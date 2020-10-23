See More Speed Reads
final 2020 debate
Edit

Pete Buttigieg heatedly defends LBJ's honor after Trump praises his own presidential record on race

12:54 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg gave President Trump a quick history lesson during Thursday night's debate.

Moderator Kristen Welker asked both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about Black families having to specifically talk with their children about interacting with police. Trump was quick to respond, saying, "Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln ... I'm the least racist person in this room."

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of Biden's rivals during the Democratic primaries, didn't like Trump glossing over more than 150 years of history, and pointed out on Twitter that a president who came before Trump ushered into law some very important legislature. "The Civil Rights Act was signed in 1964 by President Johnson," Buttigieg tweeted. "Show some goddamned respect."

Back in June, Trump claimed that his "administration has done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln," touting the passage of criminal justice reform and guaranteed funding for historically Black colleges and universities. Vox's Fabiola Cineas points out that many presidents between Lincoln and Trump have helped Black Americans, whether it's Ulysses S. Grant creating the Department of Justice and pushing to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan or Barack Obama passing the Affordable Care Act, "which has reduced racial disparities in health care." Catherine Garcia

final 2020 debate
Edit

Trump is wrong that windmills 'kill all the birds,' but Biden's nonexistent 'tiny, small windows' plan would help

12:16 a.m.

The final 2020 presidential debate spent a good deal of time on climate policy, and President Trump added some color with a few out-of-left-field claims. Democratic nominee Joe Biden's climate policy, Trump claimed, was really written by "AOC-plus-three," a reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) and the three other congresswomen in "the Squad."

Under their collective plan, Trump said, "they want to take buildings down because they want to make bigger windows into smaller windows. As far as they're concerned, if you had no window it would be a lovely thing." He continued: "They want to knock down buildings and build new buildings with little, tiny, small widows, and many other things." Biden laughed and said Trump was making stuff up. The fastest-growing industries in America are solar and wind energy, he added, and Trump "thinks wind causes cancer, windmills." Trump did not dispute that, but he did tell Biden, "I know more about wind than you do. It's extremely expensive. Kills all the birds."

The Squad had some fun with Trump's bizarre claim about tiny windows, something not mentioned in their Green New Deal framework, much less Biden's proposals.

But if Trump were really concerned about the fate of the birds, reducing the size of windows would be the best policy short of banning cats. Peter Weber

Opinion
Edit

Foreign policy once again gets short shrift

12:10 a.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The second and final presidential debate was supposed to have a section devoted to national security, and perhaps that's what a few unilluminating questions about North Korea and foreign election meddling were intended to be. Or perhaps, as I first assumed given the topical order, that section was cut for time. Either way, this bare minimum of attention to foreign policy is inexcusable for an examination of the two candidates running to be commander-in-chief in a country addicted to perpetual war.

Our Constitution assigns power to initiate military conflict to Congress, and Congress, as a matter of habit, does its best to abdicate that responsibility in favor of unaccountable executive war-making. The Constitution also gives the president authority to prosecute wars already underway. As it happens, we have several.

The war in Afghanistan is our nation's longest ever, now in its 19th year and long since lost to any sort of American "victory." It was given no substantive attention tonight, nor was it discussed in the first debate.

The war in Iraq was also not addressed. That failed regime change project has cost us about $2 trillion, created the power vacuum that led to the rise of the Islamic State, and has a civilian death toll estimated in the hundreds of thousands. Too boring for a debate, perhaps?

Yemen, where the United States is enabling the world's worst humanitarian crisis, was ignored. So too recent (and in some cases ongoing) U.S. military interventions in Syria, Libya, Somalia, and more than two dozen locations in North and Sub-Saharan Africa.

These are literally matters of war and peace, life and death. They are also matters in which one of these men soon will have considerable discretion to leave or stay the course of two decades of inhumane and counterproductive foreign policy. That discretion requires interrogation. It didn't get it tonight. Bonnie Kristian

final 2020 debate
Edit

CNN's debate coverage was unironically sponsored by Borat 2

October 22, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel to the 2006 mockumentary Borat dropped on Amazon right before the final presidential debate, providing perfect counterprogramming for anyone who was looking to avoid the latest round of political hullabaloo.

But Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also turned out to be the unintentionally perfect sponsor for CNN's "Debate Night in America" coverage. Really, can you think of a better summation of American politics in 2020 than this?

Yep, that sounds about right! Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

A shockingly civil end to the 2020 campaign

October 22, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The best thing about Thursday night's presidential debate is that it probably didn't leave millions of Americans wanting to take a shower, despairing for the future of democracy.

That is a low bar, of course, but one set by the historically atrocious first encounter between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was marred by the president's interruptions and rudeness to both Biden and Chris Wallace, the moderator. Afterward, a number of observers begged the Commission on Presidential Debates to shut down the remaining debates altogether.

The commission persisted, albeit with some stiffer rules enforcement. And Trump was on something mostly resembling his best behavior Thursday night. Was it the mute button? Was the president chastened? Perhaps Kristen Welker was simply a more effective moderator? Who can tell? But the change was good for viewers, at the very least.

The notion of civility has taken a big hit the last few years. Partisans on both sides increasingly seem to believe their opponents aren't worthy of the courtesy. But civility — even if it is enforced rather than freely practiced — certainly has its uses in some contexts. A presidential debate is one of them.

Oh, President Trump lied just about as much as he ever does. One hopes that viewers didn't just accept either candidate's assertions on Thursday, but that they'll consult reputable fact-checkers and news organizations to get a sense of the truth. The calmer tone, though, gave viewers a chance to actually hear from each candidate and get a better sense of their priorities and policies. That's not nothing.

It's still reasonable to question whether debates are the best way to help voters weigh their choices. But if we're going to have them, it's much better when everybody takes their turn and lets others speak. Joel Mathis

final 2020 debate
Edit

Americans really wanted to know how many houses Trump and Biden have during the debate

October 22, 2020

One tiny quip in Thursday's presidential debate sparked an interesting Google search spike.

It wasn't anything substantial, like how many children whose parents can't be found after they were split at the border (545). It was President Trump's false claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden "has houses all over the place." Following Trump's insistence that Biden "lives very well" in his many houses, Google searches for "how many houses does Biden have" and, less so, "how many houses does Trump have," shot up.

Biden has two houses, both of which are in Delaware, and one of which he only bought three years ago. Trump meanwhile owns dozens of properties around the world.

On a more serious note, unemployment remained the top search topic both before and during almost all of the debate, even though it wasn't discussed much on the stage.

But overall, Biden dominated the Google search war when compared to the rest of the presidential and vice presidential field. Kathryn Krawczyk

final 2020 debate
Edit

There's a bipartisan consensus that debate moderator Kristen Welker nailed it

October 22, 2020

It looks like the winner of Thursday night's debate was its moderator, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Welker remained calm throughout the event and kept President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in line, ensuring the debate didn't devolve into a cacophonous free-for-all like the first one in late September.

Welker's NBC colleagues thought she did a stellar job:

And so did the audience:

Her peers at other outlets also added to the accolades:

Conservatives and liberals even agreed that Welker was aces: Catherine Garcia

final 2020 debate
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace is 'jealous' of the final presidential debate

October 22, 2020

One thing is for sure: Thursday night's presidential debate was a far more civil and — dare we say — normal event than the first. Moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, the candidates stayed more or less on topic, something the first debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, didn't fail to notice.

Asked for his response to the second and final debate, Wallace said: "First of all, I'm jealous. I would've liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions."

"I thought it was a good debate," Wallace went on. "A good, substantive debate. Two very competing visions for the country." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.