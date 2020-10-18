See More Speed Reads
stimulus split
Edit

Pelosi gives the White House a 48 hour deadline to address 'differences' in stimulus talks

8:48 a.m.
Pelosi has drawn the line.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has reportedly given the White House a deadline of 48 hours to address an "array of ... differences" in stimulus negotiations, Bloomberg reports. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for an hour and 15 minutes on Saturday night, with the agreement of speaking again on Monday about a package to help the economy through the COVID-19 crisis.

"While there was some encouraging news on testing, there remains work to do to ensure ... additional measures to address the virus' disproportionate impact on communities of color," Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said in a tweet.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), meanwhile, "has said he would not put a potential $1.8 trillion+ deal struck by Democrats and the Trump administration on the Senate floor," Axios reports. Jeva Lange

COVID crisis
Edit

COVID-19 cases are only improving in 2 states

8:40 a.m.

Just two states in the country are seeing COVID-19 cases "trending in the right direction," CNN reports.

Missouri and Vermont were alone in recording a more than 10 percent improvement in the average number of cases reported over the last week. Cases rose between 10 and 50 percent in 27 other states, and increased by more than 50 percent in Connecticut and Florida. The rest of the states saw their new cases remaining steady.

On Friday, the United States reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since July, with more than 69,000 new cases on Oct. 16. The CDC's forecast predicts 3,400 to 7,100 new deaths from the disease will "likely" be reported during the week of the election. Jeva Lange

Watch this
Edit

Saturday Night Live uses cold open to slam host network NBC over Trump town hall

7:51 a.m.

Saturday Night Live managed to get in a few digs at its host network, NBC, over President Trump's controversial town hall last week.

More than 100 Hollywood writers and stars had signed a letter asking NBCUniversal to reverse the decision to host a dueling town hall debate with Trump at exactly the same time that ABC was set to host its own town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Oct. 17 episode of SNL used the snafu as comedic fodder: "One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country. The other featured President Trump," the cold open began.

SNL went on to recreate both town halls, announcing Trump's portion with a scroll that read "NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump."

The "Weekend Update" portion of the show also criticized the network, with comedian Michael Che commenting that the Thursday shenanigans shouldn't be a surprise. "What can we say, we have a type," he said, with pictures of Bill Cosby and Matt Lauer — who have been accused of rape — appearing alongside Trump's. Jeva Lange

Back in the game
Edit

Alabama's Nick Saban cleared to coach following negative COVID-19 tests

October 17, 2020
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban on Saturday was "cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately" after testing negative for COVID-19 three days in a row, the team said.

The university had announced on Wednesday that Saban tested positive for COVID-19, but on Saturday, a statement from the team's physician said that Saban had since received three negative COVID-19 test results 24 hours apart, allowing him to return to activity in time for the day's game against the University of Georgia, CNN and The Associated Press report.

"Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic," the statement said. "To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual's return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart."

In addition to these tests, "two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab," and those results were negative as well, the physician said, per The Associated Press. The statement added that Saban is "completely asymptomatic" and that "the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols." ESPN reports that Saban "was informed he had been cleared to return a little before 12:30 p.m. ET, and he immediately left his home with a state trooper to go straight to the team hotel and was able to join meetings prior to 1 p.m. ET." Brendan Morrow

reopened
Edit

New York movie theaters outside of NYC can reopen next week

October 17, 2020

For the first time since March, many New Yorkers can soon start returning to the movies.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday announced that movie theaters in the state outside of New York City, and in counties with a low COVID-19 infection rate, can begin reopening next week, CBS News reports.

The New York theaters permitted to reopen starting on Oct. 23 must operate at 25 percent capacity, and they have to be in counties with an infection rate of below 2 percent and which don't have cluster zones.

Theater chains started to reopen their doors in other states earlier this year ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which ultimately struggled at the box office while New York City and Los Angeles theaters stayed shuttered. As a result, film studios in recent weeks have been increasingly scrapping plans to release major blockbusters in 2020, although smaller titles remain on the calendar, and Wonder Woman 1984 is still slated for December.

The partial New York reopening of theaters comes after AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain, earlier this week warned that it could run out of cash by the end of 2020 if theater attendance doesn't improve. Brendan Morrow

'we cannot become complacent'
Edit

Biden campaign warns supporters 'this thing is going to come down to the wire'

October 17, 2020
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden participates in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on October 15, 2020.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is warning supporters that the 2020 race is "far closer" than has been suggested.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in a memo warned supporters they should not grow complacent about the state of the race due to the Democratic nominee's consistent lead in national polls, The New York Times and The Washington Post report.

“We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," Dillon reportedly wrote.

Biden's campaign manager also warned that while the campaign is seeing "robust leads" nationally, it's only up by a few points in certain key states, including Arizona and North Carolina, and "we need to campaign like we're trailing" in the polls.

"This race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest," Dillon wrote. "In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump. If we learned anything from 2016, it's that we cannot underestimate Donald Trump or his ability to claw his way back into contention in the final days of a campaign, through whatever smears or underhanded tactics he has at his disposal." Brendan Morrow

'could you imagine?'
Edit

Trump: If Biden wins, 'maybe I'll have to leave the country'

October 17, 2020

President Trump at a rally on Friday wondered what he's "going to do" if he loses the 2020 presidential election and joked that if he does, he may "leave the country."

Trump at a rally in Georgia went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a "corrupt politician" and at one point during his address described himself as feeling "pressure" while running against the former vice president.

"Could you imagine if I lose?" Trump said. "My whole life. What am I going to do? I'm going to say, 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.' I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know."

Trump's comments come as Biden continues to lead him in the polls during the final weeks before Election Day. It was the latest instance in which, Politico wrote, Trump was "openly grappling with the prospect of a loss" and "saying the quiet part out loud about his own campaign." Brendan Morrow

reversal
Edit

Twitter stops blocking New York Post story about Hunter Biden

October 17, 2020
The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter has reversed its decision to block users from sharing an unsubstantiated article from the New York Post about former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, The New York Times reports.

The company had previously stopped users from being able to post the story about alleged emails between a Ukrainian energy executive and Hunter Biden, citing its policy against sharing private information and against distributing "content obtained without authorization." But after facing backlash especially among Republicans including President Trump, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Friday that blocking links to the story "was wrong," and the company altered its policies so that it "will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them," per BuzzFeed News.

When Twitter announced changes to its policy on hacked materials on Thursday, the Hunter Biden article was still being blocked because Twitter said it violated its policies against sharing personal information, as The Washington Post reported. But as of Friday, users can now share the article again, with the Times reporting the company made this decision "because the information had spread across the internet and could no longer be considered private."

When Twitter previously changed its hacked materials policy in response to the criticism, The Washington Post had already dubbed this a "stunning policy reversal." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.