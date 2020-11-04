Trump projected to win Iowa

President Trump was being uncharacteristically quiet on Tuesday night, but after Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden and his Democratic opponent delivered televised remarks, Trump jumped on Twitter to make the baseless claim that the election was being stolen from him.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election," he tweeted. "We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!" Although polls can extend their hours under certain circumstances, once they are closed, people cannot vote. Trump appears to be referring to ballots that are mailed in on or before Election Day but arrive in the days after.

Just minutes after the tweet went up, Twitter flagged it with a message saying "some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Votes are still being counted across the United States, and although networks have been projecting wins — like Trump taking Florida's 29 electoral votes and Biden earning California's 55 electoral votes — the election isn't over until states certify their results. Catherine Garcia