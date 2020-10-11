Eric Trump claims his father has 'lost a fortune' due to the presidency

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, delivered an odd message on ABC's This Week on Sunday — with the election just a few weeks away, he declared that "the last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that by looking over the president's tax returns, they found "over 200 companies, special interest groups, and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration" and "just 60 customers with interests at stake before the Trump administration brought his family business nearly $12 million during the first two years of his presidency."

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, and he refuted the report, saying the family has "lost a fortune. My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn't care. He wanted to do what was right. The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Trump about his father's debt — the Times reported the president is personally responsible for more than $300 million in loans that will soon come due, and Eric Trump responded, "If you own buildings, if you own real estate, you carry some debt. That's what developers do, that's what business owners do, they carry some debt. We have a phenomenal company, but there's nothing new about that, and by the way, it's the same debt that he got elected on." Catherine Garcia