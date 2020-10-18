Pelosi gives the White House a 48 hour deadline to address 'differences' in stimulus talks

-
Pelosi gives the White House a 48 hour deadline to address 'differences' in stimulus talks8:48 a.m.
-
COVID-19 cases are only improving in 2 states8:40 a.m.
-
Saturday Night Live uses cold open to slam host network NBC over Trump town hall7:51 a.m.
-
Alabama's Nick Saban cleared to coach following negative COVID-19 testsOctober 17, 2020
-
New York movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen next weekOctober 17, 2020
-
Biden campaign warns supporters 'this thing is going to come down to the wire'October 17, 2020
-
Trump: If Biden wins, 'maybe I'll have to leave the country'October 17, 2020
-
Twitter stops blocking New York Post story about Hunter BidenOctober 17, 2020
