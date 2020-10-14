See More Speed Reads
COVID in the White House
Barron Trump contracted coronavirus, showed 'no symptoms'

4:48 p.m.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's son Barron also tested positive for COVID-19.

When Trump and the first lady tested positive two weeks ago, Trump's eldest children all reported testing negative for the virus even after being near their father at the presidential debate earlier that week. That was true of Barron at first as well, but he later tested positive after an initial negative test, Melania Trump said in a Wednesday letter.

As a "strong teenager," Barron "exhibited no symptoms," Melania wrote. He has since tested negative for the virus, as has the president. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania added.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center within a day after his positive test was made public. Melania and Barron meanwhile stayed at the White House. When Trump returned, he was allowed back in the Oval Office after just a day confined in the residence. In a Wednesday press conference, Trump told reporters Barron was "fine." Kathryn Krawczyk

he unfortunately still supports the patriots
Massachusetts' Republican governor 'cannot support Donald Trump for president'

5:09 p.m.

Massachusetts' Republican governor is diverging from his party this election cycle.

In a Wednesday statement, Gov. Charlie Baker declared through a spokesperson that he "cannot support Donald Trump for president" and will "leave the election analysis to the pundits." Baker didn't say whether he'd support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in turn.

Baker also didn't vote for Trump in 2016, saying he cast a blank ballot for the presidency for the first time that year. He said he had previously decided he couldn't support Trump "for a number of reasons," but said Hillary Clinton had "believability issues."

Baker is a moderate Republican who has been surprisingly popular in the deep blue state of Massachusetts throughout his last five years in office. He has maintained one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even topping Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) support among Massachusetts Democrats in August. Kathryn Krawczyk

blocked
Facebook, Twitter take action against New York Post story about Hunter Biden

4:39 p.m.

Both Twitter and Facebook are taking steps to limit the spread of an article from the New York Post containing unconfirmed allegations pertaining to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Twitter users who attempted to tweet a new Post story regarding an alleged email exchange between Biden's son and a Ukrainian energy executive on Wednesday were presented with a message saying it could not be sent because the link is "potentially harmful." Twitter is blocking both links and images of the Post story, BuzzFeed News reports. Previously, Facebook said it would reduce the distribution of the same story before it could be reviewed by fact-checkers.

The Post's story described an alleged correspondence between Biden's son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy executive supposedly thanking him for "an opportunity to meet your father." The outlet claimed the data was recovered from a laptop dropped off at a repair shop and said a copy of the hard drive was shared by President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"Given the lack of authoritative reporting on the origins of the materials included in the article, we're taking action to limit the spread of this information," Twitter said, per journalist Yashar Ali. Twitter also pointed to its hacked material policy, which states that "we don't permit the use of our services to directly distribute content obtained through hacking that contains private information, may put people in physical harm or danger, or contains trade secrets."

The Biden campaign had said that the Post "never asked" it about "critical elements" of the story, adding that it has reviewed Biden's official schedules "and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place." Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett showed her hand by affirming mixed-race marriage but not same-sex marriage and birth control, SCOTUS expert says

4:15 p.m.

Whether it was Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that granted same-sex marriage rights nationwide, or Griswold v. Connecticut, a case regarding birth control, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to give opinions on how those cases were decided, citing the fact that they may come before the court again.

But when asked Wednesday about Loving v. Virginia, the case that declared mixed-race marriage constitutional, Barrett did affirm the case was correctly decided — and for a debatable reason, Steven Mazie, a Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist, says. Barrett based her reasoning solely on the previous decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed school segregation.

But while Brown's decision stemmed from the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause, Loving stemmed from it and the due process clause. "So there is no sound reason why she can affirm Loving ... but decline to opine on gay rights," Mazie said.

Equal protection was a more important factor in Loving, Mazie concluded via New York University law professor Melissa Murray. But it still left him with a question: If mixed-race marriage is usually affirmed as a right of "personal intimacy," why aren't birth control and same-sex marriage as well? Kathryn Krawczyk

the 2020 strategy
Videos show conservative activists cheering on voter suppression: 'We need to stop those ballots from going out'

3:13 p.m.

When conservatives gathered behind closed doors for conferences of the right-wing Council for National Policy, their talks had a common theme: Voter suppression.

Conservatives met for three days in February and another three in August, maskless regardless of Virginia state policies, to discuss election strategies and other goals, The Washington Post reports. One August speaker was Charlie Kirk, the founder of the college conservative group Turning Point USA. At one point, Kirk pinned college campus shutdowns on Democrats, and then called those purported decisions a "very foolish thing" because it's going to lose them opportunities to "harvest" left-leaning college students' votes, video of the event obtained by the Post reveals. "Please, keep the campuses closed, it's a great thing," he said.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, was more explicit. He alleged Democrats were "war-gaming" a plan to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) president, and used that as a call for conservative action against mail-in ballots. "We need to stop those ballots from going out, and I want the lawyers here to tell us what to do," Fitton said in video obtained by the Post. J. Christian Adams, a former Justice Department official, meanwhile told attendees to oppose mail-in voting and "be not afraid of the accusations that you're a voter suppressor, you're a racist and so forth."

Read more about what CNP attendees had to say about voting at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

thank u next
Ariana Grande casually reveals she's dropping a new album this month

2:26 p.m.

Ariana Grande just managed to trend on Twitter with a casual, 10 word tweet.

The singer on Wednesday surprised fans by revealing she's getting ready to drop her new album, writing on Twitter, "i can't wait to give u my album this month." Grande, who earlier this year collaborated with Lady Gaga for "Rain on Me" and with Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U," revealed no other details about the studio album, which will be her sixth and first since thank u, next in 2019.

But Insider notes Grande has provided teases throughout the year, such as by sharing snippets of upcoming songs, and she recently said she was "turning in these mixes." Given the album's October release, perhaps Grande will throw everyone a curveball by having the entire thing be Halloween themed, complete with a star-studded, spooky "Monster Mash" cover. If so, the 2022 Grammys' Album of the Year race is sure to be a done deal. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Blood type may affect severity of COVID-19 infection, new study suggests

1:20 p.m.
Coronavirus ICU.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In a new study published Wednesday, researchers in Canada found that, among 95 critically ill COVID-19 patients, 84 percent of those with the blood types A and AB required mechanical ventilation compared to 61 percent of patients with type O or type B, CNN reports. The former group also remained in the intensive care unit for a median of 13.5 days, while the latter's median stay was nine days.

Dr. Mypinder Sekhon, an intensive care physician at Vancouver General Hospital and the author of the study, said blood type has been "at the back of my mind" when treating patients, but "we need repeated findings across many jurisdictions that show the same thing" before anything definitive is established.

It's still unclear what may be behind the possible distinction; Sekhon said one explanation could be that people with blood type O are less prone to blood clotting, which can often lead to more severe cases.

Either way, Sekhon doesn't believe blood type will supersede other "risk factors of severity" like age or comorbidities, and he said people should not behave differently based on their group. "If one is blood group A, you don't need to start panicking," he said. "And if you're blood group O, you're not free to go to the pubs and bars." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

and he kind of did
Trump reportedly wanted to keep hosting The Apprentice from the Oval Office

1:19 p.m.
President Trump in 2015.
Rob Kim/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly wasn't very serious about his 2016 presidential run.

At least that's the message he sent The Apprentice showrunners in June 2015 after announcing he was entering the race, NBC insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter. As NBC executives scrambled to deal with Trump's new ambitions — and address the fact that he called Mexicans "rapists" during his campaign announcement — Trump reportedly told them he would be out of the race by September.

Trump suggested running for president multiple times both before and throughout his tenure on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice. That included in 2011, when Celebrity Apprentice "wasn't doing especially well," but "neither was NBC," per The Hollywood Reporter. So then-NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke worked out a deal with Trump, sources say: A $500,000 contribution to the Trump Foundation. Flash forward a few years and Trump has had to dissolve the charity as part of a lawsuit alleging Trump used it as his personal piggy bank; some insiders reportedly thought at the time that Trump just took the $500,000 for himself.

Trump's presidential ambitions struck again in 2015. This time, he told showrunners he'd announce a bid in June, leave the race by September, and be back filming Celebrity Apprentice by January, one former network insider told The Hollywood Reporter. But Trump never dropped out, and it was perhaps influenced by the fact that NBC cut ties with him on June 29 over his racist comments about Mexican immigrants in his announcement speech. Trump "thought it was a mistake, and was belligerent," the insider said. "He didn't see why he couldn't do the show from the Oval Office," another source said.

Trump never did quite cut ties with NBC; He's even holding a town hall on the network Thursday. And he brought his penchant for firing — the highest rated part of The Apprentice — to the White House as well. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. Kathryn Krawczyk

