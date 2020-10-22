See More Speed Reads
america votes
More than 47 million ballots have already been cast in the presidential election

8:29 p.m.
Early voters in Milwaukee.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

About 47.5 million ballots have already been cast in the U.S. presidential election, data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project shows.

This is about eight times the number of early votes cast at this same time in 2016, Reuters reports. That year, more than 47.2 million early votes were eventually cast.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns, more people are using mail-in ballots or taking advantage of early in-person voting. University of Florida Prof. Michael McDonald administers the U.S. Elections Project, and he predicts there will be a record turnout of 150 million — the highest rate since 1908. This would represent 65 percent of all eligible voters.

FiveThirtyEight is projecting something similar — forecasting that the total election turnout will be 154 million, with an 80th percentile range between 144 million and 165 million. In 2016, turnout was 137 million. "The primary ingredient in our turnout estimate is polls that ask people whether they're more or less enthusiastic about voting than usual, and those polls are showing record levels of enthusiasm," editor-in-chief Nate Silver tweeted. Catherine Garcia

ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space
There is 1 American in space right now. She still managed to cast a vote.

7:56 p.m.

Kate Rubins joined the 47 million people who have voted in the U.S. election so far on Thursday when she cast her ballot from 254 miles above the surface of the Earth.

Rubins is the only American currently in space, working alongside Russian astronauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov at the International Space Station. Seeing as she isn't due to return to the ol' blue marble before April 2021, she chose to cast her vote from orbit, which has been an option for U.S. astronauts since 1997.

Rubins previously voted in the 2016 election from the space station as well, listing her address at the time as "low-Earth orbit." As she explained to The Associated Press, "I think it's really important for everybody to vote. If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too." Jeva Lange

final 2020 debate
How to watch Biden and Trump's final presidential debate

7:44 p.m.
Presidential debate stage.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump will face off for the second and final time Thursday night.

Every major network and cable news outlet — ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, PBS, and MSNBC — will air the debate live on TV from 9-10:30 p.m. EST. ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox News and C-SPAN will all stream the debate on YouTube, as well as Facebook. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and other outlets will also air the debate on their websites, as will major networks. Roku users can watch the debate via the Roku TV Channel, while on other devices, Newsy, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, Fox News, and ABC News all have apps that will air it.

NBC News' Kristen Welker will moderate the debate, and will be the first Black woman to do so in decades. Last week's debate was called off after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual debate. Kathryn Krawczyk

it's time to mess with Texas
Some Texas Democrats are convinced Biden can win the state

7:13 p.m.
Joe Biden in San Antonio, Texas.
Daniel Carde/Getty Images

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro are urging Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to spend more money in Texas — and fast.

During a virtual news conference on Thursday organized by the Texas Democratic Party, O'Rourke and Castro explained why they think Biden has a chance to win the Lone Star State. Biden has more cash on hand than President Trump, giving him an opportunity to flood the airwaves with ads, and while Trump won Texas in 2016 by nine points, most recent polls show a tight race, with Biden trailing narrowly.

Castro said it makes sense Biden is focusing on battleground states Trump won in 2016, like Michigan and Pennsylvania, but it's close in Texas, and "that's just too much to ignore. The resources and investment ought to be made in this state because ... to win Texas is not just to win an election, it's to win on the issues that matter to our country, it's to send a strong message that Donald Trump can't deny and it will remake the electoral map for generations to the benefit of Democrats everywhere."

With its 38 electoral votes, Texas will likely have all its ballots counted on election night, and O'Rourke wants to see Biden declared the winner on Nov. 3. "This state is theirs to lose," he said of the Biden campaign. "They've invested close to zero dollars in the state of Texas, and they're doing this well already. Imagine if they invested some real dollars." A Biden visit between now and Election Day "would electrify this state," O'Rourke said. "His commitment to the most diverse electorate of any swing state in the country would be powerful not just in Texas but would be powerful across this country." Catherine Garcia

final 2020 debate
Trump is expected to make the debate about Hunter Biden. Even Trump's allies think that's a bad idea.

7:11 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

From his infamous call with Ukraine's president more than a year ago to a very questionable New York Post story this week, President Trump has turned much of his re-election campaign into a crusade against Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son. Trump is even expected to throw a few references to Hunter Biden into Thursday night's debate — and some of his allies think it's an awful idea.

Fox News, the New York Post, and other right-wing outlets have started sharing dubious screenshots of what they claim are conversations between Hunter Biden and business partners. They allegedly show the Biden family conspiring on a deal in China, with references to Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski and references to a "chairman" apparently supposed to refer to the former vice president. Trump is expected to double down on those attacks at the last presidential debate Thursday night by referring Biden "the big guy" and "the chairman," and also by bringing Bobulinski as his special guest, Axios reports.

If you thought that short description of the allegations against the Bidens was vague or hard to follow, you're not alone. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a consistent ally of Trump, criticized the president's Hunter campaign as a "mistake" on Wednesday. "The average person doesn't understand it, it is too complicated," Huckabee said.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz was more blunt in a Tuesday Mediaite interview. "Hunter Biden does not help put food on the table. Hunter Biden does not help anyone get a job. Hunter Biden does not provide health care or solve COVID. And Donald Trump spends all of his time focused on that and nobody cares." Kathryn Krawczyk

mayor pete
Pete Buttigieg rebuts Fox News' attack on Hunter Biden: 'If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official...'

7:04 p.m.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was back on Fox News on Thursday night ahead of the final presidential debate, where he faced questions about the recent stories alleging misconduct by Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. "It's not even clear what [they're] claiming it adds up to," Buttigieg said of Biden's opponents and the new claims. "They're just kind of saying, 'oh, there are questions.'"

Host Bret Baier jumped in to clarify that the unsubstantiated allegation is that Joe Biden was "discussing all of his business deals" with his son.

"If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Mayor Pete shot back. "That's not like something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president in email, that's a matter of documented fact. And they won't even tell us what bank it's with!"

Buttigieg concluded, "I'm pretty sure that bothers Americans a lot more than what [the Trump campaign] is trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season." Watch the zinger below. Jeva Lange

banking on corruption
Goldman Sachs will pay $2.9 billion after pleading guilty to bribing foreign leaders with Malaysia's money

5:55 p.m.
The Justice Department announces a settlement with Goldman Sachs.
YURI GRIPAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for the first time in its long history.

The bank pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of conspiring to violate anti-bribery laws as it helped Malaysian financiers and leaders siphon money from the country's economic development fund. It will pay $2.9 billion to U.S. authorities, including $1.3 billion to the Justice Department, the DOJ said in a Thursday press conference. That's the largest penalty ever charged under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars U.S. companies from bribing foreign leaders, CNN reports.

The DOJ alleged Goldman Sachs of playing a role in a scheme in which a Malaysian financier, a former prime minister's family, and other powerful people in the country lifted $2.7 billion from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. Those people used the money to buy yachts, van Gogh and Monet paintings, and even a share in developing the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Goldman already settled with Malaysia over the summer to pay back $3.9 billion.

Despite its role in the 2008 financial crisis and dozens of other scandals, Goldman Sachs has never before had to plead guilty to criminal charges, The New York Times notes. The bank did have to pay fines to cover some of those past issues, but this $5.1 billion sum is more than it paid after "peddling bonds backed by risky mortgages a decade ago," the Times writes. Kathryn Krawczyk

cabinet picks
Bernie Sanders for Labor secretary? He's reportedly interested.

5:42 p.m.
Biden and Bernie in April.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly has an "interest" in becoming Joe Biden's Labor secretary, were the Democrat to be elected president, Politico reports. Though Sanders shook off the suggestion when asked about it on Wednesday, "one person close to the Vermont senator" reportedly told Politico that "I can confirm he's trying to figure out how to land that role or something like it. He, personally, does have an interest in it."

On Thursday, Sanders said he was planning to announce his own 100 day agenda, claiming that the rival proposal will "speak to the need to begin the process of moving toward Medicare For All," as well as raising the minimum wage, instituting a "massive infrastructure program," and making it easier for workers to join unions. Sanders then asked rhetorically if he would additionally back future primary challenges against elected Democrats who don't move toward more progressive policies, answering his own question by saying, "you're d--n right I am."

Biden's team has reportedly been considering Republicans for some cabinet positions. Nevertheless, former Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told Politico, "It would be great to have a unity government that takes into account that progressives are a pretty healthy portion of the electorate." Jeva Lange

