and repeat the words "person, woman, man, camera, TV" during a cognitive test.

The Friday appearance will come after Trump previously spoke over the phone with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo and Fox News' Sean Hannity this week. In the latter interview, Trump could be heard repeatedly coughing, leading CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta to express concerns on Friday.

"He still sounds sick," Gupta said. "They've got to take care of him. He's got to take care of himself." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.