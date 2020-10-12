Trump bashes New York, Illinois, California in plea for votes

A group of protesters in Portland, Oregon, toppled statues of former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln on Sunday night, ahead of Columbus Day, a federal holiday that has come under fire from activists, who cite the brutality its namesake displayed against indigenous peoples after arriving in the Americas in the 15th century.
Statues have served as a point of contention for months now in the wake of nationwide protests against systemic racism, as Americans of all political persuasions debate the meaning and merit of commemorating certain historical figures. Most often, the controversies have centered on Confederate monuments, but the incidents Sunday night in Portland focused on two of the nation's most famous and popular commanders-in-chief, including Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and was in office when the Union defeated the Confederacy, ending the Civil War. The protesters, who dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," reportedly spray-painted "Dakota 38" on the base of Lincoln's state, referring to the 38 Dakota men whose executions the president signed off on in 1862 following a violent conflict with white settlers in Minnesota.
The news has already sparked backlash, including from President Trump, who on Monday morning decried the "Biden fools" and "antifa radicals" behind the toppling, urging the FBI to "get them now." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell
Dozens of COVID-19 vaccines are under development worldwide, with the ones closest to ready for public use being traditional, injectable vaccines. But scientists in the U.S., the U.K., and Hong Kong are working on an alternative: inhaled vaccines, the South China Morning Post reports.
Most of the injected vaccines in testing would require multiple shots to be effective, and it's not even clear if COVID-19 antibodies will prevent an injection. Meanwhile scientists have hypothesized inhaled immunizations could be more effective than injections because they could stop the coronavirus at the place it's often contracted: the nose. Stopping the virus from growing in the nose could then prevent its transmission to others, Bloomberg notes. In addition, the respiratory system is full of mucus tissues full of immune proteins that an inhaled vaccine could bolster — not to mention that many people simply don't like shots.
"The first generation of vaccines are probably going to protect a lot of people," Michael Diamond, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, told Bloomberg. "But I think it's the second- and third-generation vaccines — and maybe intranasal vaccines will be a key component of this — that ultimately are going to be necessary." His team studied mice and found an inhaled vaccine "created a strong immune response throughout the body," especially in the respiratory system, Bloomberg notes. Kathryn Krawczyk
New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in 31 states, and five have experienced a weekly jump of more than 50 percent, CNN reports.
Maine, Texas, and Washington are the only states in the United States that have reported on average fewer new daily cases compared to a week before, while in Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont, new cases have risen by at least 50 percent, according to CNN. Sixteen states are reporting roughly the same number of cases.
Additionally, The Washington Post reports that 13 states have reached new highs when looking at their seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections: Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In Montana, in particular, the Post notes that the seven-day rolling average jumped 61 percent, and CNN writes that Montana "reported 5,000 coronavirus cases in the last 11 days," whereas "it took the state almost five months to chart its first 5,000 cases."
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent a letter Sunday urging Congress to redirect $130 billion in unused Paycheck Protection Program funding while negotiations continue on broader new coronavirus relief. The appeal came after members of both parties rejected the administration's new $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told fellow House Democrats in a letter on Sunday that negotiations with the White House on a new round of coronavirus relief remained at an impasse. Pelosi said Trump's $1.8 trillion proposal was "grossly inadequate," partly because it did not include the $75 billion and a new national plan for testing, tracing, and virus treatment that Democrats have demanded. Harold Maass
"President Donald Trump is running out of time to recover from a series of self-inflicted setbacks that have rattled his base of support and triggered alarm among Republicans who fear the White House is on the verge of being lost to Democrat Joe Biden," The Associated Press reports. "The one-two punch of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and his widely panned debate performance also has Republicans worried they could lose control of the Senate."
Optimists in Trump's inner circle note Trump's unique ability to command attention, argue that the polls are undercounting Trump voters, and point to Trump's come-from-behind victory in 2016. "If we believe public media polls, then we would be talking about Hillary Clinton's re-election right now," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told AP.
"This year's campaign, other Republicans worry, may instead resemble 1980 or 2008: a close race until, at the end, it decidedly wasn't," AP reports. "Some Trump allies say their best bet is to hope that the results look close election night, before some of the mail-in ballots are counted, allowing Trump to declare victory and have the results thrown to the courts."
"He's in trouble, there's no question," former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer told AP. "By every traditional measuring stick, this looks like a Biden landslide." On Monday, Biden is campaigning in Ohio, a state Trump won easily in 2016. But, of course, nothing has been very conventional this year — or for the previous four years. And Democrats, habitually nervous, are not taking this for granted. "While the state of the race looks promising," AP reports, "Democrats know that three weeks add up to an eternity in the age of Trump." Peter Weber
BREAKING NEWS: The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/tBAblj1xf8
"People have always sold things to the highest bidder, or bought them from whoever makes the cheapest offer," the academy said. Milgrom and Wilson studied how auctions work, formulated different theories, then "used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies. Their discoveries have benefited sellers, buyers, and taxpayers around the world."
The U.S. government was one of the first to try out Milgrom and Wilson's theories, selling radio frequencies to telecoms in 1994. Their new formats allowed "auctioning off many interrelated objects simultaneously, on behalf of a seller motivated by broad societal benefit rather than maximal revenue," the Royal Swedish Academy wrote. This is the final Nobel prize of the year. The two economists will split the $1.1 million prize. Peter Weber
"Modern Texas as a swing state?" David Weigel asks at The Washington Post. "Democrats started to dream it after 2008," and "Republicans started to warn about it in 2013," but in 2014, "Republicans dominated every statewide race — as they had for 20 years — and made inroads with Hispanic voters. 'Blue Texas' became a punchline. Then came Donald Trump."
California and New Mexico have become fairly reliable Democratic states, and Republicans in neighboring Arizona and Texas are starting to get nervous about a solidly blue Southwest. Some blame President Trump.
"Democrats are on track to win big in Arizona next month — from the presidential election to the state House," Sabrina Rodriguez reports at Politico. The shift predates Trump, but it "has only been further accelerated over the past four years by his divisive presidency and the Arizona GOP's evolution from the party of John McCain to that of Trump." There are clear signs Trump's politics "won't play well in Arizona in 2020 — or ever," Rodriguez adds, and if the state flips, "Democrats could cement control of state politics, as they have in other suburban-heavy states, like Colorado and Virginia."
Still, "unlike Arizona, where defeat in the suburbs can close off the GOP's path to a majority, Texas has millions of rural, White, conservative voters who are alienated from the modern Democratic Party and can overwhelm it with high turnout," Weigel cautions.
But even in Texas — especially the suburbs and exurbs around Dallas and Fort Worth — "first suburban women and more recently, their husbands," have been "moving from one camp to the other," Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson tells the Post. "Those have traditionally been Republican voters, they're now in transition, some of them will go home, others of them will vote for [Democratic nominee Joe] Biden over Trump. That's where the real movement is."
"Trump destabilizes politics enough that you can see Texas is in play, but it probably wouldn't be if you had a regular Republican candidate for the presidency," Jillson added. At least not yet.
"It's Republicans' own fault this is happening," veteran Arizona GOP strategist Chuck Coughlin told Politico. "Under the party of Trump, you're just vilifying people, not coming up with ideas. ... Like Sen. John McCain would say, 'It's always darkest before it's totally black.' And, in this case, black is blue. I hope the party will do some soul-reflecting." Peter Weber