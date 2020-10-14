Kamala Harris confirms that yes, she did notice that fly on Mike Pence's head

Everyone who watched last week's vice presidential debate saw it, but no one knew for sure whether Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) noticed the fly that spent more than two minutes just hanging out on the top of Vice President Mike Pence's head.

The debate's third participant generated the most buzz of the night, and even helped the Democratic ticket raise a nice chunk of change. During an interview on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday night, the host asked Harris if she was aware of the fly, a question that made the senator burst out laughing.

She nodded, signifying that yes, she saw it, and Maddow followed up by asking if she had "any feelings" about it or had the urge to swat it away. Still laughing, Harris responded, "You know Rachel, I think that it's important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and kind of fly away from this subject onto something else." Badum tish. Catherine Garcia