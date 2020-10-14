Kamala Harris confirms that yes, she did notice that fly on Mike Pence's head

-
Kamala Harris confirms that yes, she did notice that fly on Mike Pence's head10:31 p.m.
-
Mnuchin doubts there will be a coronavirus relief deal before the election9:34 p.m.
-
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-198:13 p.m.
-
Following surge in coronavirus cases, European countries impose strict new restrictions7:26 p.m.
-
Dexter is getting a revival5:26 p.m.
-
Massachusetts' Republican governor 'cannot support Donald Trump for president'5:09 p.m.
-
Barron Trump contracted coronavirus, showed 'no symptoms'4:48 p.m.
-
Facebook, Twitter take action against New York Post story about Hunter Biden4:39 p.m.
10:31 p.m.
9:34 p.m.
8:13 p.m.
7:26 p.m.
5:26 p.m.
5:09 p.m.
4:48 p.m.
4:39 p.m.