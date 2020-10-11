See More Speed Reads
Eric Trump claims his father has 'lost a fortune' due to the presidency

9:58 p.m.

President Trump's son, Eric Trump, delivered an odd message on ABC's This Week on Sunday — with the election just a few weeks away, he declared that "the last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that by looking over the president's tax returns, they found "over 200 companies, special interest groups, and foreign governments that patronized Mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration" and "just 60 customers with interests at stake before the Trump administration brought his family business nearly $12 million during the first two years of his presidency."

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, and he refuted the report, saying the family has "lost a fortune. My father lost a fortune running for president. He doesn't care. He wanted to do what was right. The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in this world is this job."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Trump about his father's debt — the Times reported the president is personally responsible for more than $300 million in loans that will soon come due, and Eric Trump responded, "If you own buildings, if you own real estate, you carry some debt. That's what developers do, that's what business owners do, they carry some debt. We have a phenomenal company, but there's nothing new about that, and by the way, it's the same debt that he got elected on." Catherine Garcia

Study: Novel coronavirus can survive on smooth surfaces for 28 days

11:13 p.m.
A person cleans a stainless steel surface.
Researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have discovered that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on smooth surfaces like stainless steel and glass for up to 28 days.

In a study published Monday in Virology Journal, the scientists write that they found at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, the SARS-COV-2 virus can stay infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces. This is a longer amount of time than the Influenza A virus remains on surfaces; it's been found to survive for 17 days.

During their research, scientists dried the coronavirus in an artificial mucus and placed it on different surfaces in concentrations similar to samples gathered by COVID-19 patients, and then returned a month later to extract the virus, Reuters reports. They conducted their experiments in a lab, and found that the higher the temperature, the lower the survival time of the virus.

In a statement, CSIRO Chief Executive Larry Marshall said "establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread and do a better job of protecting our people." Scientists say the long survival time is another reason why it is so important for people to regularly wash their hands and clean surfaces often. Read more at Reuters. Catherine Garcia

Lakers defeat Miami Heat to win 1st NBA title in 10 years

10:31 p.m.
LeBron James celebrates the Lakers' win.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving the team its first title since 2010 and 17th championship overall.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and was named the NBA Finals MVP. James joined the Lakers in 2018, and this is his first championship win with the team and fourth in total. It was a tough year for the Lakers, with legendary player Kobe Bryant dying in January and the coronavirus pandemic upending the season, and James said this win "means a lot. It means a lot to represent this franchise. I told [co-owner] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back to where it belongs. We just want our respect. And I want my damn respect."

The Lakers are now tied with the Boston Celtics for most titles by an NBA team. Catherine Garcia

Fauci says Trump ad uses his words without permission and out of context

8:08 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad about the coronavirus pandemic uses his words out of context and without his permission.

The 30-second ad, titled "Carefully," praises President Trump for how he has handled the pandemic, which has left more than 214,000 Americans dead. It also features an edited clip of Fauci, his words spliced together so he says, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more."

In a statement to CBS News, Fauci said that in his "nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials."

The soundbite was taken from an interview Fauci did on Fox News in March, when he was asked about the federal response to the virus. Fauci discussed how the White House Coronavirus Task Force was doing an "impressive" job trying to tackle the pandemic, then in its very early stages. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CBS News the video uses Fauci's "own words," and they are "accurate, and directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." Catherine Garcia

RNC chair accuses Biden of running on 'biggest power grab in history'

2:54 p.m.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, argued Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president on the "biggest power grab in history" and is "being given a free pass for it."

McDaniel made her claim after CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her an unrelated question about whether President Trump's re-election campaign would put coronavirus safety protocols in place for any in-person fundraisers in the lead up to November's election. "Who cares?," McDaniel responded, wondering why the media isn't focusing more on a potential Supreme Court expansion under a Biden presidency.

Brennan explained that she cares "because it's the president, and I want to know what he's doing," but that didn't appear to satisfy McDaniel who said the Democratic presidential candidate "is saying he's going to stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the filibuster," and "upend checks and balances in the third branch of government."

Biden actually hasn't said he favors stacking the Supreme Court, but, while he has explicitly opposed the idea in the past, he has generally refrained from engaging with the question since President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench last month. Democrats, including Biden, believe the Supreme Court vacancy shouldn't be settled until after the election, in keeping with the alleged precedent set by Republicans in 2016 when they refused to hold a hearing for former President Obama's Supreme Court nominee. Tim O'Donnell

How Jaime Harrison plans to spend record-breaking fundraising haul

1:14 p.m.

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his seat in the upper chamber, raised $57 million in the third quarter this year, his campaign said Sunday. That figure easily shatters a Senate fundraising record set by Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018, when his campaign reeled in $38 million in the final fundraising period in his race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Polls indicate Harrison is mounting a more-than-formidable challenge against Graham, but there are a few caveats behind the "unfathomable" donation numbers. O'Rourke, for instance, lost to Cruz, albeit in a tight race. And as The Associated Press' Meg Kinnard notes, most of Harrison's fundraising has come from out of state, which is the norm for a state with a small population like South Carolina and will likely be the case when those numbers from the third quarter haul come to light. Graham, who hasn't released his third quarter numbers yet, also receives most of his funding from out-of-state, so total dollar figures probably aren't the clearest predictive method.

But that doesn't mean Harrison won't try to take advantage of all that extra cash while he can, even with time running out. His campaign told Kinnard the plan is to ensure there's not a penny leftover as they make a final push across the state, with a particular focus on reaching out to Black voters. Read more at Politico and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Nadal ties Federer, sets numerous other records with French Open victory

12:23 p.m.

Rafael Nadal defeated his longtime rival, the top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open singles title, extending a record he set years ago and further solidifying him as one of the sport's all-time great performers.

It was a history-making kind of day for the Spaniard. The victory means the 34-year-old Nadal has tied another contemporary, Roger Federer, for the most Grand Slam titles in a career with 20. The "King of Clay," so-called because of his dominance on the surface, is now the oldest Roland-Garros champion since 1972. It's been 15 years since he won his first grand slam in Paris in 2005, marking the longest span between a male professional tennis player's first and latest Grand Slam victories.

It was also the 56th matchup between Nadal and Djokovic, the most between any pair in the professional era, and the ninth time they've faced off in a Grand Slam final, equaling the record set by Nadal and Federer. Needless to say, it's been a pretty successful run for the trio. Watch Nadal's victory speech below and read more from The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Barrett expected to reiterate belief that elected officials, not courts should make policy decisions in opening remarks

11:31 a.m.

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is expected to reaffirm her belief that the high court's role is "to enforce the rule of law" rather than "solve every problem or right every wrong in public life" during her opening remarks, which were obtained by The Associated Press and other publications, for her Senate confirmation hearing this week.

Barrett's expected comments mirror those she made after she received the nomination last month, first focusing on her family and the path she took on her legal career before she got the call from Trump. She also pays homage to former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg before giving a preview of her judicial philosophy. "The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people," she is expected to say. "The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."

What justices should do, she will say, is "carefully" consider "the arguments presented by the parties" and do the "utmost to reach the result required by the law," regardless of personal preferences.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are set to begin Monday, sparking controversy over their proximity to the November election. Read the full expected remarks below and read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

