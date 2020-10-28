See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
With coronavirus cases surging, Russian government orders national mask mandate

1:59 a.m.
People wearing masks walk down a street in Moscow.
Alexander Nemnov/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian government on Tuesday imposed a nationwide mask mandate, after more than 114,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the country over the last seven days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been avoiding having to take such a measure, instead leaving it up to regional leaders, The New York Times reports, but the government is trying to curb the spread of the virus amid a second wave. There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases in Russia, and 26,000 deaths.

Under the mandate, people must wear masks on public transportation, in taxis, elevators, and parking garages, and in any public place where more than 50 people can gather. The government did not say how this order will be enforced, the Times notes. Rospotrebnadzor, the federal health watchdog agency, is also asking Russia's regional governors to order restaurants and entertainment venues close their doors by 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus has swept through Russia's lower house of parliament, with its speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, telling Putin on Monday that 91 of the assembly's 450 representatives have or had the virus, and 38 are now hospitalized because of it, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

AOC living rent-free
Trump keeps asking if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to college

1:59 a.m.

With a week before the final day of voting in the 2020 election, President Trump is holding up to several rallies a day, serving up "an all-you-can-eat buffet of new messages and content," Alex Thompson writes at Politico. (Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he notes, "has been so focused and undeviating that his closing message is quite literally his opening message.") A new line Trump has added to his rally routine is about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), commonly known as AOC. Specifically, Trump keeps asking if Ocasio-Cortez went to college.

"Did she go to college?" Trump asked in Wisconsin on Tuesday. "Tell me, did she, because I don't know. I don't know her background, but it is not heavy into the environment."

This was the second day in a row Trump has tried out this line, and people aren't quite sure why. If he is trying to taunt or belittle her, Ocasio-Cortez doesn't seem to care. Instead, she turned Trump's "classist and disgusting" slight back at him.

Trump is said to know his base, heavy on white people who didn't attend college, better than the pundits, so presumably he thinks this plays well politically. But if he is going to win, he needs to win back some of the suburban women who have dumped him. He had a new pitch for them, too, on Tuesday.

Trump is also telling his tightly packed, largely maskless rallies he will get rid of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but sometimes it just doesn't come out right. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Scientists discover a massive coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef

1:20 a.m.

Australian scientists working to map the seafloor around the northern Great Barrier Reef made a major discovery earlier this month, finding a 1,600-foot-tall detached coral reef.

This is the first newfound reef in 120 years, NBC News reports. It is taller than the Empire State Building and almost a mile wide at its base. The reef is off the coast of North Queensland, and researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute first observed it on Oct. 20. On Sunday, an underwater robot was dispatched to take measurements and explore the reef. The institute's co-founder, Wendy Schmidt, said in a statement that this "unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our ocean."

Marine geologist Robin Beaman, who is leading the expedition, said the team is "surprised and elated by what we have found." They will continue to explore the area until Nov. 17, and the underwater imagery being captured and mapping data being collected will help people understand this new reef's role within the Great Barrier Reef. Catherine Garcia

confederate statues
Virginia governor can remove Robert E. Lee statue, judge rules

1:03 a.m.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond
Eze Amos/Getty Images

A Virginia judge ruled late Tuesday that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has the authority to remove a 60-foot-high statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond, the state capital. The Lee statue is the only one left standing, after the other monuments were either removed, modified, or torn down. A group of Richmond residents had sued to stop Northam from removing the Lee statue in June, arguing that would "degrade" their neighborhood and lower their property values, NPR News reports. The plaintiffs are expected to appeal.

"We are one step closer to a more equitable and honest Virginia," Northam tweeted after the ruling was handed down. The statue of Lee, the top Confederate general in the Civil War, was erected in 1890; Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy. Peter Weber

it's time for dodger baseball
Vin Scully congratulates Dodgers on World Series win — and asks fans to celebrate responsibly

12:32 a.m.

Vin Scully, the beloved former voice of Dodgers baseball, tweeted his congratulations to the team after their World Series win on Tuesday night, and also shared a message to the fans.

Scully, who called his last Dodgers game in 2016 after 67 seasons with the team, was called in to give a gentle reminder to fans who might use the victory as a reason to get rowdy. Immediately after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1, winning the series in six games, the team tweeted out a video of Scully asking fans to commemorate the occasion safely.

"The word is out, the Dodgers are world champions and I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let's do it properly, let's do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in their selves and pride in our great city," Scully said. "Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way. So congratulations to the ball club, congratulations to you, and now together, let's celebrate the right way in honor of our city and of the Dodgers. Go Dodgers!" Catherine Garcia

2020 World Series
Dodgers beat Rays, win 1st World Series title since 1988

October 27, 2020
The Dodgers celebrate winning the World Series.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, giving the team its first MLB championship in 32 years.

With the Rays ahead 1-0 in the sixth inning and Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell with nine batters struck out, manager Kevin Cash decided to pull him out of the game. The Dodgers quickly turned things around, batting in two runs. Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a cushion and 3-1 lead.

This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history, with the team winning once while in Brooklyn. It was an out-of-the-ordinary season, shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

read the room
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'humbly' boasting about renting a private island to escape COVID for her birthday

October 27, 2020

In these polarized times, a week before a bitterly fought presidential election (that her husband may or may not be competing in), Kim Kardashian West unified the country by tweeting about how she celebrated her 40th birthday. Kardashian West, "feeling so humbled and blessed" to be alive, decided she "couldn't think of a better way to spend" her birthday "than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," she tweeted. And they spent it on a private island, pretending "things were normal just for a brief moment" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The replies to Kardashian West's party recap included lots of suggestions she is wildly out of touch and might want to learn to "read the room," calls for wealth redistribution, and several reminders of what her sister, Khloe, said when she cried over lost earrings.

But mostly, people had some fun at her expense, with island-based and other favorite pop culture references.

Kardashian West wasn't totally oblivious to how her birthday celebration might come across. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach, and so much more," she tweeted. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is." Peter Weber

early voting
Early voting sites in Florida GOP strongholds to close early due to hurricane

October 27, 2020
People wait in line to vote in Westchester, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With Hurricane Zeta expected to hit the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, three counties in this conservative region will shorten their early voting hours, a move that could hurt the GOP.

Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties are all Republican strongholds, Politico reports, and are expected to easily go for President Trump. But Florida is a swing state, and Republicans have been counting on getting voters to cast their ballots early in person, as more Democrats are returning their ballots by mail.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, early voting hours are normally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but because of Zeta, the voting sites will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before reopening at 11 a.m. on Thursday, assuming there is no extensive damage caused by the storm. In Okaloosa County, early voting sites will close two hours early on Wednesday and open two hours later than normal on Thursday.

"It's an abundance of caution for us," Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux told Politico. "Hurricane Sally just in September weakened a bunch of trees and power lines, so we need to be careful, but I do think we will get back up and running quickly." Following Hurricane Michael in 2018, which hit the Panhandle a month before Election Day, then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) extended early voting hours. Catherine Garcia

