Trump attacks 'Fauci and these idiots,' claims people 'are tired of hearing' them

Trump attacks 'Fauci and these idiots,' claims people 'are tired of hearing' them1:12 p.m.
Supreme Court to hear cases on Trump border wall spending, 'remain in Mexico' policy12:12 p.m.
Meadows directly contradicts Trump's claim that Senate Republicans would support a larger stimulus bill11:53 a.m.
Trump reportedly invited a waiter into a top secret intelligence briefing room to order a milkshake10:57 a.m.
Dr. Birx reportedly asked Pence to remove COVID-19 adviser pushing 'junk science'10:02 a.m.
Explosive new Colorado wildfire prompts 3,000 evacuations in Boulder County8:22 a.m.
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million as pandemic's pace 'continues to pick up'8:13 a.m.
China is reaping the economic benefits of its COVID-19 policies7:45 a.m.
