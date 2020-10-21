See More Speed Reads
on the campaign trail
Obama says White House is probably using pandemic playbook he left 'to prop up a wobbly table'

10:22 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday said dealing with the coronavirus pandemic "would have been challenging for any president, but this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this up is just not true."

Obama made his remarks in Philadelphia during a drive-up rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Obama said that South Korea recorded its first COVID-19 case at the same time as the United States, "and its per capita death toll is just 1.3 percent of what ours is. Canada is just 39 percent of what ours is. Other countries are struggling with the pandemic, but they're not doing as bad as we are because they've got a government that's actually been paying attention."

Comparing Biden to President Trump, Obama declared that "Joe's not going to screw up testing, he's not going to call scientists idiots, he's not going to host a superspreader event at the White House." The United States is eight months into the pandemic, and cases are again on the rise across the country, but "Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us," Obama said. "He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Trump can't say Obama didn't try to warn him — before leaving office, his administration passed along a 70-page document on how to fight pandemics, the former president stated, with information included on novel coronaviruses. "We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook," Obama said. "They probably used it to prop up a wobbly table somewhere."

Obama didn't just focus on the pandemic. He also made the pitch for Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), promising voters they "are going to fight for you every day. They care about you and they care about this democracy. ... They believe that no one, especially the president, is above the law. They understand that protests on behalf of social justice isn't un-American, that's the most American thing there is. That's how this country was founded: protesting injustice." Catherine Garcia

2020 elections
U.S. officials: Iran and Russia attempting election interference

9:03 p.m.
FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images

Russia and Iran have obtained voter registration information and Iran is using it to send disinformation to voters, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced during a Wednesday night news conference.

Ratcliffe said these "actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries," while Wray stated Americans "should be confident that your vote counts. Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism."

Democratic voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, and at least two other battleground states have reported receiving emails claiming to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right group. The intimidating emails tell recipients if they don't vote for President Trump, "we will come after you."

Ratcliffe, a Trump appointee, said Iran was behind some threatening emails sent to Americans, and while he did not give any specific details, he did say they were "designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump." This immediately received pushback from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who tweeted, "Actually, [Department of Homeland Security] officials say that Iran sent spoofed emails to intimidate voters FOR Donald Trump. Are you being fully honest with the American people?"

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted a copy of an email his friend received, purportedly from the Proud Boys, and he said "by its very terms, it's designed to HURT Biden!" Ratcliffe, Kirschner added, shared "disinformation" in an attempt to "energize Trump's base." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Obama jokes about Trump's taxes, Chinese bank account: Fox News 'would have called me Beijing Barry'

8:11 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama had a little fun on Wednesday during his drive-up rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, telling the crowd in Philadelphia that he doesn't think a certain news channel would have been as easy on him regarding his taxes as they are on President Trump.

Obama brought up a New York Times article published on Tuesday night, which said Trump's tax records show he maintains a bank account in China. "Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? Obama said. "You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry."

The Times also reported late last month that in 2016 and 2017, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes, and Obama quipped that as a teenager scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins, "I think I might have paid more taxes. How is that possible?" Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Obama warns Trump's tweets are distracting from 'the truly destructive actions' of his appointees

7:43 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

In a blistering rebuke of President Trump and his relationship with the truth, former President Barack Obama on Wednesday said if Joe Biden is in the White House, Americans will be able to "go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or that Navy SEALs didn't actually kill [Osama] bin Laden."

Trump recently retweeted a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory claiming the terrorist is still alive, and during a rally in Philadelphia, Obama said the president is doing outrageous things in order to "distract all of us from the truly destructive actions that his appointees are doing all across the government, actions that affect your lives." He used the Environmental Protection Agency as an example, saying it is "supposed to protect our air and water, and right now is run by an energy lobbyist that gives polluters free rein to dump unlimited poison into our air and water."

The polls may show Biden leading Trump in several key states, but "we can't be complacent," Obama said. Trump was trailing at this time in 2016, too, and "a bunch of folks stayed home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election." This is the "most important election of our lifetimes," Obama declared. "What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come." He urged Democrats to vote up and down the ticket, saying "we will not only elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we will also leave no doubt about what this country stands for. We will not leave any doubt about who we are as a people and the values and ideals that we embrace." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
In fiery speech, Obama tells voters Biden stands 'with democracy, not dictators'

7:05 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, telling supporters at a drive-up rally in Philadelphia that having Biden in the White House would mean a return to calm.

President Trump goes "out of his way to insult anybody who doesn't support him and threatens them with jail," Obama said. "That's not normal presidential behavior. We wouldn't tolerate it from a high school principal, we wouldn't tolerate it from a coach, we wouldn't tolerate it from a co-worker, we wouldn't tolerate it from our own family, except for maybe a crazy uncle. Why would we accept this from the president of the United States? Why are folks making excuses for that?"

There have been no consequences for Trump's actions, Obama declared, and he has emboldened others to be "cruel and divisive and racist," fraying the fabric of society. "It affects the way our children see things," Obama said. "It affects the way that our families get along and it affects how the world looks at America. That behavior matters. Character matters."

Referring to multiple reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "suckers" and "losers," Obama said Biden would "never" fling such insults at members of the military, and knows that "these heroes are somebody's children, somebody's spouse, somebody's dad or mom. He understands that, and he's going to restore our standing in the world, because he knows America's true strength comes from setting an example."

The United States' allies want to "follow a nation that stands with democracy, not dictators," Obama said. "A nation that can mobilize and inspire others to overcome threats like climate change and terrorism and poverty and disease." Biden will usher in a new era of normalcy, Obama continued, and without Trump's divisiveness, "you're not going to have to argue" about the things he says every day. "It just won't be so exhausting." Catherine Garcia

#EndSARS
Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more celebrities lift calls to end SARS, police violence in Nigeria

5:23 p.m.

Nigerians have spent weeks protesting the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, also known as SARS, for years of alleged abuse, torture, and killings — and American celebrities are taking notice.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Beyoncé announced she was partnering with youth organizations behind the protests and working to provide emergency relief for protesters.

Rihanna, Burna Boy, Chance the Rapper and others also called for the end of SARS with tweets of their own.

Nigeria's president announced he would disband SARS earlier this month, but protesters are still demanding justice for SARS' abuses and opposing the redistribution of officers to other police forces. At least 15 protesters have died in recent weeks as they faced government pushback, Amnesty International estimates. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Senate Democrats reportedly plan to boycott Barrett committee vote

4:45 p.m.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein.
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to make one final stand against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

The committee will vote then to advance her nomination to the full Senate, but Democrats plan to boycott that vote, a Democratic aide tells HuffPost. They reportedly plan to fill their chairs with photos of constituents who would be hurt if the Affordable Care Act was overturned — the same photos they brought to the first day of Barrett's hearings. Democrats fear Barrett could cast a deciding vote to repeal the ACA as challenges to it likely reach the court in the coming months.

Democrats have seemed frustrated with Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) after she failed to put up much of a fight against Barrett's hearings and even publicly thanked Republicans once it was over. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he had a "long and serious talk" with Feinstein, but otherwise didn't criticize or defend her. Kathryn Krawczyk

about that…
The Rudy Giuliani Borat scene is somehow more horrifying than expected

4:16 p.m.
borat 2
Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The secret's out: President Trump's personal attorney and top campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani was duped by a potentially career-ending prank as part of Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel to 2006's Borat. Having watched it, I can confirm that even knowing what's coming won't prepare you for the shock and revulsion of the scene.

Discourse Blog's Jack Crosbie concurred, writing that the moment is "far more graphic than any of the reviews make it sound." The scene involves Borat's supposedly 15-year-old daughter, Tutar — played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova — who is posing as a journalist with the intent of seducing Giuliani, 76, in a hotel room.

During the interview, Giuliani spouts off lies about China supposedly having "manufactured" the coronavirus and "deliberately spread it all around the world." Tutar, all the while, plays the part of a charming but inexperienced journalist. Several times during the interview she flirtatiously touches Giuliani's knee, and at the end she invites him to "have a drink in the bedroom."

Once in the suite, Giuliani helps Tutar remove her microphone (though the room is of course bugged with Borat 2's hidden cameras and mics) and tells her "you can give me your phone number and your address." He then proceeds to lean back on the bed and "pushes both hands into the front of his pants, possibly re-tucking his shirt," writes Crosbie, "but they stay there as he rummages around a bit, sighing."

Before anything else happens, Borat (wearing what Giuliani would later describe as "a pink transgender outfit") bursts into the room, causing Giuliani to sit up and yank his hands quickly out of his pants with an "oop!"

"She's 15, she too old for you! … She's my daughter, please, take me instead!" Borat tells Giuliani, at which point the police were promptly called. (Giuliani, for what it's worth, also bafflingly clarifies to Cohen, "I don't want you.")

The whole movie will be available to watch on Amazon starting on Friday. You can read the full transcript of the scene's aftermath — although trust me, there can't be "spoilers" for a moment quite like this — at Discourse Blog. Jeva Lange

