bolivia
Edit

Socialist candidate Luis Arce, a former Morales aide, appears to have won Bolivia presidency

6:36 a.m.
Bolivian President-Elect Luis Arce
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Bolivians went to the polls Sunday in a do-over election twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year after botched elections sent longtime president Evo Morales into exile in Argentina. The national electoral commission has been slow to release results, but two private exit polls show Luis Arce, the candidate for Morales' Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party, wining an outright majority of the votes in the first round. Former President Carlos Mesa is leading in the official count, based on 6 percent of ballots tabulated. But Arce claimed victory early Monday, and acting President Jeanine Áñez, a conservative rival of Morales, appeared to concede that MAS's candidate won the election.

Arce was economy minister under Morales, overseeing a period of economic expansion and reduced inequality. But Bolivia has one of the worst per capita outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, so reviving the economy again is seen as a tough challenge. MAS is also expected to have won a majority in the 136-seat Legislative Assembly. Peter Weber

Denied
Edit

Judge strikes down 'arbitrary and capricious' USDA rule ending food stamps for 700,000 unemployed

5:46 a.m.
Brooklyn bodega
Scott Heins/Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., stuck down a Trump administration rule Sunday that had attempted to end food stamp benefits for up to 700,000 unemployed adults. The U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized the rule last year, but Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had put a hold on its implementation in March, on the same day President Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. Congress then froze the new rule's requirements for the duration of the state of emergency. In s scathing 67-page ruling, Howell formally struck the rule down.

The USDA's rule, designed to stop states from waiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements during economic downturns, "radically and abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans," Howell wrote. The USDA "has been icily silent about how many [adults] would have been denied SNAP benefits had the changes sought ... been in effect while the pandemic rapidly spread across the country," he added, and that "utter failure to address the issue renders the agency action arbitrary and capricious."

Two other proposed rule changes are still in the works; one would limit access to SNAP benefits for working poor families and the other would affect unity allowance deductions, The Washington Post reports. "A study by the Urban Institute indicated the combined impact of these rules would cut 3.7 million people from SNAP in an average month. Benefits would be reduced for millions more, and 982,000 students would lose automatic access to free or reduced-price school meals." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver says Trump's 'dangerous' push to pull the U.S. from the WHO is also 'on the ballot this year'

4:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization is one of President Trump's "favorite punching bags," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Over the last six months, Trump has constantly tried to deflect blame for his handing of the coronavirus onto the WHO, China, and the close relationship that he claims the two have" — so much so he "decided to withdraw the United States from the WHO," and "the clock is ticking."

"Given that we're now on track to leave the WHO in less than a year, tonight let's talk about what that actually means — how important the WHO's work is, how valid criticisms of it are, and what we might be putting at stake," Oliver said. "One of the biggest powers it has is the ability to declare a 'public health emergency of international concern,' and issue recommendations on how countries should respond." And despite the WHO having "absolutely no power on its own to enforce those recommendations," he said, "it's managed to do some incredible things in the past," including eradicating smallpox, nearly wiping out polio, and overseeing the more "tedious" task of developing the annual flu vaccine, all on a budget around the same size as a large U.S. hospital.

Oliver put Trump's main critiques of the WHO in context and explained why the U.S. walking away from the organization — not trying to fix its problems — would be misguided and counterproductive, "especially in the middle of a global pandemic."

"This is yet another depressing example of Trump seeing something that involves shared sacrifice, trade-offs, and complexity and decided to just blow it up because he either doesn't understand it, doesn't care, or both," and it's "incredibly dangerous," Oliver said. "We're currently on track to leave the WHO on July 6 of next year — if, that is, Trump is re-elected. And this means our membership in the WHO is yet another important thing on the ballot this year. And even though Trump likes to pretend that we can insulate ourselves from the rest of the world, if the coronavirus has shown us anything, it's that diseases don't recognize borders, and we're only as strong as our worst-prepared country." There is quite a bit of NSFW language. So consider putting on headphones when you watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus relief
Edit

Trump says he wants a 'bigger' COVID-19 stimulus bill than Pelosi, claims Senate GOP 'would go along'

3:15 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that if she and the White House can't agree on a COVID-19 stimulus package by Tuesday night, it will have to wait until after the election. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating for months, and they are reportedly within striking distance of a deal worth between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion. "I am optimistic that we can reach agreement before the election," Pelosi wrote her caucus on Saturday, adding that Democrats are "fully prepared to move forward once we reach agreement."

President Trump said Sunday that Pelosi, who passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus bill in May and a $2.2 trillion bill this month, is being too frugal now. "I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants," he said on the tarmac in Carson City, Nevada. "That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end. If she would go along, I think they would, too, on stimulus."

Senate Republicans have shown few signs they would go along with a bill in that price range. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is scheduling a second vote this week on a bill with about $500 billion in new funds, but last week he said Trump is "talking about a much larger amount than I can sell to my members."

McConnell expects Senate Democrats to block his smaller bill, The Associated Press reports, and "once the measure fails, he plans to turn the chamber's full attention to cementing a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court by confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. It is likely to be the Senate's final act before Election Day." Recent polls show that a sizable majority of voters want the Senate to pass another round of stimulus before voting on Barrett's nomination.

McConnell said Saturday that "if Speaker Pelosi ever lets the House reach a bipartisan agreement with the administration, the Senate would of course consider it," but given opposition inside his own ranks, it isn't clear he would. Either way, "Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the election," AP concludes, with the differences between Pelosi, Trump, and McConnell "proving insurmountable despite the glaring needs of the country." Peter Weber

rudy can't fail
Edit

Giuliani gave Hunter Biden story to New York Post because 'nobody else would take it' at face value

1:47 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

The New York Post is standing by its series of articles based on files purportedly found on a laptop a Delaware computer repair man said probably belongs to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "The story was vetted and the Post stands by its reporting," a Post spokeswoman told The New York Times. The Post's reporters don't appear to be as enthusiastic about the articles, drawn from documents given to the newspaper by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyers, after a tip from Stephen Bannon, his former campaign chairman.

The first article "was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it," the Times reported Sunday night, citing two Post employees. "Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility." The article was instead attributed to a deputy politics editor who "had little to do with the reporting or writing of" it and "learned that her byline was on the story only after it was published," and a recent hire from Fox News and Sean Hannity's show, the Times reports.

Giuliani told the Times he brought his documents to the Post because "either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out." According to the Post, Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, dropped off his laptop at a repair shop in Delaware last year then abandoned it with, among other things, photographic evidence of drug use, sex acts with an unidentified woman, and sweet text messages from his father while he was in rehab.

No other news organization has been given access to the purported hard drive copy, and the FBI is investigating whether the documents are part of a Russian disinformation campaign against Joe Biden's campaign, NBC News and CNN report.

"It's not something that meets my journalistic standards," one Post reporter told New York Magazine. Another Post reporter called it "very flimsy," adding that the article "just makes you cringe and roll your eyes, and it's hard to stomach, but at the same time we kind of know that you're signing up for stuff like that. ... It's disappointing. It sucks to, like, work for, like, a propaganda outlet." Peter Weber

MLB
Edit

L.A. Dodgers beat Atlanta Braves, will play Tampa Bay Rays in World Series

12:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in a hard-fought and exciting Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night, advancing to the World Series for the third time in four years. The Braves won three of the first four games in the seven-game NLCS.

The Dodgers, who have not won a World Series title since 1988, came back from two Braves leads in Game 7, eventually winning by one run, 4-3. Cody Bellinger scored the winning run with a homer in the seventh inning, and Mookie Betts kept the Braves to three runs with an amazing catch in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers will pay the the Tampa Bay Rays, who clinched the American League title on Saturday night, overcoming the Houston Astros 4-2 in the seventh game of the series. It will be the Rays second-ever World Series in their 23-year history, and their first in 12 seasons. The teams will play their first World Series game on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. The chance of another championship marks a big moment for the city of Tampa Bay, Florida, whose NHL team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won the Stanley Cup in September. The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship last week. Peter Weber

2020 ad watch
Edit

The Beastie Boys allow Biden to use 'Sabotage' in political ad, in a first for the band

October 18, 2020

The Biden campaign debuted a political ad during Sunday's Steelers-Browns game, centered around the Blind Pig, a music club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The thrust of the ad is that President Trump's COVID-19 response, both economic and in terms of public health, has decimated the live music business. But the commercial is perhaps most notable for the song that kicks in at about the 40-second mark, "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys. This is, Variety reports, the first time the band has licensed any of its music for an advertisement.

The Beastie Boys agreed to using "Sabotage" in the ad "because of the importance of the election," the Biden campaign tells Variety. The band has allowed the song to be used in a trailer for "Star Trek" and in the video game "Destine 2," but the late Adam Yauch said in his will that no music he was involved in creating should be used for product advertising, and the Beastie Boys have sued brands for using their songs, Variety reports.

"A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this," Blind Pig co-owner Joe Malcoun says in the ad. "This is Donald Trump's economy: There is no plan and you don't know how to go forward." The economy is, probably not coincidentally, Trump's strongest issue in opinion polling.

Still, Joe Biden isn't the only top presidential candidate with support from legendary bands. Mike Love and his touring Beach Boys band played at a Trump fundraiser in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday (though founding Beach Boys members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine made clear they had nothing to do with Love's participation in a Trump event). Peter Weber

Trump 2024?
Edit

Steve Bannon predicts Trump will run for president in 2024 if he loses to Biden

October 18, 2020
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted that if President Trump loses re-election in 2020, he'll run again in 2024. "I'll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he's going to run for re-election in 2024," Bannon told The Australian. "You're not going to see the end of Donald Trump."

Trump, notably, will be 78 in 2024.

Bannon, who also served as Trump's 2016 campaign CEO, previously envisioned Trump's re-election while speaking at an Oct. 10 forum with the Young Republican Federation of Virginia, Salon notes. "At 10 o'clock or 11 o'clock … on Nov. 3, Donald J. Trump is going to walk into the Oval Office, and he may hit a tweet before he goes in there … and he's going to sit there, having won Ohio, and being up in Pennsylvania and Florida, and he's going to say, 'Hey, game's over,'" Bannon said. He explained, "the elites are traumatized. They do not want to go stand in line and vote. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a game-changer."

Biden remains ahead in the polls, but his own aides have cautioned their team not to get too cocky. "The very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, wrote in a memo to supporters.

On Friday night, Trump joked that if he loses the election, "I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country, I don't know." Jeva Lange

