FBI investigating incident involving Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

The FBI confirmed on Sunday night that it is investigating an incident that occurred Friday in Texas, involving motorists with Trump 2020 flags who allegedly attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off the road.

The bus was on its way from San Antonio to Austin; Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were not on board. People familiar with the incident told CNN about 100 vehicles with Trump flags surrounded the bus while it was on Interstate 35, with the drivers screaming obscenities. A campaign official said at one point, the bus had to slow down to about 20 mph, and several of the motorists tried to run it off the road.

Multiple people told CNN former state senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat running in Texas' 21st Congressional District, was on the bus; her campaign declined to comment. FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee told CNN the FBI's San Antonio office is "aware of the incident and investigating."

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted a video of the incident, along with the words "I LOVE TEXAS!" and at a rally on Sunday in Michigan, he claimed the vehicles were "protecting" the Biden bus. Biden told reporters on Sunday "we've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing." Catherine Garcia