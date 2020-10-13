Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election

-
Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election10:47 a.m.
AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, could be out of cash by the end of 202011:56 a.m.
Most Americans don't think mail-in voter fraud is a big problem. Fox News viewers vehemently disagree.11:19 a.m.
Mitt Romney directly calls out Trump for fueling 'hate-filled morass' in U.S. politics11:10 a.m.
Barrett tells Sen. Feinstein it would be wrong to express specific views on Roe v. Wade during hearing10:30 a.m.
Lindsey Graham used Barrett's hearing to complain about his Senate opponent's massive fundraising hauls9:59 a.m.
Gal Gadot says her widely-mocked 'Imagine' video 'came from the best place'9:28 a.m.
Solar energy is now cheaper than coal and gas in most countries, IEA reports8:36 a.m.
