Barron Trump contracted coronavirus, showed 'no symptoms'

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's son Barron also tested positive for COVID-19.

When Trump and the first lady tested positive two weeks ago, Trump's eldest children all reported testing negative for the virus even after being near their father at the presidential debate earlier that week. That was true of Barron at first as well, but he later tested positive after an initial negative test, Melania Trump said in a Wednesday letter.

As a "strong teenager," Barron "exhibited no symptoms," Melania wrote. He has since tested negative for the virus, as has the president. "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania added.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center within a day after his positive test was made public. Melania and Barron meanwhile stayed at the White House. When Trump returned, he was allowed back in the Oval Office after just a day confined in the residence. In a Wednesday press conference, Trump told reporters Barron was "fine." Kathryn Krawczyk