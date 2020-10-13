See More Speed Reads
Barrett Confirmation
Barrett says Roe v. Wade is not a 'super-precedent'

3:12 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed some of her colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee in asking Judge Amy Coney Barrett about her views on Roe v. Wade during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Barrett again didn't explicitly reveal whether she thinks the case revolving around abortion rights was rightly or wrongly decided, but Klobuchar did appear to succeed at prompting Barrett to reveal whether thinks there's a chance the case could be overturned in the future.

In response to Klobuchar, Barrett said (reaffirming an opinion she expressed in a previous scholarly article) Roe should not be considered a super-precedent — that is, per The New York Times, cases that "are so deeply embedded in the fabric of the law they should be especially hard to overturn."

The reasoning Barrett provided Wednesday was not related to the judicial process behind Roe, but rather the definition of super-precedent. Barrett argued that her use of the term is based on the scholarly legal definition of the word, adding that legal scholars across the philosophical spectrum don't consider Roe a super-precedent because it is still challenged. She noted that doesn't mean those scholars think it should be overruled. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus campaign
Minnesota traces 22 coronavirus cases to Trump campaign rallies, another 2 to Biden events

3:56 p.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Minnesota.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

2020 campaign events are quickly turning into superspreader events.

As of Monday, Minnesota officials have tied 24 COVID-19 cases to 2020 campaign events in the past month, The New York Times reports. Most of them stemmed from a Sept. 18 rally President Trump held at the Bemidji airport, including among those who protested the event.

Twelve people in the "packed and maskless crowd" at the airport rally later tested positive for COVID-19, the Times writes. In addition, four people who went to protest the event had the virus. Another three people who went to a Sept. 30 Trump rally in Duluth also contracted the virus, as did three people who went to a Sept. 24 rally featuring Vice President Mike Pence at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. One person was at both of those events.

Meanwhile, one person who went to an event bolstering Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 16 tested positive. Another person tested positive after a Sept. 22 Biden event outside of Minneapolis. The reports come as Minnesota sees COVID-19 cases rise again, with a record 1,537 new infections reported Saturday.

Minnesota's health department reported last week that nine people who had COVID-19 reported attending the Bemidji airport rally, and that two of them had been hospitalized. Officials say there's no indication these infected people caught the virus at campaign events. They may have had the virus and been infectious with it while at the rallies, or they may have contracted it later. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett refuses to answer Klobuchar's 'hypothetical' question on voter intimidation

3:42 p.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett returned to a familiar argument Tuesday during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Amy Klobucher (D-Minn.), citing a situation in her home state that involved an outside contractor hiring "poll watchers" to patrol voting locations, asked her if voter intimidation was illegal.

"I can't characterize the facts in a hypothetical situation, and I can't apply the law to a hypothetical set of facts," Barrett responded. "I can only decide cases as they come to me, litigated by parties on full record after fully engaging precedent, talking to colleagues, writing an opinion. And so I can't answer questions like that."

Klobuchar then read aloud a law "that has been on the books for decades" which bans threatening, coercing, or attempting to intimidate at the voting booth, but Barrett still said it wasn't "appropriate" to answer whether a "reasonable person" would be intimidated by armed civilians at the polls. Tim O'Donnell

reversal
Facebook to ban anti-vaccination ads

3:41 p.m.
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California on March 21, 2018.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced its second notable policy change in as many days.

The company said on Tuesday that it will be banning advertisements "discouraging people from getting vaccinated." Facebook previously had a policy of banning ads with vaccine hoaxes.

"Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we'll reject it," Facebook said. "Enforcement will begin over the next few days."

The step from Facebook comes amid concern among experts over whether a large enough percentage of the population will get an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has said the United States would be unlikely to achieve herd immunity if around a third of Americans refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Facebook said, however, that "ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines — including a COVID-19 vaccine — are still allowed." The New York Times also notes that the move "will not remove user-generated content."

This, the Times' Mike Isaac wrote, was "another significant policy reversal," following Facebook's announcement on Monday that it would be banning Holocaust denial, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2018 defense of allowing posts that deny the Holocaust to remain online. In announcing this decision, Zuckerberg said his "thinking has evolved" on the issue. Brendan Morrow

first time for everything
Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone

2:48 p.m.

During a highly-anticipated event on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it's the "beginning of a new era" for the iPhone.

Apple on Tuesday officially announced the new line of iPhones that will for the first time support 5G networks. The iPhone 12 will start at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099. There's also the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which will start at $699 and which Apple described as the "smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world."

Apple touted the "impressive new capabilities" that will come with 5G networks, but CNBC notes that "the networks aren't fully built out yet in the U.S., which could disappoint some users." Additionally, The New York Times recommends users "tamp down your expectations," as "in most cases, 5G will only be incrementally faster, if at all."

In conjunction with the Apple announcement, Verizon announced it would be rolling out its nationwide 5G network, which according to Engadget means that "all three major carriers offer at least some kind of easy-to-find 5G."

Among the other notable details in Apple's announcement were that its new line of iPhones won't include a power adapter and EarPods in the packaging, which Apple said would help the company in "reducing carbon emissions." The iPhone 12, Apple said, will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16, while the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6. Brendan Morrow

not exactly proof
Trump ad tries to make Democrats seem anti-Christian with a single quote from Bill Maher

2:33 p.m.

President Trump's campaign released a Spanish-language ad on Tuesday focused on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, praising Trump's nomination of the "impartial judge" and noting that she's a Christian and mother of seven. Democrats "want to destroy" her and even "attack her family and faith," the ad alleges, but it doesn't seem to have much proof.

As a voiceover declares how Democrats are out to destroy Barrett, photos of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appear on the screen. But next up comes HBO host Bill Maher, who says Barrett is "very, very Catholic." That's more of a fact than an attack when considering Biden and Pelosi are also Catholic and speak often and openly about their faith. Schumer, who is Jewish, does the same.

Barrett is undergoing her Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week, facing questions from Democrats about her record of anti-abortion views. Republicans spent the first day of the hearings claiming Democrats have an anti-Christian and anti-Catholic bias in opposing Barrett, but Democrats so far haven't made faith a focus of their questioning. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 voting
Virginia's online voter registration shuts down on deadline after fiber optic cable is severed

1:03 p.m.

Virginia's citizen portal and registrar's offices shut down Tuesday, the final day to register to vote before the November election, following a fiber optic cable cut that shut down other government agency sites, as well.

Local news station WUSA9 described the cut as accidental, and a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections said "Verizon technicians are on site and working to to repair" the severed cable. Still, the incident could affect thousands of Virginia voters, The Washington Post reports. Judy Brown, the general registrar in Virginia's Loudoun County, told the Post "we have no idea what's happening" and the disruption reportedly forced her office to manually confirm the registration status of county voters who cast early ballots Tuesday.

Virginia Beach officials have reportedly had trouble processing early ballots because of the cut. Apparently, per the Post, very few voters accepted an offer to instead fill out provisional ballots, which are typically counted last in an election, choosing to wait for the system to come back. "It's affecting everyone," said Christine Lewis, Virginia Beach's deputy registrar for elections. "Just because one wire got cut." Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'possible targets'
Alleged Whitmer conspirators also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the FBI says

1:02 p.m.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor's mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Men arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), according to the FBI.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask during a hearing on Tuesday regarding the charges against the alleged Whitmer conspirators revealed that some of the suspects also discussed targeting the governor of Virginia during a meeting in Ohio, The Washington Post reports.

"At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governors of Michigan and Virginia, based upon the lockdown orders," Trask said.

The Justice Department announced last week that authorities had arrested and charged six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Whitmer and put her on "trial" prior to the November presidential election, and seven members of the militia group the Wolverine Watchmen who allegedly "intended to instigate a civil war" were also arrested.

Following the news from the FBI on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Northam criticized President Trump over his previous call to "liberate" Virginia as the state implemented COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

"President Trump called upon his supporters to 'LIBERATE VIRGINIA' in April — just like Michigan," the Northam spokesperson said, reports The Associated Press. "In fact, the president regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop." Brendan Morrow

