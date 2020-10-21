World Series: Dodgers defeat Rays 8-3 in Game 1

-
World Series: Dodgers defeat Rays 8-3 in Game 112:48 a.m.
NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft makes history by successfully touching down on asteroid1:35 a.m.
Sam Elliott narrates a new Joe Biden ad so full of Americana, apple pie might blush12:56 a.m.
Trump has an undisclosed Chinese bank account, The New York Times discovered12:18 a.m.
Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm12:13 a.m.
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 545 migrant kids separated at U.S. borderOctober 20, 2020
Trump reportedly abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview, then threatens to release his own footageOctober 20, 2020
Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele backs Biden, says U.S. must elect 'a good man'October 20, 2020
