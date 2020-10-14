Barrett won't answer whether a president can pardon themself

-
Barrett won't answer whether a president can pardon themself11:34 a.m.
-
Netflix debuts trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, which could score Amy Adams and Glenn Close Oscar nods12:27 p.m.
-
Support for Barrett's confirmation has grown steadily across political spectrum, poll shows11:52 a.m.
-
Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump10:36 a.m.
-
Virginia's voter registration deadline extended for 48 hours after wire cut knocked out website10:35 a.m.
-
The Lincoln Project brings in a massive $39 million in last fundraising quarter before election10:24 a.m.
-
U.K. vaccine chief says COVID-19 vaccine may be 50 percent effective. Her U.S. counterpart is more bullish.9:37 a.m.
-
NBC confirms Trump town hall at same time as ABC's Biden event after debate fell apart9:18 a.m.
11:34 a.m.
Netflix debuts trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, which could score Amy Adams and Glenn Close Oscar nods
12:27 p.m.
11:52 a.m.
10:36 a.m.
Virginia's voter registration deadline extended for 48 hours after wire cut knocked out website
10:35 a.m.
The Lincoln Project brings in a massive $39 million in last fundraising quarter before election
10:24 a.m.
U.K. vaccine chief says COVID-19 vaccine may be 50 percent effective. Her U.S. counterpart is more bullish.
9:37 a.m.
9:18 a.m.