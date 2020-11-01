-
Could a 2nd Trump term kick off with 'score-settling' inside Cabinet?1:24 p.m.
Trump is reportedly planning to declare Election Day victory if ahead regardless of uncounted votes3:06 p.m.
Texas Supreme Court blocks move to toss drive-thru votes, but legal battle isn't complete2:01 p.m.
Adviser's claim that Democrats will try to steal election raises doubts about Trump campaign's confidence12:33 p.m.
Biden backer: Candidate's late large donor reveal 'defeats the entire purpose of transparency'11:07 a.m.
SNL parodies Edgar Allan Poe with Trump-infused version of 'The Raven'8:34 a.m.
White House lashes out at Fauci for 'making political leanings known' ahead of election8:01 a.m.
Obama, Biden team up in Michigan, emphasize lack of drama in potential Biden administrationOctober 31, 2020
