the coronavirus crisis
White House doctor says Trump can emerge from isolation, doesn't specify test results

8:20 a.m.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a memo Saturday night saying President Trump is "no longer considered a transmission risk" and is safe to come out of isolation more than a week after he first tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conley didn't reveal much more information than that, but he said the decision was based off Trump's Saturday morning "COVID PCR sample." That doesn't mean the president tested negative for COVID-19, but Conley said, "there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus." Trump is also reportedly still fever-free and all other symptoms have "improved," but Conley didn't say if he was still exhibiting any.

There's nothing particularly out of the ordinary about Conley's announcement — as CNN notes, research has shown PCR tests can come back positive for COVID-19 patients even when they're no longer infectious, because they can still pick up pieces of the virus' genetic material long after recovery. But there are still some concerns about whether Trump's infection was more severe than the White House has admitted publicly. In more serious cases, patients may need to isolate for 20 rather than 10 days, per The New York Times. And even if there is no transmission risk, experts like Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician in South Carolina, told the Times that Trump is "not out of the woods for certain" when it comes to his own health.

Regardless, the president made his first public appearance at the White House on Saturday afternoon and is prepared to resume campaign activities this week. Read more at The New York Times and NPR. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Jim Carrey's Biden turns into infamous vice presidential debate fly in SNL cold open

9:36 a.m.

Last week, Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves by lampooning the first presidential debate. In the most recent episode's cold open, the show turned its attention to the vice presidential debate, where Maya Rudolph's Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) faced off with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, and Jim Carrey reprised his role as former Vice President Joe Biden, who was watching from home before. That's when things really went off kilter.

Carrey's Biden suddenly felt the urge to teleport to the debate to "save the soul" of the United States, but the machine malfunctioned, turning Biden into the fly that stole a good chunk of the actual debate headlines last week after it rested on Pence's head for multiple minutes. For some reason, Carrey's Biden-turned-fly found himself talking and thinking like Jeff Goldblum's character from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The debate eventually got too chaotic to continue, and Kate McKinnon's Susan Page ended it early by allowing Rudolph's Harris to hit Bennett's Pence on the head with a fly swatter. Watch the full skit below. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

back at it
Trump hosts first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis, says virus will 'disappear' with 'science, medicine'

October 10, 2020

President Trump on Saturday hosted somewhere between 300 and 400 people on the South Lawn of the White House, marking his first public event since he was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 last week. It's been just two weeks since a crowd gathered in the Rose Garden for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination, which experts believe may have been the catalyst for a coronavirus outbreak that affected both the Trump administration and Republican senators.

Trump was scheduled to speak Saturday for about 30 minutes, but wound up only utilizing 18, an unusual instance of efficiency for the president, who is known for going on tangents that drift far beyond the scope of his planned marks. His voice reportedly sounded "a touch hoarse," but he showed no outward signs of illness and said he was "feeling great," The Associated Press reports.

During his speech, Trump said the coronavirus "is going to disappear" largely thanks to "science, medicine," and "the American spirit." That's a familiar line for the president, although this time the optimism appeared based in his belief that newly-developed coronavirus therapies, rather than wishful thinking, would lead the charge.

The event was not billed as a campaign rally, but the president's rhetoric suggested otherwise. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea-U.S. Relations
North Korea military parade suggests Trump's strategy may not be paying off

October 10, 2020

During a pre-dawn military parade Saturday, North Korea unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile that's larger than any the country has rolled out before. The display was widely seen as an example of how President Trump's approach to denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — which have fluctuated between intimidation and cordiality — haven't panned out over the years.

Arms control experts have said the images of the missile suggest it's big enough to carry multiple warheads, or perhaps a large thermonuclear one, but it's unclear if the ICBM is actually just for show since there's no indication it's been tested.

Either way, the unveiling appears to be a bold move that signals Kim wants to strengthen his nuclear arsenal amid stalled negotiations with Trump, though it will likely be considered less provocative because of the choice to reveal the weapons system during a parade rather than conducting an actual test. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
GOP senator: Pelosi victory on coronavirus relief bill 'death knell' for Republicans

October 10, 2020

A coronavirus relief package doesn't sound like it's any closer to receiving a stamp of approval from Congress after both Democrats and Republicans criticized — for different reasons — the latest $1.8 trillion proposal from the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Trump administration's offer, which comes just a few days after President Trump briefly called for a halt to negotiations, "amounted to one step forward and two steps back." The speaker, whose latest public offer was about $2.2 trillion, explained that the major divides between Democrats and the White House were over an apparent lack of national coronavirus containment strategy and inadequate funding for child care and supplemental insurance benefits.

Republicans, meanwhile, told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Trump's bill was too big during a Saturday conference call. Per Politico, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said "there's no appetite to spend" what either the White House or Pelosi have put on the table, while some of his colleagues including Sen. John Borrasso (R-Wyo.) and fellow Tennessean Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) suggested passing legislation that costly would lead to an unhappy outcome for the GOP at the ballot box this November. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Chris Christie released from hospital following COVID-19 treatment

October 10, 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday morning that he has been released from the hospital, where he spent a week being treated for COVID-19. Christie thanked the medical staff that tended to him, and while he was short on specifics about his illness and treatment, he did suggest he will provide some clarity soon.

CNN had reported that Christie received the antiviral drug remdesivir, which President Trump was also treated with during his bout with the coronavirus last week. Christie initially said last week that he checked himself into the hospital for precautionary reasons because he has a history of asthma.

He was one of several people connected to the White House who recently contracted the virus and had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate shortly before both men tested positive. Tim O'Donnell

french open
Poland's Swiatek captures French Open title without dropping a set the entire tournament

October 10, 2020

Iga Swiatek, an unseeded 19-year-old, became the first ever tennis player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title after she defeated her 21-year-old American opponent and Australian open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open Final on Saturday.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek had only played in seven major tournaments before this year's French Open and never made it past the fourth round. But while her run to the title sounds improbable, ESPN notes it wasn't fluky. She didn't drop a set the entire tournament, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat at Roland-Garros since Justine Henin in 2007. And while some top players like Naomi Osaka and last year's French Open winner, Ash Barty, sat out the event, and Serena Williams withdrew after an injury, Swiatek still had to beat some formidable opponents along the way, including Simona Halep and, of course, Kenin. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

armenia-azerbaijan conflict
Why Azerbaijan may not want a long-term ceasefire with Armenia in disputed region

October 10, 2020

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, which went into effect Saturday after nearly two weeks of violent conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region so the two sides could exchange prisoners and recover bodies. Both countries quickly accused the other of breaking it, although the main cities that have experienced shelling so far — Shushi and Stepanerkt — have reportedly experienced a respite from the violence.

The agreement was reached after 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Yerevan and Baku would now begin "substantive talks," but not everyone is optimistic, since both sides appear to be rigid in their demands.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia wants Nagorno-Karabakh — officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but mostly governed by ethnic Armenians — to be an independent state, while Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said not enough pressure was placed on Armenia during the discussions, adding that Azerbaijan, which is backed by Turkey, expects to take control of more territory and the ceasefire will only last as long as it takes for the Red Cross to arrange for bodies to be exchanged.

Per Al Jazeera, there is a sense among the Azeris that, after 30 years, "this is the first time they have the upper hand" thanks to increased military power and "sophisticated weapons," and, therefore, a long-term ceasefire reportedly may not be widely desired. Read more at BBC and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

